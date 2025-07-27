Jewish Teens Forcibly Removed from Spanish Plane by 9/11 Terrorist Instructor

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage in Jewish communities across Europe and Israel, over 50 French Jewish children and their summer camp director were forcibly removed from a Vueling Airlines flight in Valencia on July 23. The removal reportedly followed the group singing Hebrew songs aboard the aircraft—and was ordered by a pilot who once trained two of the 9/11 hijackers.

The woman who was arrested and beaten is the director of the Kinneret summer camp.



Fifty Jewish French children, aged 10 – 15, were singing Hebrew songs on the plane.



Fifty Jewish French children, aged 10 – 15, were singing Hebrew songs on the plane.

The @vueling airline crew said that Israel is a terrorist state and forced the children off the aircraft

The children, aged 10 to 15, were returning home from the Kineret Jewish summer camp in Spain when Vueling crew members allegedly objected to the group’s singing. According to multiple reports, staff made inflammatory remarks, referring to Israel as a “terrorist state,” before calling Spanish police. Officers boarded the plane and ordered the group and their 21-year-old director to disembark.

Eyewitnesses and video footage circulating online show the chaotic scene, including claims that officers ordered the children to place their phones on the floor to prevent them from recording. When the group’s director protested, she was reportedly pinned to the ground, handcuffed, and taken into custody. She was later released after allegedly being forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The group was left stranded in Valencia while alternate travel arrangements were made.

Several passengers reported that the children had been wearing visible Jewish symbols, such as tzitzit and Star of David necklaces, and were singing traditional songs. According to Jewish community sources, crew members made derogatory comments, escalating what many are calling a blatantly antisemitic incident.

Vueling Airlines offered a sharply different account, claiming the group was “highly disruptive,” mishandled emergency equipment, and “actively disrupted the mandatory safety demonstration.” In a statement, the airline claimed crew members followed safety protocols and denied any religious motive behind the removal.

Update – Vueling statement regarding the passengers disembarked for disruptive behaviour on flight VY8166

However, the revelation of the pilot’s identity has only fueled public concern. Spanish media confirmed that the captain operating the flight was Iván Chirivella, a veteran Canarian pilot who previously made headlines for having trained two of the 9/11 terrorists—Mohamed Atta and Marwan Al-Shehhi—at Jones Aviation in Florida.

It’s now official: @vueling Airlines has confirmed that the captain of the flight during the severe antisemitic incident was Iván Chirivella, a native of the Canary Islands.



It's now official: @vueling Airlines has confirmed that the captain of the flight during the severe antisemitic incident was Iván Chirivella, a native of the Canary Islands.

In addition to his role as a captain, Chirivella also serves as a senior instructor at an independent

Chirivella flew with the future hijackers “nearly every day for months” in the year leading up to the attacks. While he was cleared of any wrongdoing and unaware of their intentions, Chirivella later admitted the men had exhibited aggressive behavior and a fixation on large Boeing aircraft, despite poor academic performance. His account was detailed in his 2004 book Cómplice inocente (“Innocent Accomplice”).

Following the attacks, Chirivella’s U.S. work permit was revoked. “After 12 years in the U.S., my permit was revoked right after 9/11. I don’t know if it was connected or a coincidence,” he said in an interview at the time.

While Vueling defends Chirivella’s record as a respected instructor and denies any link between the pilot’s past and the current incident, critics argue the revelation is symbolic of a deeper issue.

“You couldn’t make this up. A pilot who trained 9/11 terrorists is now throwing Jewish kids off planes for singing Hebrew,” said one senior Jewish official in France. “If you’re looking for a metaphor for 2024 Europe, this is it.”

Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Sentiment Surging in Spain

The disturbing incident comes amid a sharp and well-documented rise in antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment in Europe—particularly in Spain—since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Spain has seen widespread anti-Israel demonstrations, vandalism of Jewish institutions, and boycotts of Israeli artists and speakers. In multiple Spanish cities, including Barcelona and Madrid, city councils have passed resolutions calling for the suspension of ties with Israel. Pro-Palestinian rallies have frequently included chants and slogans that veer into classic antisemitic tropes.

In May 2024, Spain joined Ireland and Norway in recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting further protests from Israel, which accused the Spanish government of rewarding Hamas’ terrorism.

Spain’s Jewish community, one of the smallest in Europe, has reported a dramatic spike in antisemitic incidents. According to the Observatory of Antisemitism in Spain, complaints have surged over 500% since October, including public harassment, threats, and violent rhetoric online and in schools.

“Antisemitism in Spain is no longer just on the margins—it is becoming socially acceptable in certain spheres,” warned a statement from the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain earlier this year.

Political Reactions

Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, condemned the incident, saying it was “clearly motivated by antisemitism.”

“The Vueling airline crew said that Israel is a terrorist state and forced the children off the aircraft. They are now in Valencia, waiting to return to France,” Chikli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Civil Guard said it removed 44 minors and eight adults from the plane. Vueling claimed “some individuals displayed a violent attitude towards the authorities,” leading to the arrest of one group member—presumably the camp director.

The lack of any apology from Vueling has sparked calls for a boycott and legal action. French Jewish organizations, including CRIF and the European Jewish Congress, are calling for a thorough investigation.

A Growing Climate of Fear

This incident is not isolated. It reflects growing unease within Jewish communities across Europe, where traditional Jewish activities—such as wearing visible religious garments, speaking Hebrew, or expressing support for Israel—are increasingly seen as provocations.

As one French rabbi put it:

“We tell our kids to be proud Jews. But when they sing Hebrew songs on a plane and end up on the tarmac, arrested and silenced—what message are we really sending them?”

For the 50 Jewish campers left behind in Valencia, and the broader Jewish world watching, the message is chilling: antisemitism is no longer hiding in the shadows. It’s walking down the aisle in a pilot’s uniform.