Yishai Ribo & Akiva Wow 500 Bereaved Children With Private Concert at Summer Camp

“Remember the darkness is temporary, believe it will pass soon. Sometimes you need a little moon to shine its light through the window”.

This was the message that Yuval Beit Yaakov shared with his fellow campers this week at the closing evening of an incredible getaway week for hundreds of bereaved children, all of whom have suffered loss in their immediate family from terror or war in Israel.

Yuval’s brother Roey was killed by friendly fire this past May in Swords of Iron while saving his soldiers. Yuval, who came to camp because he knew two other kids attending, described what the week felt like for him: “For once, I wasn’t the kid with the story, whose brother got killed – I was just like everyone else”.

OneFamily’s annual summer camp came to a close with an unforgettable evening of music, connection, and messages of healing like Yuval’s, followed by an intimate concert for campers and staff at Modiin’s Park Anabe by Israeli singing sensation Akiva and special guest Yishai Ribo.

OneFamily’s annual summer camp for bereaved children has become an annual highlight for hundreds of young children, and was severely abbreviated last year due to the war. Held this year at Tom Youth Village, they participated in both fun and therapeutic activities that fostered and built lasting friendships. At the closing night of camp, campers and staff were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and cotton candy before hearing from their peers on what camp means to them.

Akiva with some campers. Credit: Meir Pavlovsky

The moving speeches came from veteran campers who have attended for years as well as newcomers who joined the group of bereaved families in the past year. As one longtime participant reflected, “Being here with my friends year after year makes me stronger and gives me the strength to know I can face anything. Here we are allowed to cry together, laugh together, do all sorts of silly things – even make jokes that are a little dark without worrying about making others uncomfortable.”

Among the speakers were siblings of terror victims whose stories made headlines: the sisters of Gilad Shaer z”l, Naftali Fraenkel z”l, and Hallel Ariel z”l. While each sister spoke about being too young to remember their older siblings who were taken from them, they talked about striving to honor their siblings’ memories and learn from their lives.

“At camp I don’t stand out,” shared another camper. “I don’t have to be the kid from a grieving family who lost a brother or a sister or a parent. Here I don’t have to explain myself to anyone – we all speak the same language and understand one another.”

Chai Moriah was only two years old when his brother was one of eight murdered by a terrorist at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva in 2008. Chai grew up a OneFamily camper and now works as a counselor, whose group are all kids who lost a parent or sibling on or since Oct. 7th.

Campers enjoying the concert. Credit Meir Pavlovsky

“It’s amazing to see the process that the chanichim (campers) go through.” He explained, “The camp creates an environment where they feel normal – nobody pities them, and their loss doesn’t cause discomfort for their friends in camp because it’s their norm too. My campers had a place where they could have fun together and build connections, while still having the freedom to break down emotionally in ways they couldn’t elsewhere, with support from each other when they needed it.”

As the concert began, the children were immediately on their feet, singing along to every word and dancing as the lyrics resonated deeply with their shared experiences.

The evening reached its emotional peak when Akiva joined the campers to dance, creating a moment of pure joy and connection that OneFamily Founder Mark Belzberg described as “palpable and inspiring.”

“Watching these incredible children sing and dance with such abandon, surrounded by peers who truly understand their journey, captures the essence of what OneFamily’s summer camp represents,” said Belzberg. “This isn’t just about providing a week away from home – it’s about creating a community where healing happens naturally through shared understanding and genuine connection.”

Yishai Ribo with campers. Credit Meir Pavlovsky

About OneFamily:

OneFamily is Israel’s leading organization supporting victims of terror and their families. It provides critical short and long-term emotional, financial, and rehabilitative assistance to those impacted by terrorism, a number that has more than doubled since October 7th. OneFamily was recently named one of the 2024 recipients of the prestigious Genesis Prize.

For more than two decades, OneFamily has been supporting thousands of families across Israel affected by terrorism and war, providing comprehensive assistance including financial aid, emotional support, and specialized programs and helping them find strength in community and rebuild their lives with hope.

The annual one-week summer camp is a key component of the organization’s Youth Division and is made possible through the generous support of donors worldwide who recognize the critical importance of providing specialized care for children processing trauma and loss.