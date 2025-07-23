Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

895 IDF Soldiers Killed Since Beginning of War

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

July 23, 2025

< 1 minute

Family and friends of Israeli soldier Staff sergeant Amit Cohen attend his funeral at the Military Cemetery in Holon on July 22, 2025. He was killed in a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Vladimir Loza, 39, of the 5th Brigade’s 7020th Battalion, from the southern city of Ashkelon, was killed while fighting Hamas in Gaza. 

The death toll among Israeli troops stands at 451 since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, and 895 across all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to official IDF data.

“IDF troops, directed by Southern Command and guided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), continue to operate against terrorist groups throughout the Gaza Strip” the IDF said on Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF website reported that 17 soldiers are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 148 in moderate condition, and 16 in light condition. 

Since the beginning of the war, 3,678 have been lightly wounded, 1,518 have been moderately wounded, and 912 have been seriously wounded. In total, 6,108 IDF soldiers have been wounded since the war began. 

Of the 451 IDF soldiers killed since the start of Operation Swords of Iron, at least 77 (approximately 17%) died in such operational accidents.

  • 31 were the result of friendly fire
  • 28 involved weapons or ammunition mishandling
  • 7 stemmed from military vehicle accidents
  • Fire deviations caused 6
  • 5 were linked to work-related incidents or weather conditions

Share this article

Related articles

Israel’s Bombing in Syria Isn’t “Intervention.” It’s Moral Leadership.

Picture of Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

U.S.-Israel Ties in Focus as Huckabee Backs Netanyahu, Missile Threats Persist, and Israel Battles Iranian Espionage

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Church Leaders Blame Israel for Taybeh Attacks — But Evidence Says Otherwise

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .