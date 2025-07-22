Israel’s 12-Day Victory of Iran: the Final Prophecy

Rabbi Isser Weisberg of Machon Mishne Torah in Lakewood, New Jersey, lectures widely on biblical prophecies and Jewish eschatology, producing YouTube videos that frame current events in an end-of-days framework. He recently produced a video in which he described Israel’s victory in its 12-day war against Iran as “The Last Prophecy before Moshiach! (Messiah)”.

“I’m super excited because what we’re experiencing these days—the incredible, miraculous attack the Israeli army is perpetrating against Iran, and the incredible success they’re having—it’s all God’s miracles,” Rabbi Weisberg opened. “This is the last box that had to be checked, the last thing that had to happen before Mashiach comes: this attack on Iran.”

It should be emphasized that modern Iran is the current manifestation of Persia, first unified as a political entity by the Medes under Cyaxares in the 7th century BCE. While often thought of as Israel’s greatest enemy, this has only been true since the Islamist regime took power in 1978. To this day, the Iranian people look to Cyrus the Great, who authorized and encouraged the return to Zion and the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem, with pride. Cyrus was mentioned in several places in the Hebrew Bible and was described as Moshiach (messiah, or anointed one) in Isaiah 45:1.

“There are so many prophecies coming together,” Rabbi Weisberg continued. “I wasn’t exactly sure how it was all going to fit, but God, incredibly and elegantly, put everything together. All the pieces of the puzzle are here. We’re really, really ready for Mashiach because nothing else has to happen. Nothing has to happen—but if you want to prepare yourself, now is the time. Don’t waste time: learn mitzvot, give charity, be kind to people, and do as many good deeds as you can, so that when Mashiach comes, you will be prepared to receive the incredible light of Mashiach.”

The rabbi cites the Rambam (Maimonides), who states in the Mishne Torah (Laws of Mashiach) that “you can’t figure out messianic prophecies until they actually occur. But now that they occurred, everything fits into place.

Rabbi Weisberg referred to the prophecy in Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39 about the wars of Gog.

“It says clearly that Gog from the land of Magog is the leader of the Western world, the final manifestation of the Roman Empire, and he’ll form an alliance with Persia to attack the newly established Jewish state. According to that prophecy, America joins Persia in attacking Israel.”

He then refers to a prophecy in the Talmud, in Tractate Taanit (31a), which states that “Persia will fall by the Romans”. Rabbi Weisberg explains that the Roman Empire is currently manifested in modern Western society, led by the United States.

“How does that fit with Ezekiel?” Rabbi Weisberg asks. “In one prophecy, America and Persia join forces; in another, America punches Persia. It seems contradictory.”

Rabbi Weisberg presents another prophecy from the Zohar (Sefer Ba’alot), which states that the Egyptians who joined Israel upon their exodus—but not out of love for God—will control the land of Israel before the coming of Mashiach. The Talmud in Sanhedrin similarly says the government of Israel will be “lowly”—essentially lacking full Jewish spiritual conviction.

“Since Israel’s founding, from Herzl through Ben-Gurion and all its leaders, they’ve been proxies of the Western world, especially America,” Rabbi Weisberg explained. “Though independent in name, they were always fearful and collaborating with the West…”

“That compromise brought suffering. Even in wars, Israel never fully destroyed its enemies,” the rabbi explained. “There were always ceasefires and returns to conflict.

“But now, with Gaza and Hamas—tiny, weak, yet fortified by American and Western support—and Israel destroying their infrastructure within days, humiliating them, and leaving nothing—this is different. After 650 days following October 7, with over 500 Israeli soldiers killed and remaining hostages, Israel still controls only 30% of Gaza. It’s a disaster compared to the attack on Iran. So how do we understand this?”

“Everything—everyone—is doing God’s plan, regardless of appearances. America and the West are fully aligned with Iran: Carter built up the Ayatollahs, Reagan armed them, Obama and Biden funneled hundreds of billions—so they could fund Hamas. Now, shockingly, Trump continues the same: negotiating week after week with Iran, praising them as a great country, praising Qatar and Hamas supporters like Nazis and fanatics. How can he do this? If he truly wanted Iran to disappear, he could destroy them in five minutes. He clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Israel’s bombing on IRGC facilities in Tehran, Iran. By Avash Media via Wikipedia

“But he is doing exactly what he’s supposed to: obeying prophecy. Ezekiel says God will put hooks in Gog’s mouth and bring him against Israel. Trump is aligned with Iran, yet simultaneously attacking through his proxy, Israel. He got the Gulf States—Saudi, UAE, Qatar—to pressure the U.S. not to attack Iran directly, but Israel is free to do it with American support via weapons—F‑35s, missiles—all coordinated with Washington. Thus, Trump appears weak, freezing Israel out, praising Qatar and Turkey, pressing tariffs, ignoring Israel—but at the same time enabling this strike. He oppresses Israel while allowing and supporting its assault on Iran. That is Ezekiel playing out.”

Rabbi Weisberg referred to another prophecy described in Numbers 24:24, as interpreted by Rashi, which says ships controlled by the Kittim, i.e. the Roman Empire, i.e., America—will oppress Ashur (Assyria). Rabbi Weisberg noted that this is manifested today by the US sending aircraft carriers to the region.

“America has eleven, more than any other. These carriers, such as the Carl Vinson and the Harry S. Truman, are pressing down on Iran,” the rabbi said. “Iran is the ‘Ashur” here, the current enemy of the Jews. So again, America, through its carriers, is pressuring Iran, while also pressuring Israel. This is the dual prophecy: oppressing both sides.”

Rabbi Weisbrger concluded.

“Everything is aligned,” he said. “Trump’s dual role, Netanyahu’s awakening—the final act before Mashiach. Nothing else has to happen. The time to prepare is now: do mitzvot, practice charity, and show kindness. If you’re a non-Jew listening, you have your part: charity, goodness, support Israel, and God. Do what’s moral, build families, raise ethical children…let’s speedily welcome Mashiach so that all suffering ends and we witness the ultimate glory.”