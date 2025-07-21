Israel Eyes West Bank Sovereignty, Shows Restraint in Gaza, as Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surge in U.S. Cities

Push for Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Gains Momentum at Knesset Summit

Israeli lawmakers, ministers, and activists gathered at the Knesset on Monday to renew calls for applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley—areas captured during the 1967 Six-Day War.

The event, called the Sovereignty Conference, was spearheaded by Likud MKs Dan Illouz, Keti Shitrit, Moshe Passal, Ariel Kellner, and Avichai Boaron. Prominent attendees included Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, retired IDF Maj. Gen. Gershon Hacohen, and former ambassador Dror Eydar.

Organizers Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar of the Sovereignty Movement described the event as a call to “correct historical wrongs” and ensure Israel’s long-term security. They argued that extending Israeli law to these areas would send a strong message after Hamas’s October 7 massacre: “End their hope. Solidify our presence.”

Separately, MK Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism Party led a special subcommittee session exploring the logistical and legal outcomes of declaring sovereignty. Representatives from the Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry, and Settlements Ministry contributed to the discussion.

Earlier this month, ministers from Likud signed a joint letter urging the government to take action before the Knesset’s summer session concludes on July 27. They stressed the need to “complete the task” of removing internal threats and preventing future attacks.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has already directed the Settlement Administration to draft operational plans for sovereignty, stating on July 5, “We will not stop until this region receives its rightful legal status as part of Israel.”

In May, the Knesset passed a nonbinding resolution in favor of applying sovereignty. While only 15 lawmakers were present during the vote, there was no opposition, reflecting widespread coalition and even some opposition support.

The resolution reads: “Given the deep connection to these lands and the broad rejection of a Palestinian state, Israeli law must be extended as a moral and security imperative—and to fulfill the Zionist dream.”

IDF Footage Shows Restraint as Gazans Loot Aid Truck

The Israel Defense Forces released a video Sunday evening capturing a moment in northern Gaza where dozens of Palestinian civilians were seen taking goods from an aid truck while Israeli soldiers nearby held their fire and followed strict orders not to engage.

IDF International Spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani described the moment as a deliberate act of restraint: “Our soldiers were told one thing—don’t fire. Don’t react. We are not at war with Gaza’s civilians.”

In the 43-second clip, an Israeli commander is heard calmly repeating instructions to his unit: “Do not shoot. Stay composed.” The video shows the crowd gathering and removing items from the truck as soldiers observe from a short distance.

In a social media post, Avichay Adraee, head of the IDF’s Arab Media Branch, emphasized that the crowd’s reaction was unexpectedly positive. “They applauded our soldiers. What we saw wasn’t fear—it was relief,” he said. “People raised under Hamas oppression saw hope in the presence of our forces.”

The video’s release followed claims from Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry earlier that day, accusing IDF troops of killing approximately 80 civilians attempting to access aid. Israel refuted the allegations, calling them exaggerated and unsupported by operational data.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, some soldiers did fire warning shots in response to a potential threat from a fast-approaching crowd. However, initial reviews suggest that the fatality numbers presented by Hamas do not match verified military reports.

Israel, in collaboration with the U.S., established the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to distribute aid directly to civilians and reduce the risk of Hamas interference. On Sunday, the GHF reported the delivery of nearly 32,000 food packages, bringing their total to over 82 million meals since the start of operations.

The organization denied reports that violence occurred near their aid distribution points, accusing Hamas of manipulating information during sensitive ceasefire talks. “This misinformation campaign is part of a broader effort to dismantle humanitarian mechanisms that bypass Hamas control,” a GHF spokesperson said.

Anti-Jewish Hate Crimes Rise Sharply in Chicago, Now 38% of Total Cases

New city data from the Chicago Commission on Human Relations reveals a 58% spike in antisemitic hate crimes in 2024, making Jewish residents the most frequently targeted group in the city despite representing just 3% of its population.

The report, submitted to Mayor Brandon Johnson, recorded 79 anti-Jewish incidents last year—up from 50 in 2023. These made up 37.6% of all hate crimes in Chicago, even as overall hate crime figures declined by 25%.

“While many categories saw declines, the dramatic rise in antisemitic attacks is deeply troubling,” the mayor’s office stated. Crimes targeting gay men also increased, though no specific percentage was disclosed in the initial release.

Of the 79 antisemitic incidents, 8% involved assault, 5% were classified as battery, and nearly half included damage to property. Following Jewish victims, the next most targeted groups were gay men (45 incidents) and Black residents (33 incidents—a drop from 76 the year before). Anti-Muslim and anti-Arab attacks numbered six and five, respectively.

The report’s release comes amid ongoing criticism of Mayor Johnson for his perceived indifference toward antisemitism. In early 2024, Johnson supported a city council resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire and was photographed wearing a keffiyeh, drawing sharp rebukes from Jewish groups.

The Chicago Jewish Alliance called the gesture “outrageous,” while the Consulate General of Israel labeled the mayor’s actions “deeply disappointing.” The October 2024 appointment of a school board president who had posted antisemitic content and voiced support for Hamas also ignited backlash.

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, condemned Johnson’s record. “By minimizing the threat to Jewish Chicagoans and giving platforms to antisemitic voices, the mayor is fueling a dangerous environment,” Klein said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Chicago has announced two upcoming public hearings to address what they describe as an “alarming and escalating trend” in antisemitic violence across the city.