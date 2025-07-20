Regavim Files Petition Against Illegal Luxury Villa

The Regavim Movement filed a petition with the High Court of Justice on earlier this week (Tuesday 17 July), seeking a court order compelling the Israeli government to enforce the law against a lavish, illegally constructed villa in an area under Israeli jurisdiction between the city of Beitar Illit and Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion. Regavim: “The respondents ( Israeli authorities) have consistently failed to fulfill their legal obligation to enforce the law.” Additionally, the petition calls for criminal proceedings against the Arab construction violators and for them to be brought to justice.

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein welcomed Regavim’s petition:

“I hope the court will uphold the petition and order the demolition of the illegal Palestinian construction, which aims to unlawfully expand the villages surrounding our city and stifle Beitar’s growth by establishing facts on the ground. We must not allow the encroachment on open spaces as part of the Palestinian attempt to overrun our city’s and the broader Jewish communities’ land reserves. This is a top-tier security interest. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the IDF for its efforts to prevent illegal Palestinian constructionin the area. We must send a message of deterrence by demolishing the massive structure built near Nahalin village. This is the first step toward halting the encroachment and preventing the Arab takeover.”

Roi Drucker, Judea and Samaria Coordinator for Regavim:

“The construction of such an elaborate, unauthorized complex signals a profound lack of regard for legal authority and an assumption of impunity. Throughout Judea and Samaria, extensive Palestinian Authority-led projects, including road paving, infrastructure development and construction are advancing with the apparent aim of establishing a de facto Palestinian state. While there are signs of increased awareness among local and national leadership, the response has been too little and too late. Robust enforcement measures are urgently needed to restore effective governance and reaffirm Israel’s authority in the region.”