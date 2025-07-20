Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s threat to restrict U.S. visas for Jewish civilians if Israel denies visas to Christian missionary groups has ignited a troubling dispute. Christian missionaries targeting Jewish civilians evoke centuries of coercion, threatening the sacred covenant between the Jewish people and God. Jewish civilians seeking U.S. visas pose no threat to Christian culture, as Judaism does not proselytize. This false equivalence disregards Jewish history and risks echoing historical oppressors. Yet, a brilliant opportunity awaits: the U.S. can lead by requiring American visa applicants to Israel to sign a no-proselytizing pledge with the Department of State, aligning with global and domestic norms of cultural respect. Let’s celebrate this as a glorious win for peace and the U.S.-Israel alliance.

The issue is serious: Christian proselytizing targeting Jewish civilians stirs profound historical pain. The Spanish Inquisition (1478–1834) forced Jews to convert or face expulsion, displacing over 200,000. Tsarist Russia’s Cantonist system (1827–1856) coerced Jewish boys into baptism, fracturing families. Holocaust-era pressures tied some Christian aid to conversion, exploiting desperation. These acts sought to erase Jewish identity, making proselytizing a grave threat. Israel’s laws (Penal Code Sections 174, 368) prohibit coercive conversion tactics, yet some missionary groups ignore them. Huckabee’s threat to limit Jewish visa access wrongly equates these civilians—travelers, not missionaries—with groups undermining Jewish continuity, risking a revival of historical coercion.

Scripture illuminates the danger of forsaking the covenant. Deuteronomy 8:11, 19 urges, ‘Take care lest you forget the Lord your God … and go after other gods.’ Leviticus 18:3 commands, ‘You shall not do as they do in the land of Egypt … nor walk in their statutes.’ Ezekiel 20:32–33 proclaims, ‘What is in your mind shall never happen—the thought, “Let us be like the nations” … As I live, declares the Lord God, I will rule over you.’ Proselytizing imperils this covenant, while Jewish civilians seeking U.S. visas pursue travel, not cultural disruption, as Judaism rejects proselytizing.

Now, let’s embrace a radiant solution! The U.S. can lead by requiring Americans applying for Israeli visas to sign a no-proselytizing pledge with the Department of State, committing to respect Israel’s laws against coercive proselytizing. Violations could trigger visa bans, easing Israel’s vetting burden and countering claims of exclusion. This mirrors America’s leadership in cultural respect: in Saudi Arabia, U.S. travelers honor Islamic norms by avoiding proselytizing; in India, they respect Hindu and Sikh traditions under the Foreigners Act. At home, the U.S. upholds Native American sovereignty through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (1990) and Indian Child Welfare Act (1978), countering historical assimilation policies that harmed tribal identity. This pledge for Israel is a natural, shining extension of these values.

Picture the triumph: this pledge builds on the 1986 Mormon agreement to abstain from proselytizing in Israel and the U.S.-Israel Visa Waiver Program’s reciprocity (2023). Huckabee’s concern transforms into a catalyst for unity. By leading this initiative, the U.S. avoids echoing oppressors who coerced Jewish conversion and strengthens its alliance with Israel. Let’s rally for this splendid victory! Huckabee can champion this with the State Department, showcasing America’s commitment to Israel’s covenantal heritage. This is more than policy…it’s a joyful leap toward peace, celebrating faith, history, and mutual respect in a partnership that radiates brilliance.