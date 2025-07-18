Israel’s Bombing in Syria Isn’t “Intervention.” It’s Moral Leadership.

The world is asking the wrong question: Why is Israel bombing Syria?

As usual, the reflexive response from many in the international community, mainstream media, and self-styled “peace advocates” is to cast Israel as the regional aggressor, raising eyebrows whenever the Jewish state dares to defend itself — or others. But if you truly understand what’s happening on the ground in southern Syria, the question shouldn’t be why Israel is bombing. It should be: Why isn’t the rest of the world doing anything at all?

What is really happening in Israel? A genocidal jihadist regime, backed by remnants of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, is conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Druze minority in Suwayda, southern Syria. These jihadists are not rogue militias. They are uniformed, flag-bearing foot soldiers of Syria’s de facto Islamic government — a terrorist regime masquerading as a legitimate authority.

What’s unfolding is not a local tribal feud or “sectarian violence,” as some news outlets lazily report. It is a calculated campaign of terror: elderly Druze religious leaders publicly humiliated, their symbolic mustaches violently shaved — a cultural desecration akin to the Nazis shaving the beards of rabbis before executing them. Entire villages have been razed, men and children executed, women raped and brutalized. This is ISIS all over again, only this time the world yawns.

But Israel acts.

Not as a foreign occupier nor as an opportunist, but as the only moral force in the region. The Druze community in Israel — loyal citizens, many of whom serve in elite IDF units — demanded action, and rightly so. These are not strangers. They are family, part of the very fabric of the modern Israeli state. Their cousins across the border in Syria are being slaughtered for the same reason Jews have historically been targeted — because they are different, because they refuse to submit, because they stand for something other than jihadist totalitarianism.

And so Israel struck targets in Syria. Not to conquer, not to colonize, but to say: Never again — not for anyone.

This is not some humanitarian PR stunt. It’s strategic. The Druze regions of southern Syria serve as a geographic and ideological buffer between Israel and the expanding cancer of Islamist terror metastasizing from within Syria. Supporting the Druze isn’t just the righteous thing to do; it’s national security.

Meanwhile, European diplomats busy themselves with “ceasefire” diplomacy — the same playbook they used to empower Hamas in Gaza. They wring their hands about Israel’s right-wing government but turn a blind eye to Al-Qaeda affiliates controlling state institutions next door in Syria.

Syrian President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the suited “moderate” that Western diplomats pretend to trust, is nothing more than a well-dressed terrorist. His record is clear: a former aide to Al-Baghdadi, an architect of Islamist terror, now presiding over an army of zealots committed to religious apartheid. He doesn’t want peace. He wants a Syria ethnically cleansed of Alawites, Christians, and now Druze. And the world is silent — again.

Where are the UN emergency sessions? Where are the university campus protests for the Druze? Where are the hashtags?

Once again, Israel stands alone. And once again, thank God, we are strong enough to stand.

This moment is bigger than geopolitics. It’s bigger than domestic Israeli debates. It’s about what kind of Middle East we are willing to accept. Israel, for the first time in decades, is behaving not merely as a survivor in a hostile neighborhood — but as a regional power and a moral anchor. A force that doesn’t just react to threats, but proactively shapes the moral landscape.

By defending the Druze, Israel isn’t inserting itself into Syria’s civil war. It’s standing up to jihadist fascism. And it’s telling the world: If you won’t stop the next genocide, we will.

That’s not just a military decision. It’s a Jewish one. Because we remember what it means to be abandoned. We remember the silence of good people when evil marched unopposed. And we remember our vow: Never again.

Not just for us, not just for Jews, but for anyone standing alone in the face of annihilation.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is the Executive Director of Israel365 Action and the author of Verses for Zion and Cup of Salvation: A Powerful Journey Through King David’s Psalms of Praise. He is a frequent guest on Erick Stakelbeck’s The Watchman and a regular contributor to Israel365news.com and The Jerusalem Post.