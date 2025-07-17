YOUR Day in Jerusalem

There’s a moment, usually when you’re standing in front of the Western Wall, when it hits you. Not in a dramatic way, not like a movie scene. It’s quieter than that. It’s the simple fact that millions of people, from every background and walk of life, have stood exactly where you’re standing. And they’ve all brought something with them. A prayer. A name. A tear. A hope.

I’ve seen it. A celebrity in sunglasses scribbling something quickly on a slip of paper. A man in a suit. A woman with a stroller. Groups of teenagers. Survivors. Pilgrims. Skeptics. Grandmothers. Soldiers. Tourists. Locals. All of them pressed against the stone, or just a few steps back, murmuring something personal.

And then there are the birds. They always seem to land just above the prayer plaza, perched in these perfect little pockets in the Wall, heads down like they’re part of it too.

That’s where your Jerusalem day starts. At the Wall.

You’ll write your own prayer, maybe you’ve already been thinking about it, and place it in one of the many cracks worn into the ancient stone. You’ll take a moment, look around, and realize that you’re not just visiting a landmark. You’re participating in something ongoing.

Up to the Mount

From there, we ascend. And I do mean that literally.

The Temple Mount isn’t just a flat plaza in the middle of Jerusalem; it’s the holiest site in the world for the Jewish people, and a sacred place for Christians too. You can feel the tension between past and present as you climb the walkway. It’s not flashy. It’s controlled. And it’s sacred.

You’ll walk where the Temple once stood. Where the Ark once rested. Where generations of Jews and Gentiles alike came to find something beyond themselves.

It’s not about a selfie or a photo op. You’ll want to be present for this.

Back Through Time

Later, we head back into the Old City, and deeper into the story. I don’t want to give everything away, but walking through the City of David is something else. You’re literally tracing the steps of kings. The palaces. The tunnels. The first real Jerusalem.

This isn’t museum history. It’s tactile. Real. You can see the engineering brilliance of Hezekiah’s Tunnel, the steep incline of ancient streets, and the places where David likely walked, planned, and prayed.

The Byzantine pool of Siloam at the end of Hezekiah’s tunnel on the southern slope of the City of David, located outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem (Source: Shutterstock)

It’s also when you realize just how much of the Bible is tied to the physical space. It’s not just metaphor. It’s geography. It happened here.

And Then You Look Up

And just like that, you’re back in modern Jerusalem. Up the hill, through the gate, and suddenly you’re in the “shuk” , Machane Yehuda Market , alive with voices, spices, music, and the clatter of a city in motion.

You’ll wander through the stalls with locals doing their shopping, ultra-Orthodox teenagers grabbing a bite, and every kind of person in between. It’s loud. It’s real. It’s very much now.

And here’s my recommendation: there’s an amazing fresh juice vendor at the end of one of the alleyways. I love the pomegranate – rimon in Hebrew- juice. It’s the perfect refreshment after walking through centuries of history, and there’s something poetic about sipping the juice of a fruit that’s been growing in this land for millennia.

Jerusalem, Israel – December 22, 2023 People shopping at Mahane Yehuda Market, often referred to as “The Shuk”, is a marketplace in Jerusalem. Popular with locals and tourists alike (Source: Shutterstock)

This is what makes Jerusalem unforgettable. It’s not locked in time. It’s layers. You go from David’s kingdom to 2025 in the span of 10 minutes. And it all somehow fits.

That Night: Under the Sukkah

We’ll gather that evening for dinner in the sukkah. It’s festive, a little chaotic, and filled with laughter. You’ll hear blessings you’ve never heard before. Taste flavors you’ve probably never had. It’s not just a meal, it’s a celebration. Of Sukkot. Of survival. Of joy.

And you’ll feel it. Not in some big emotional swell. Just in the clink of glasses, the shared stories, the sense that somehow you’ve been invited into something much older than yourself, and much more alive than you could have ever expected.

Thousands of Christian Evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, October 4, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

What’s Next?

Jerusalem is only one day of the Heartland Tour. I know. Hard to believe. And if this is what one day looks like, just imagine what’s still ahead: Hebron. Shiloh. Galilee. The Gaza Envelope.

But this day in Jerusalem,it’s one you’ll come back to in your mind again and again. Because it’s not just about where you are. It’s about everything that led here. And everything that’s still to come.

Pack a good pair of walking shoes. Bring your prayer. And get ready.

