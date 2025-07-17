U.S.-Israel Ties in Focus as Huckabee Backs Netanyahu, Missile Threats Persist, and Israel Battles Iranian Espionage

Huckabee Attends Netanyahu Trial, Signals Trump’s Support

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made a notable appearance on Wednesday at a court hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial. Huckabee emphasized that his visit served as a gesture of support from President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Israeli reporters, Huckabee said, “It’s an open trial. I wanted to observe what was happening.” Shortly after his arrival at the Tel Aviv District Court, however, the proceedings were moved behind closed doors, and Huckabee was asked to leave, according to reports from Ynet.

Images of Huckabee standing beside Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana inside the courtroom quickly circulated online, drawing attention to what appeared to be a strong show of support.

Just weeks earlier, President Trump criticized the legal proceedings against Netanyahu. On his Truth Social account, Trump described the charges as a “political witch hunt,” likening Netanyahu’s situation to his own legal challenges. He called the prime minister a “war hero” and praised his efforts in coordinating with the U.S. on Iran policy and hostage negotiations with Hamas.

I stopped by the trial of @IsraeliPM in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion? @realDonaldTrump is right…again. https://t.co/Y5wBHnmKkS pic.twitter.com/zgcmzvlf9u — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 16, 2025

In the same post, Trump wrote, “It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu… over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). Let Bibi go, he’s got a big job to do!”

Huckabee later shared Trump’s message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I stopped by the trial of [Netanyahu] in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion? [President Trump] is right… again.”

Earlier that day, Huckabee addressed the Muniworld 2025 Urban Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, where he confirmed his plan to attend the trial.

“It’s about representing what the president has stated clearly. He hasn’t interfered in the legal process, but he does consider the prime minister a friend,” Huckabee explained. He noted that the bond between the two leaders had deepened during Netanyahu’s recent trip to the White House.

Huckabee emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Israel alliance: “We have friends and allies, but only one partner—Israel. It’s a unique relationship that benefits both nations.”

Israel Intercepts Missile from Yemen Aimed at the South

Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

“Following alert sirens in multiple regions, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” said a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. The Home Front Command reported that the projectile was heading toward southern Israel, specifically the Dead Sea region, parts of Judea, and the Negev.

An Israeli air defense system launches interceptor missiles toward an incoming ballistic missile fired from Yemen, as seen from the West Bank city of Hebron, July 16, 2025. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

This marks the first such launch from Yemen since July 10, when Houthi militants targeted central Israel, forcing millions into shelters during the early morning hours. A day prior, Israeli forces intercepted a drone that also originated from Yemen.

The Houthis—an Iranian-backed militia—have increased attacks on Israel in recent weeks in alignment with Hamas, launching dozens of missiles and drones since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023. Notably, a Houthi missile struck near Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on May 4.

Both Israeli and American forces have launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi positions. The group has also disrupted commercial shipping in the Red Sea since regional conflict escalated, drawing Israel into clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and engaging with threats from Syria and Iran.

Israel Launches Public Campaign to Counter Iranian Espionage

In response to a sharp rise in Iranian efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage, Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate and the Shin Bet security agency have launched a public awareness campaign titled “Easy Money, Hefty Price.”

The campaign follows over 35 indictments issued in the past year against Israelis suspected of spying for Iran. Authorities uncovered more than two dozen separate operations in which Israeli citizens allegedly carried out tasks for Tehran.

The initiative seeks to educate the public about how easily individuals can be lured into cooperating with Iranian agents, often in exchange for financial rewards. It also highlights the severe legal consequences of espionage, which can carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Officials say the campaign is especially critical following last month’s 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which could lead to an increase in recruitment attempts by Iranian intelligence.

The campaign will be promoted on major news sites, radio, and social media platforms. Citizens are being encouraged to report any suspicious communications or activity—particularly online—to law enforcement.

In one recent case, prosecutors indicted 27-year-old Or Beilin from Be’er Ya’akov for allegedly completing multiple missions for an Iranian handler known as “Yoni.” Beilin reportedly received around $9,000 in cryptocurrency for acts including burning IDF uniforms, spray-painting political graffiti, and dropping cash in public locations.

Israeli prison service guards operate in a special wing of Israeli citizens accused of spying for Iran, in the Damon Prison, in the Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel, northern Israel, July 1, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

On July 3, three additional suspects were charged with attempting to carry out attacks for Iran. Among them were Yoni Segal, 18, and Omri Mizrahi, 20, both from Tiberias, who allegedly gathered intelligence on hospitals and malls. Authorities say the pair were preparing for weapons training abroad in exchange for cryptocurrency and possible relocation to Iran.

In a separate case, 33-year-old Mark Morgain from the Jordan Valley was indicted for allegedly transporting a grenade at the request of Iranian handlers and filming missile interceptions during the recent conflict.

Last month, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a major offensive targeting Iranian military infrastructure, air defenses, and nuclear scientists.