Time to pray for God’s justice and love in Iran 

It has now been a month since Israel’s remarkable and miraculous war against the Islamic Republic regime in Iran. Israel’s success in its intelligence, planning, and execution of this operation is stunning. But they are also foretold in the Bible. Verses from the books of Ezra, Isaiah, and Jeremiah highlight God’s sovereignty over nations, His use of secular rulers like Cyrus to fulfill His purposes, and His promise to judge and restore Elam (modern Iran). These are the spiritual prism through which to understand the war against the Islamic Republic and its leaders as a part of God’s redemptive plan, with spiritual and prophetic implications for Israel, Iran, the West, and the global church.

While the 12-day “Operation Rising Lion” was by all measures an unprecedented success, along with the US’ “Operation Midnight Hammer,” dealing a decisive blow to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and military installations, its leaders, and institutions that perpetuate its tyranny (such as Evin Prison where I was held on death row for nine months), it’s important to note that the war began in 1979 when Islamists hijacked the country of my birth. That war still continues today.

There are many Biblical milestones foretelling the current war and how it will end. In Ezra 1:1-4 and 1:7, King Cyrus, moved by God, frees the Jewish captives and restores the Temple’s treasures, fulfilling Jeremiah’s prophecy (Jer. 29:10). Isaiah 45:1-7 describes Cyrus as God’s anointed, empowered to subdue nations for Israel’s sake, demonstrating God’s ability to use even non-believing rulers to accomplish His will. Ezra 9:9 underscores God’s faithfulness, granting favor through Persian kings to rebuild Jerusalem. These passages establish the historical precedent: God orchestrates geopolitical events and empowers Kings to bring justice, deliver His people, and demonstrate His unconditional love.

Jeremiah 49:38-39 prophesies God’s judgment on Elam (modern Iran), promising to destroy its rulers and to restore its fortunes. This divine promise is unfolding today, with the Islamic regime facing judgment for its tyranny and hostility toward Israel. Unfortunately, I have witnessed and experienced this brutality personally, and I know that hundreds of evil Iranian leaders still need to face judgment. I trust that God will do so.

Unfortunately, for many Christians, the idea of God’s justice is largely foreign as they only pay attention to the New Testament and God’s goodness, showing God’s unconditional love through sacrificing Jesus on the cross for our sins. They only see God and Jesus as agents of love, who love everyone. This is true, but they overlook the Old Testament and many instances of God’s judgment against His people, Kings, and nations of the world. In doing so, they ignore God’s wrath, which is part of His character. And they neglect to see God’s hand in current events and geopolitics. But it, and His justice, are ever present.

Israel’s bombing on IRGC facilities in Tehran, Iran. By Avash Media via Wikipedia

Indeed, God has two sides: love and justice. If we look at one side and refuse to accept God as a righteous judge, we do not have a complete understanding of our Creator.

There are many examples. Psalm 82:3-4 and Psalm 89:14 emphasize God’s role as a just judge and defender of the oppressed. There are numerous Biblical stories in which one may think that God is cruel, punishing a nation/people. We think we better understand things than God. But the Bible tells us that God’s perspective and understanding are superior. Isaiah 55:8-9, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declare the Lord. For as the heavens higher are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

In the Book of Samuel, God commands King Saul to destroy and blot out the Amalekites completely by waging a war against them because of what they did to Israel. He gives a clear mission to Saul, not one as in the movies, “should you choose to accept it,” but one that’s obligatory.

‭‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬“This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘I will punish the Amalekites for what they did to Israel when they waylaid them as they came up from Egypt. Now go, attack the Amalekites and destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys…’‬‬‬‬And he sent you on a mission, saying, ‘Go and completely destroy those wicked people, the Amalekites; wage war against them until you have wiped them out.” (1 Samuel‬ ‭15‬:‭2‬-‭3, 15:18)

These verses show that God’s justice is supreme. However, King Saul disobeyed God because of his fear of his people, advisors, and military men. Instead of obeying and counseling God, he listened to his advisors. He sought the affirmation of men. Saul turns away from God and disobeys Him. As a result, God took away his kingdom and raised up David.

In prison, I witnessed the brutality of the Islamic regime against innocent people. I asked God why He does not destroy the terrorist rulers of Iran. He told me in a dream He is giving them a chance to repent but, if not, He will destroy them all. I learned that God gives a chance to everyone to repent, even evil people. But if they do not, then they will face His judgement in the most brutal way. This is clear throughout the Bible, and we must read it as such, seeing His hand in current events in Iran.

Love and justice are always intertwined. Jesus on the cross showed God’s love and justice at the same time, his punishment for our sins, and grace, salvation, and unconditional love together. If Jesus had not been crucified for our sins, we could not understand God’s unconditional love.

The war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and all its proxies is God’s judgment against the most barbaric people who have the blood of millions of innocent people on their hands. Since 1979, the Islamic regime not only killed and suppressed countless Iranians, hijacking the country, but also has spread its terrorist tentacles across the world. They have plotted against, disrespected, raped, and slaughtered Israel and the Jewish people, God’s chosen people, causing generations of suffering.

TEHERAN, IRAN -NOVEMBER 04, 2016: Iranian Propaganda against the USA in Teheran, shown on display panel by Imamzadeh Saleh mosque (Source: Shutterstock)

The ayatollahs are also guilty of attacking and infiltrating America and other Western countries through exporting terror, radicalism, and their revolutionary ideology to conquer the whole world under Islam.

Now, we see how God has miraculously raised up the lions of Israel against the Islamic regime, showing His justice against those who sought the destruction of His Holy Land and His chosen people. We see the fulfillment of Jeremiah 49:38-39 now more than ever, where God promises that after destroying kings and rulers of Elam (justice first), “I will set my throne there,” revealing his unconditional love to the Iranian people through Jesus.

Jeremiah 49 also shows another sign of God’s justice and strategy. It’s hard for me not to pray for that justice and the eradication of the Islamic Republic immediately. Having suffered and witnessed all the suffering I have among millions of Iranians, I want to see justice served, yesterday. Yet through that verse, God may be telling us to be patient. It’s been 46 years since the ayatollahs hijacked the country of my birth. But the number 49, as in the verse from Jeremiah, may be a clue to God’s plan. 49 is a multiple of seven times seven. Seven perfect cycles of seven years. That formula is also Biblical, and leads us to the jubilee, when property is restored to its original owners.

The regime’s 46-year oppression—marked by executions, torture, misogyny, and suppression of dissent—mirrors Nebuchadnezzar’s captivity of Israel. The successful strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities are clearly part of God’s toolbox to dismantle this evil regime. Today, Cyrus’s role in liberating the Jews is being reciprocated by Israel being part of liberating Iran. Maybe it will take 49 years, but His justice is coming.

Iranian protesters burning the flag of the United States along with a U.S. dollar in Tehran, November 2018, By Tasnim News Agency via Wikipedia

Let nobody be deceived: this is a spiritual conflict, a battle against demonic forces manifesting through the regime’s evil fanaticism and terror. It is prophetic.

It’s also important to remember the warning in Luke 11:24-26, that without planting the “good seed” of the Gospel, evil could return worse than before. That’s where we Christians must step in.

Iran’s growing underground church, in parallel with the closure of 55,000 mosques, signals a spiritual awakening and a huge opportunity, with millions rejecting Islam. God has given me a vision of a Christian Iran, fulfilling Jeremiah’s restorative promise, where His kingdom transforms hearts, not just political structures, indeed setting up His throne there. Prophetically, the war today is exactly the precursor to God’s throne being established in Iran (Jer. 49:38). How glorious that will be, and we are privileged not just to see it happening but to play a part in it.

It pains me to anticipate another day, month, or year of the ayatollah’s brut control over Iran. But I believe that God is showing us that His justice and love are coming, according to His timeframe. Seven sets of seven.

Whenever the regime falls, we will witness God’s judgment against the evil rulers of Iran. After the fall of this terrorist regime, God is going to reveal his unconditional love through Jesus to millions of Iranians who were oppressed for so many years. Christians should pray for God’s justice and prepare to be part of His mission in Iran. This is the vision of my ministry NewPersia.org, to help with God’s kingdom in Iran.

The consequence of the failure to destroy Amalek is one whose negative implications we see throughout history in Haman in ancient Persia, and in Iran today. We cannot and must not turn from this spiritual warfare.

As a young Christian woman, I distributed 20,000 Bibles, leading to widespread spiritual awakening and many conversions. However, the regime’s missile attacks on Israel, its nuclear ambitions, and ongoing executions reflect a desperate attempt to retain power, intensifying the spiritual stakes. What’s needed now, from all of us, is urgent global Christian solidarity with Israel and Iranians, and our fervent prayer to counter the regime’s fear tactics, supporting God’s chosen people (Israel) and oppressed Iranians.

Please join me in prayer according to these Prayer Points:

1. Destruction of Missiles: Pray for Israel to neutralize Iran’s remaining ballistic missiles, trusting God to protect His people (Ps. 91:4).

2. Nuclear Facilities: Ask for divine precision guidance in eliminating Iran’s remaining nuclear sites and enriched uranium, buried deep underground, with continued U.S. support. (Isa. 45:2).

3. Wisdom for Leaders: Provide God’s guidance for Netanyahu and Israeli military leaders (Prov. 21:1).

4. Trump’s Resolve: Pray that President Trump resists misleading advice and stands with Israel against our common enemy (2 Chron. 20:15).

5. Prince Pahlavi: Request wisdom for Pahlavi to lead Iran’s restoration (Ezra 1:1).

6. Protection for Israel: Intercede for Israel’s safety from further missile attacks and its terrorist proxies (Ps. 121:4).

7. Healing for Hostages: Pray for Israeli hostages to be released and their families comforted (Jer. 30:17).

8. Iran’s Liberation: Ask for the protection and freedom for innocent Iranians (Isa. 61:1).

9. Boldness for Christians: Pray for Iranian believers to share the Gospel fearlessly (Acts 4:29).

10. Courage for Iranians: Seek strength for Iranians to rise against oppression (Josh. 1:9).

11. Global Church Unity: Urge the church to support Israel and Iran (Rom. 15:30).

12. Restored Friendships: Pray for renewed ties between Iran, Israel, and America post-regime (Isa. 60:14).

13. Material Support: Prayerfully consider donating generously to www.NewPersia.org to support persecuted Christians and freedom for Iran.

These prayers align with the prophetic hope of God’s justice and restoration, trusting in His promises to prevail.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is the author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), a public speaker, and a columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi is also the founder and president of NEW PERSIA, whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.