Israel Strikes Syria Over Druze Attacks as Trump Hosts Qatari PM for Gaza Talks; Chaos at Aid Site Blamed on Armed Hamas Elements

Israel Launches Strikes on Syrian Regime Over Druze Threats

IDF Warns of Escalation as Syrian Forces Target Druze Population in Sweida

In a dramatic escalation, the Israeli military struck Syrian regime forces near Damascus on Wednesday, responding to mounting reports of violent crackdowns against the Druze minority in southern Syria.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, air raids were carried out against tanks, rocket launchers, and armed convoys headed toward the city of Sweida—home to a large Druze population. Access roads were also bombed to disrupt regime supply routes.

“The Syrian regime must immediately withdraw from Druze areas. Continued aggression will trigger stronger military responses,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned.

He emphasized that Israel will not tolerate violence against the Druze, a community with deep cultural and familial ties to Israel’s own Druze citizens. “We will not stand by while our Druze brothers are targeted,” Katz said, adding that the IDF is “prepared for any development.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a climbing death toll—248 as of Wednesday—as government-backed militias clashed with Druze groups in the Sweida region. Civilian infrastructure, including homes and churches, has been damaged or destroyed.

Tensions have rippled into Israel as well. Concerned that Israeli Druze may cross into Syria to aid their kin, the IDF reinforced the northern border with additional troops from elite units, including the Golani Brigade and Border Police.

On Tuesday, dozens of Israeli Druze attempted to breach the border fence, but were intercepted and escorted back by the IDF. Crossings continued into Thursday, as civilians from Majdal Shams reportedly entered Syrian territory before being retrieved by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Amichai Chikli compared the brutality inflicted on Druze civilians to Hamas’s infamous October 7 massacre, calling out the international community for its silence. He accused Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa—formerly linked to Al-Qaeda—of ordering atrocities, including executions and public humiliation.

Israeli officials reaffirmed their policy of disarming hostile actors in southern Syria and maintaining a buffer zone along the Golan Heights. “Our forces will remain stationed at the summit of Mount Hermon and across the northern security belt for as long as necessary,” Katz stated earlier this year.

Trump Hosts Qatari Prime Minister Amid Gaza Ceasefire Push

High-Stakes White House Dinner Focuses on Hostage Deal and Iran Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to the White House on Wednesday evening for a high-level dinner centered on brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

According to Axios, the two leaders are expected to focus on ongoing indirect talks hosted in Doha aimed at securing a partial ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The discussions also include renewed American engagement with Iran over its nuclear ambitions.

This follows a Monday call between Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, signaling intensified diplomatic efforts by Washington.

Trump remains cautiously optimistic. “We’re working on Gaza, and we hope to have it resolved in the coming week,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

The U.S. plan reportedly outlines a 60-day ceasefire, staged hostage releases, partial Israeli military withdrawals from Gaza, and a broader diplomatic framework to end the conflict.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special Middle East envoy, echoed the president’s sentiment. Speaking from New Jersey, Witkoff confirmed plans to meet Qatari officials at the FIFA Club World Cup final, describing the mood around the negotiations as “hopeful.”

As part of its regional diplomacy, the U.S. is also engaging Egypt, another key mediator. Earlier Wednesday, Trump also met Bahrain’s King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman.

Israel estimates that 50 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, with about 20 presumed alive. The proposed deal could include the release of 10 living and 18 deceased hostages—many of them taken during the October 7 terror attacks.

Hamas-Linked Gunmen Blamed for Deadly Stampede at Gaza Aid Site

Tragic Incident Leaves 20 Dead as Armed Men Spark Chaos During Aid Delivery

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed aid organization, announced Wednesday that gunmen affiliated with Hamas were likely behind a deadly stampede in Khan Yunis that claimed the lives of 20 Palestinians.

In a statement, the group confirmed that 19 people were trampled to death and one was fatally stabbed after armed agitators incited panic during a routine aid distribution.

“For the first time since our operations began, our teams witnessed armed individuals in the crowd,” GHF said. “One firearm was seized, and one of our American staff members was held at gunpoint.”

GHF believes the chaos was deliberately orchestrated by Hamas-linked militants. “We are witnessing a disturbing pattern,” the group warned, citing widespread misinformation spread online about aid site locations. Fake Telegram messages led thousands to closed or inactive distribution points, creating dangerous conditions.

On Tuesday night, GHF urged residents to rely only on official channels for site information.

This incident comes amid increasing threats to GHF personnel. A leaked U.S. State Department cable, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, confirmed that Hamas had placed bounties on American and Palestinian workers affiliated with the aid effort.

Despite mounting challenges, GHF reported delivering 1.3 million meals on Tuesday alone—bringing its total to over 74 million meals since late May.

The organization rejected recent criticism from the U.N. human-rights office, which claimed GHF’s operations had contributed to civilian casualties. “All our sites are secure and focused solely on protecting innocent lives,” the statement said.