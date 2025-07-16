Historic Step: Israel Takes Control of the Cave of the Patriarchs

In an unprecedented move, Israel has made a significant change to the status quo of the Cave of the Patriarchs, one of the most sacred sites in Judaism. The decision involves transferring control of the site from the Palestinian Authority’s Hebron municipality to the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Religious Council, under the supervision of the Civil Administration. This change aims to allow for structural improvements and enhance the experience for Jewish worshippers, marking the first substantial modifications to the site since the decisions made by the Shamgar Committee in 1994.

This landmark decision signals a new era for the Cave of the Patriarchs, as Israel has long sought to make necessary upgrades to the site. Among the planned changes are the installation of a new roof over the Jacob’s Courtyard, where Jews pray for 90% of the year, as well as the construction of an advanced fire suppression system. Despite opposition from Palestinian authorities, the changes are seen as crucial for the safety and comfort of worshippers. For years, the Jewish worshippers had to pray either in the open air under harsh weather conditions or a temporary, partially open roof.

The Cave of the Patriarchs, known as the Ma’arat HaMachpelah in Hebrew, holds immense biblical and historical significance for the Jewish people. It is traditionally believed to be the burial site of the Jewish patriarchs and matriarchs: Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, Jacob and Leah, and, according to some traditions, Adam and Eve. Located in the heart of Hebron, the site is considered one of the holiest places in Judaism, alongside the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The biblical connection to this site is deeply rooted, serving as a symbol of Jewish continuity in the Land of Israel. Over the millennia, the Cave of the Patriarchs has been a focal point of Jewish worship, and its preservation and accessibility have always been a priority for the Jewish people.

Until now, the Palestinian Authority, through the Hebron Municipality and the Muslim Waqf (a religious trust), has held primary jurisdiction over the site. This arrangement had limited Israel’s ability to make significant changes to improve the infrastructure and ensure the safety of worshippers, both Jewish and Muslim. The new decision, which transfers authority to the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Religious Council, aims to remedy this situation by facilitating necessary upgrades to the facility.

Among the immediate changes taking place is the opening of restroom facilities within the Cave of the Patriarchs compound, located at the base of the building. This has been a longstanding request from Jewish residents and visitors to the site, but Palestinian authorities had previously opposed any modifications to the space. The new restrooms will significantly improve the experience for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to pray at the site each year.

Additionally, the Civil Administration plans to implement a range of improvements, including the installation of an advanced fire suppression system, which has been a critical safety concern for years. The lack of such a system has been a source of concern, especially during emergencies when Israeli authorities were forced to request the key to the security cameras from the Muslim Waqf. These changes, which the PA had vehemently opposed, are now moving forward as part of the broader efforts to enhance the infrastructure and ensure the security of all worshippers at the site.

The transfer of control over the Cave of the Patriarchs from the Palestinian Authority to the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Religious Council marks an important step in the assertion of Israeli sovereignty over the site. “The Cave of the Patriarchs is registered in the Jewish people’s land registry from the book of Genesis,” said Shai Glick, the CEO of B’Tselem, an organization that has been working on this issue for years. Glick welcomed the move, stressing that the site should be treated with the same respect and dignity as other holy sites in Israel. “It’s time for the Cave of the Patriarchs to be upgraded, with a roof, air conditioning, and other necessary amenities. It’s time for sovereignty.”

The decision comes after years of debate and legal challenges, particularly following the 1994 Shamgar Committee recommendations, which allowed for a division of the site between Jewish and Muslim worshippers. The current changes are designed to make the site more accessible and safer for everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation.

In a dramatic meeting held on Monday, led by the Defense Minister, the legal hurdles preventing the transfer of authority from the Palestinian municipality and Waqf were resolved. It was decided that the religious council of Kiryat Arba-Hebron would take over the administration of the Cave of the Patriarchs, thus asserting Israeli control over one of the most contested religious sites in the region.

In response to the decision, Glick stated, “Sadly, for many years, due to a poor decision by Moshe Dayan, the site was under Waqf control, with only military management. I welcome this important move to transfer the site to the religious council, as we would for any tomb of a righteous person in Israel.”

The changes are already underway. The newly installed restroom facilities are just the beginning of the much-needed improvements. The Civil Administration also plans to provide better shading for the courtyards of the Cave, an essential modification for the comfort of the large number of worshippers who visit the site. These changes reflect Israel’s commitment to enhancing the safety, comfort, and dignity of all who come to pray at the Cave of the Patriarchs, ensuring that the site is preserved as an integral part of Jewish heritage and identity.

In a statement, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed that, in accordance with the directions of the Israeli government, work is progressing to implement these changes, with a focus on improving the infrastructure for all populations that worship at the site.

This historic step represents a shift in the management of one of Judaism’s holiest sites, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to preserving its sovereignty over sacred sites and ensuring their accessibility for all worshippers.