From Prophecy to Action: Meet the Guardians Rebuilding Israel Today

Throughout the pages of the Bible, we meet men and women who stepped forward when the fate of Israel hung in the balance. They weren’t always warriors or kings—often, they were ordinary people who answered an extraordinary call.

There was Nehemiah, who returned to the rubble of Jerusalem to rebuild its walls with bare hands and holy purpose. Deborah, who judged with wisdom and led with fire when the nation trembled. Boaz, who extended protection and provision to a foreign widow named Ruth, honoring God through quiet acts of loyalty.

And of course, Isaiah, whose visions of restoration spoke of deserts blooming and cities rebuilt—foretelling a future that many doubted would ever come.

These were the original Guardians of Israel—individuals who, through faith and fierce love, stood between ruin and redemption.

Today, that calling continues.

Meet Today’s Guardians of Israel

Across the modern landscape of the Holy Land—between the olive trees of Samaria and the hospital wings of Tel Aviv—the spirit of the ancient Guardians lives on. In the face of war, loss, and need, a new generation rises to carry forward the legacy.

Here are just a few of the remarkable individuals quietly fulfilling prophecy in our time:

Baruch Kogan: Reforesting the Biblical Heartland

Raised in the U.S. and once bound for a career in engineering, Baruch traded comfort for covenant. Now living in Judea and Samaria, he plants forests in places others have abandoned—reviving the soil, installing solar irrigation, and reclaiming the land inch by inch. It’s dusty, relentless work. But like Nehemiah, Baruch believes restoration happens one stone, one tree at a time.

Gabi Nachmani: Restoring Homes, Restoring Dignity

For over 30 years, Gabi has led Tenufa, a team that repairs crumbling homes and broken bomb shelters for Holocaust survivors and Israel’s elderly poor. When war erupted last year, Gabi’s team became emergency responders—bringing water, heat, and security to the most vulnerable. In a world quick to forget its elders, Gabi remembers.

Rabbi Shlomo Klughaupt: Healing Hearts in Hospital Rooms

In Israel’s pediatric wards, Rabbi Klughaupt is a beam of light. He brings music to blind children, comfort to the terminally ill, and laughter to kids whose futures hang in the balance. Like the prophets of old, he carries hope where others fear to tread—reminding every child that their life matters.

Credit: Rabbi Shlomo Klughaupt

Cheryl Unterslak: Standing with the Brokenhearted

From South Africa to the hills of Judea, Cheryl walks with widows, orphans, and terror victims. She doesn’t just send help—she shows up, sits with survivors, and places her hand in theirs. Like Deborah, she leads with fierce compassion, refusing to turn away from pain.

Yehudis Shamroth: The Mother of the Soldiers

She doesn’t wear a uniform, but Yehudis serves on the frontlines every week. She shops for Israel’s lone soldiers—young people with no family in the country—delivering Shabbat groceries, love, and the reminder that they are not forgotten. Like Boaz to Ruth, Yehudis offers refuge in the form of food, dignity, and care.

Soldiers with bags of food, credit: Yehudis Shamroth

A Calling for All Time—and All of Us

The Bible never limited God’s call to a chosen few. Again and again, it tells us: those who bless Israel will be blessed. That when we support righteous work, we become partners in that righteousness.

To stand with today’s Guardians of Israel is to step into a role written across Scripture: protector, builder, restorer, comforter.

It is to become a Guardian yourself.