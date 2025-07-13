Powerful Webinar Reveals the Biblical Roots of Iran’s Hatred for Israel

This is not just geopolitics—this is a spiritual war that began in Genesis.

In a compelling webinar delivered this past Thursday, Rabbi Elie Mischel opened the eyes of hundreds of Christian and Jewish viewers to the deeper spiritual forces driving today’s Middle East conflicts. Speaking to a packed online audience, the Director of Education at Israel365 explained why Iran’s obsession with Israel’s destruction goes far beyond conventional political analysis.

“Iran is not our neighbor. They don’t share a border with Israel. They are hundreds of miles away from us,” Rabbi Mischel noted. “So why are they possessed with a burning obsession with our destruction? Why do they sacrifice an entire nation of over 90 million people for the seemingly insane goal of destroying Israel?”

The answer, according to Rabbi Mischel, lies in the pages of Scripture itself—specifically in understanding the biblical archetypes of Ishmael and Esau, whose spiritual descendants are waging war against Israel today.

The Missing Piece: Scripture as Blueprint

Rabbi Mischel challenged his audience to view the Bible not merely as ancient history or moral teaching, but as “a blueprint, a guide, for our own lives” and generation. Drawing from the book of Daniel’s prophecy about Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, he identified the “fourth kingdom” of iron and clay as representing the alliance between Ishmael and Esau in the end times.

“The Torah is not a book about a particular moment in time that we can learn lessons from,” he explained. “It is an eternal book that speaks directly to OUR moment and OUR generation.”

Iran as Modern Ishmael

The rabbi’s analysis of Iran’s hatred proved particularly striking. Citing the 19th-century commentary of the Malbim on Ezekiel’s Gog and Magog prophecy, Rabbi Mischel explained how Iran—though Persian by blood—has embraced the “spiritual mantle of Ishmael” through its adoption of extremist Islam.

“Ishmael is the son of Abraham, the man who represents belief in God—and so Ishmael believes in the Lord! But he is NOT the son of Sarah. Sarah represents boundaries—Sarah represents Torah!” he declared.

This insight explains why Hamas terrorists could commit unspeakable atrocities on October 7th while crying “Allahu Akbar”—they believe in God but reject the Torah’s moral boundaries.

The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 massacre, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 23, 2025. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

“This is what happens when you believe in God but you do NOT believe in the Torah!” Rabbi Mischel emphasized. “Without the Torah, without commandments that tell us these actions are evil and forbidden, you can commit great evil in the name of God!”

The Columbia Connection: Esau’s Modern Manifestation

The webinar also addressed the shocking scenes at Columbia University, where thousands of students supported Hamas while terrorizing Jewish classmates. Rabbi Mischel identified these “woke” protesters as spiritual descendants of Esau—those who reject God entirely and make themselves into gods.

“Esau represents all those woke Western nations that have rejected God and made themselves into Gods!” he explained. “Esau is the model for all the angry woke idiots in Columbia who hate the Jewish people and hate the God of the Jewish people!”

Despite their theological differences, Ishmael and Esau unite in their hatred of the Torah and the Jewish people who represent it.

The Jacob-Israel Transformation

Perhaps most powerfully, Rabbi Mischel addressed why American Jews failed to counter-protest at Columbia despite vastly outnumbering the anti-Israel activists. The answer lies in understanding the dual nature of Jacob, who becomes Israel only when he stops running and starts fighting.

“In America, like everywhere else in exile, we are naturally ‘Jacob Jews,'” he observed. “But here is the amazing thing. Every Jew, every one of us, can become a lion! Every Jew can transform himself or herself from Jacob to Israel.”

As the webinar concluded, Rabbi Mischel urged viewers to recognize these as days of redemption, despite the pain and challenges. “We are living through incredible times—through redemption itself!”

For those inspired by this prophetic teaching, Rabbi Mischel's book The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times

The War Against the Bible: A Call to Action for People of Faith

This timely work connects the October 7th Hamas massacre, Israel’s ongoing battles with Iran, and rising global antisemitism to ancient prophecies about Ishmael and Esau. It challenges believers to recognize the deeper spiritual war at play and stand boldly for biblical truth.

As Rabbi Mischel concluded: “May the day soon come when all of humanity will understand that the Torah they fear and hate so much is in truth God’s greatest gift to humanity.”

