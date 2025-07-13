One in Four Americans Find Recent Antisemitic Attacks “Understandable,” ADL Survey Reveals

A new survey by the Anti-Defamation League reveals deeply troubling attitudes among Americans toward recent antisemitic violence, with nearly one in four respondents saying deadly attacks against Jewish Americans were “understandable” even as most Americans recognize antisemitism as a serious problem.

The nationally representative survey, conducted in June 2025 following three violent incidents targeting Jewish Americans, found that while 60% of Americans view antisemitism as a serious issue, significant minorities harbor extreme anti-Jewish views that justify or excuse violence against Jewish communities.

Recent Violence Sparks National Concern

The survey was conducted in the wake of three high-profile antisemitic attacks that killed three people and shocked the Jewish community. These incidents included arson at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence during Passover, a deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., and assaults and murder at a rally supporting Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado.

Despite the severity of these attacks, the ADL survey found alarming levels of acceptance for antisemitic violence among Americans:

24% said the attacks were “understandable”

24% believed they were staged as false flag operations to gain sympathy for Israel

22% said the incidents were not antisemitic

15% said the violence was “necessary”

14% didn’t consider them hate crimes

13% said they were “justified”

“As the Jewish community is still reeling from recent antisemitic attacks that killed three people, it’s unacceptable that one-quarter of Americans find this unspeakable violence understandable or justified,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “This is an alarming sign of how antisemitic narratives are accepted by the mainstream.”

Persistent Anti-Jewish Prejudice

Beyond attitudes toward violence, the survey revealed that substantial numbers of Americans hold troubling beliefs about Jewish Americans:

34% believe Jewish Americans are more loyal to Israel than to the U.S.

30% say Jews have too much influence in politics and media

27% believe Jewish Americans should answer for the actions of Israel

38% believe attacks against Jews would stop if Israel declared a ceasefire

These beliefs are particularly concerning because they hold Jewish Americans collectively responsible for international politics, effectively making them greater targets for harassment and violence.

The survey found generational differences in these attitudes, with Americans under 45 agreeing that Jewish Americans need to answer for Israel’s actions at nearly double the rate of older Americans. Approximately one in three Gen Z and Millennials agreed with this statement, compared to one in five Boomers and Silent Generation respondents.

Political Polarization and Protest Language

The survey revealed significant political and generational divides in attitudes toward anti-Israel protests. Nearly one-third (29%) of Americans view pro-Palestinian protesters favorably, but this varies dramatically by age and political affiliation:

59% of Gen Z hold favorable views

29% of Millennials

22% of Gen Xers

16% of Baby Boomers

27% of the Silent Generation

Only 15% of Republicans hold favorable views of the protests, versus 45% of Democrats.

Americans are increasingly aware of the potential dangers of certain protest language. The survey found that:

58% believe that when protesters use the term “Zionist,” they mean Jewish people in general

68% said slogans like “Globalize the Intifada” or “From the River to the Sea” increase the risk of violence against Jews

Even among those who view pro-Palestinian protests favorably, 54% agreed that such slogans increase violence risk

Bipartisan Support for Action

Despite deep divisions on some issues, the survey found strong bipartisan support for meaningful action against antisemitism:

82% support removing online hate speech that celebrates violence

77% want more government action to combat antisemitism

74% support holding colleges accountable for anti-Israel harassment

64% support security funding for houses of worship

87% say they wouldn’t want to work with someone who celebrates attacks on Jews

This support remains strong even among those critical of Israel, with 78% of respondents with unfavorable views of Israel supporting the removal of online hate speech and 72% supporting government action against antisemitism.

Growing Normalization Concerns

The survey results suggest a troubling normalization of anti-Jewish attitudes in American society. While recognition of antisemitism as a serious problem increased dramatically following the October 7, 2023 attacks (from 53% in 2022 to 71% in November 2023), it has since declined to 60% in the current survey.

Matt Williams, Vice President of the ADL Center for Antisemitism Research, noted that while millions of Americans still hold extreme and conspiratorial beliefs, “most Americans reject antisemitism, violence against Jews and hateful rhetoric, and want to take meaningful steps to stop it.”

The survey found that 19% of Americans say they have seen antisemitism in their own communities, with Gen Z respondents most likely to report witnessing local anti-Jewish prejudice (33%).

A Window of Opportunity

Despite the concerning findings, ADL officials emphasized that the survey reveals a potential path forward. The broad bipartisan support for action against antisemitism, combined with strong social norms against celebrating violence (69% of even those who saw the attacks as justified said they’d be uncomfortable if a friend or family member celebrated them), suggests opportunities for meaningful intervention.

“A majority of Americans support a range of federal, state and local interventions,” Williams said. “We have a window of opportunity to take action and seriously address the scourge of antisemitism before it normalizes.”

The survey was conducted among 1,000 Americans on June 10, 2025, via the Ipsos Observer Omnibus panel, with weights applied to ensure demographic representativeness. The findings come as the ADL has documented nine terrorist plots or attacks targeting Jews between July 2024 and May 2025, marking a sharp increase compared to previous periods.

As the Jewish community continues to grapple with rising antisemitism and deadly violence, the survey underscores both the urgency of the threat and the potential for broad-based action to address it. The question remains whether American leaders and institutions will seize this moment to combat antisemitism before it becomes further entrenched in mainstream discourse.