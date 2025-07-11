EXPOSED: New “Dinah” Report Reveals Oct. 7 Sexual Violence Hamas Tried to Hide

A powerful new video released by The Dinah Project is shedding light on a suppressed and damning report detailing the atrocities of the October 7 Hamas massacre — evidence the terror group has worked hard to conceal. The report, titled “EXPOSED! The Oct 7th Report Hamas Doesn’t Want You to See,” draws on newly declassified intelligence, satellite imagery, and victim testimonies to dismantle the myth of a “resistance operation” and expose the systematic targeting of Israeli civilians.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki discussed the report on a video, stating bluntly:

“This is the report Hamas doesn’t want you to see. This is the proof the media has been afraid to show. This is the truth that has been buried beneath layers of propaganda and silence.”

The project takes its name from Dinah, the daughter of the patriarch Jacob, whose rape is described in Genesis 34. Dinah’s story is one of the earliest recorded accounts of sexual violence in human history — and the subsequent failure of justice. In naming the project after her, the creators signal a mission to give voice to the voiceless, particularly the Israeli women and girls brutally assaulted during the October 7 massacre.

“Dinah was silenced. Today, we won’t be,” the narrator declares.

The video places special emphasis on Hamas’s systematic use of rape as a weapon of war — and the disturbing silence from international women’s rights groups and UN agencies. The project seeks to expose that silence and demand that victims of these war crimes be acknowledged and avenged.

The video features evidence showing that the October 7 attack was not a chaotic outbreak of violence, but a highly coordinated and premeditated mass murder operation. Satellite footage and planning documents show infiltration routes, arms caches, and staging areas prepared weeks in advance.

“This wasn’t a riot. This wasn’t a resistance. This was a genocidal invasion of civilian neighborhoods, planned months ahead of time — and they filmed it with pride,” the narrator says.

The report includes translated Arabic communications among Hamas operatives discussing the killing of women and children. It also provides side-by-side footage of Hamas operatives executing civilians, while Al Jazeera and other outlets describe them as “martyrs” or “freedom fighters.”

One of the most damning portions of the exposé targets Western media and human rights organizations for enabling Hamas’s lies through silence or willful distortion.

“While Israelis were being raped and burned alive, the international media ran headlines about Gaza’s ‘grievances’ — as if that could justify slaughtering babies,” the narrator charges.

The video criticizes Human Rights Watch and the United Nations Human Rights Council for failing to issue full condemnations of the mass rape and torture carried out by Hamas on Israeli soil. It contrasts their response with their frequent, rapid denunciations of Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The Dinah Project reconstructs a timeline using satellite images that show the early morning build-up at the Gaza border. The analysis shows how Hamas breached the fence at multiple points, overwhelming Israel’s early warning systems.

A key piece of visual evidence shows that some terror squads bypassed IDF bases altogether to head directly toward civilian communities, particularly Kfar Aza and Be’eri, where entire families were executed and homes set ablaze.

“They weren’t looking for a fight with soldiers — they were hunting families,” the narrator explains.

The video cites a forensic report from Israel’s National Center of Forensic Medicine detailing burned bodies found bound, raped, and mutilated. These findings, the narrator claims, have been ignored or denied by organizations like Amnesty International, which have yet to acknowledge sexual violence committed by Hamas.

“The silence of the so-called human rights community is not neutrality. It is complicity,” the host states.

“If this had happened in London or Paris, the world would have declared it a war crime. But because it was Jews — it’s debatable?”

The exposé ends with a strong call to share the information and demand accountability from those institutions that have ignored or minimized Hamas’s crimes.

“You don’t have to be Israeli to be outraged. You just have to be human.”

In a war where Israel is fighting not only against terrorists, but also against a global disinformation campaign, The Dinah Project’s report stands as a chilling reminder of what happened on October 7 — and what Israel continues to fight against.

Watch the full exposé here: https://youtu.be/Vb4mmtd5nJY

In the months following the October 7 massacre, one of the most shocking aspects of the international response has been the denial, dismissal, and outright suppression of evidence documenting sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women — and even children.

Despite harrowing forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony, and documentation provided by the Israel Police, ZAKA, and survivors, many prominent voices in global media, academia, and the human rights community either ignored or questioned the accounts of mass rape, genital mutilation, and sexual torture.

Major human rights organizations, including UN Women, came under fire for taking nearly two months to issue a tepid statement — and even then, failed to directly name Hamas or acknowledge Israeli victims. “The feminist movement, for the most part, abandoned us,” said Israeli activist and October 7 survivor Shlomit Levy in a Knesset hearing. “The outrage was selective. We weren’t the right kind of women to be believed.”

Social media campaigns under hashtags like #BelieveAllWomen were strangely silent when the victims were Jewish. Worse, some academics and journalists went so far as to claim the reports were Israeli propaganda — despite international forensic experts corroborating the assaults.

One particularly egregious incident involved a New York Times editor who resigned after refusing to publish a story on Hamas sexual violence, claiming the evidence was “not conclusive,” despite video footage, medical records, and autopsy reports showing brutal sexualized war crimes.

“This is denial as a form of erasure — and it is profoundly antisemitic,” said one analyst in The Dinah Project’s video.

“If these were Ukrainian women raped by Russian soldiers, the world would believe them without hesitation. But because they were Israeli — they are doubted, ignored, and forgotten.”

By documenting these crimes and the world’s failure to acknowledge them, The Dinah Project seeks to give voice to the silenced and demand justice — not only for the victims of Hamas, but for every woman whose trauma is dismissed because of who she is.