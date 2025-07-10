I had a dream this week, triggered no doubt by the meetings and public declarations of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington. The dream was a Biblical model of distant brothers coming back together, abandoning their history of divisiveness and things that separated them. It represented true forgiveness.

It was June 2026, days before the first anniversary of Israel’s stunning military attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, leaving it unable to defend its own territory, threaten Israel, or continue to be the sugar daddy funding Gazan and other terrorist groups. A come to Jesus moment for all Iranian-backed jihadis.

Weeks early, an agreement being called the “Ishmael Accords” was signed between Israel and clan leaders throughout Gaza. Symbolically, this took place on May 15, the anniversary of the day in 1948 when Israel achieved independence, and the Arab world went to war against the infant Jewish state. It’s the day which, for as many years, Arabs branded “Nakba Day;” the day of the catastrophe of Israel’s very existence. Now, they are realizing that their actual catastrophe is not living in peace with Israel for the past eight decades.

Gazans now realize that their Nakba all along has been within, starting with Egypt, which controlled the territory and kept them subservient, followed by Arafat and the Palestinian Authority. Haniyah, Yassin, Sinwar, and Deif, once their leaders and heroes, only sought war and terror. They rejected Israel’s legitimacy and existed solely to destroy Israel, not to live alongside it in peace.

May 14: Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion Declares The State of Israel’s Independence, Becoming the world’s first and only Jewish Country. credit: By Rudi Weissenstein – [1]see also: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Public Domain, via Wikipedia

These are names that will no longer appear on street signs, schools, playgrounds, and public buildings as they and their legacy are purged, in favor of building a future together.

They know of Joseph, who passed through Gaza when he was sold off as a slave, rising from a barren pit and Egyptian prison to become COO of a prosperous Egypt. They aspire to that Biblical model now, and of others where Jews and gentiles live prosperously together, derived from the blessing of the Jewish people thriving in the Land of Israel.

But this purge of their terrorist history, the shaking off of the past in favor of a prosperous future, is based on self-interest. It’s an internal intifada. Like Joseph, things in Gaza have gotten so low that there was no further down to look. They needed something to raise themselves up. Yet deep down, not far below the surface, a threat to this vision remains. This exists among decades of children who have been indoctrinated that Israel is an illegitimate foreign occupier. That Jews have no past, and surely no future, in the Land of Israel.

They entertain fantasies of “returning” to places that few alive have ever seen. Most displaced from 1947-49 are long gone. Many of them, their parents, and grandparents only arrived in the Land as early as a generation before that, benefiting from the prosperity because of the return of the Jews. The migration of hundreds of thousands of Arabs to the Land of Israel is well documented. They know that even though they call themselves “Palestinians” today, their grandparents came from Egypt, Arabia, and Syria.

Whether they realize it or not, that indeed the Jews are the indigenous people of the Land, the Land’s prosperity as a result of the Jews’ return, then and today, cannot be disputed. This cannot be seen as anything other than miraculous, God’s bounty. They understand now, that like their forebears, prosperity will come from living side by side with the Jews, gleaning from and being part of their success. They want that.

Quietly, Gazans speak of past mistakes, leading them down the road of jihad and self-destruction. Now, there is a change of strategy, which is hopeful. But what’s really needed is a change of heart.

In just months, unheard of quantities of demolition and construction equipment will begin arriving via Israel’s Port of Ashdod, along with temporary housing, to be used for a few years while Gaza is rebuilt, and then repurposed as student housing on the campus of “Shalom-Salaam University,” in partnership with Israel’s Open University.

The demolition alone will take months. The rebuilding of Gaza will take years. It will generate jobs where, for the first time, Gazans build for their own future rather than a terrorist infrastructure to destroy someone else’s. They will be invested in their destiny, not controlled by others hijacking it.

President Trump will convene a summit, symbolically on November 29, the day of the 1957 anniversary of UN resolution 181 to create a Jewish state, resulting in the Arab and Islamic world responding with war. Trump, the peacemaker, will push these countries to step up.

The Arab League and European Union will be expected for the first time to invest in Gaza long-term, rather than perpetuating the suffering of its people. UNRWA, the UN agency whose billions of dollars in funding perpetuated Gaza’s subservience and false fantasies, has been disbanded. A majority of nations of the world are no longer afraid to seek an actual solution, voting to pass UNRWA’s budget along to Gaza’s reconstruction.

Millions, if not billions, of tons of rubble will be trucked and then floated two kilometers out into the Mediterranean to create new islands, expanding residential areas, ports, and commercial and tourist areas for the ultimate Gazan revival. Never a destination, but only a utilitarian point to traverse via land or sea, Gazans have a vision of Gaza becoming a place that people will travel to, not pass through. They will sell hats and other swag branded MGGA, Make Gaza Great Again.

Excitement is palpable, but the resources needed will be herculean. Gaza will be transformed. So will the Middle East.

Privately, the US, EU, and Arab and Islamic states that have propped up decades of Gazan failure express a huge concern, causing many to be gun-shy. This time, they want to be sure that the money that will be poured in will build lasting peace, not terrorist infrastructure and kleptocracy under Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, or any other entity that may aspire to take advantage of the situation with the same ill intent as past hijackers—rather than being reduced to rubble in the next inevitable war.

For that reason, and the need to bring in tens of thousands (or more) of professionals to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, just as Joseph managed Egypt Inc., good Christians from all over the world are filling out paperwork and lining up under the banner of Solution for Peace in Gaza to be first on the ground to be part of the rebuild.

Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 20, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The infrastructure of temporary housing for them has been placed in Israeli cities along what’s called the “Gaza Envelope,” allowing immediate housing in existing places with municipal services and infrastructure, and a close commute to Gaza. These will eventually become new neighborhoods of thriving southern Israeli communities, where real estate values have already spiked due to the long-hoped-for peace dividend.

Gazan clan leaders have grown to trust the IDF to guarantee and coordinate security now that Hamas is not embedded among them, threatening their own people. Quietly, months ago, Israeli leaders, along with a delegation of Christian leaders from around the world, met with many of the clan leaders, offering their assistance for the long term. It will take a generation, maybe two. Each of the clan leaders wants what’s good for his people, even in a competitive way, for one to be more prosperous than the next. To be the best. Each with a specific territory for which they are responsible, creating a confederation of emirates that have independence, but are inter-reliant.

The Israelis derived hope from these sentiments, wishing that if only Gazans or any Palestinian Arabs had expressed this in the past century, all the war and death could have been avoided. No use crying over spilled blood, they rationalized. Now it’s time to build for the future.

Yes, anyone can drive a bulldozer, pour concrete, and pave new roads. But it’s become clear that these multi-national Christian volunteers are the only ones who can truly turn things around in Gaza. Gazans themselves recognize that Arab and Islamic states entertain visions of becoming their next conqueror. They admit the proclivity for Gazans still aspiring to eliminate Israel to be able to bribe other Arab compatriots to look the other way as they might try to rebuild a terrorist infrastructure, something none of the clan leaders want.

They acknowledge that for decades, the EU and UN were duped into pouring billions of dollars into projects that, on the surface, appeared to meet humanitarian needs. Just beneath that surface, however, lay corruption at its worst—funding terrorism under the guise of aid. Wherever there was a reflexive anti-Israel agenda, accountability was abandoned, and eyes were willfully turned away.

Christian volunteers are being welcomed with open arms because Gazans know that their love for Israel is not mutually exclusive to loving and supporting their well-being. They heard from the very mouths of the Christian delegation that this support is not one-sided, and that to achieve true peace, there needs to be a change of heart. They heard from the hearts of the Christians that peace between Israel and Gazans will bring biblical-level prosperity, good for Israel and Gaza. Rather than the win-lose scenario in which they were brainwashed, this can be a genuine win-win.

The Christian volunteers will show Gazans a future of hope, not perpetual suffering. They will show the love of the God of Israel to the neighbors of Israel, and help them understand that Israel is not the root of their problems but the foundation of their future. They will represent a vision of a covenant keeping God of grace, not one of hate and punishment.

In early 2027, Following the Trump Summit in November ‘26, the major equipment and construction materials, along with tens of thousands of Christian volunteers, will begin flooding Gaza, bringing a visual transformation never seen before. In addition to Gaza, the peace dividend will extend to the Arab and Islamic world, where the aspiration to jump on the prosperity wagon will become infectious. Part and parcel of this will be a proactive measure to undo decades of indoctrination in their own countries, some of which once had thriving Jewish populations, and to actively project that Israel is a peaceful, legitimate ally. Even Egypt and Jordan, which have maintained a cold functional peace but allowed and even fomented anti-Israel sentiments among the public, are changing their tune to derive benefits that are as deep as they are wide.

In Israel, an era of peace—once only prayed for and prophesied, but never truly realized—has begun to take shape, sparking new investments in technology, agriculture, medicine, and countless other fields where Israel has long served as a light unto the nations. This progress comes despite the disproportionate defense spending the country has shouldered for decades. Meanwhile, real estate prices are spiking along the Gaza border and in Jerusalem, where Arab and Islamic states now look to open their embassies closest to the source.

Then I woke up.

The future of Gaza in 2047, 100 years since the UN voted to establish a Jewish state, will be written now. What happens in 2026 and 2027 will pave the way for potential peace and prosperity, or generations more of terror, war, and suffering.