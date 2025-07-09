Netanyahu, Trump Push Gaza Truce as IDF Expands Operations Against Hamas and West Bank Militants

Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Gaza Hostage Deal in Back-to-Back Meetings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in 24 hours on Tuesday, continuing urgent discussions over a possible ceasefire agreement in Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The 90-minute closed-door meeting, held in the Oval Office, followed a lengthy dinner the previous night—Netanyahu’s fourth face-to-face with Trump in six months and part of his third official visit since Trump began his second term in January.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, President Trump emphasized the importance of resolving the Gaza conflict, calling it a “tragedy” that he, Netanyahu, and even Hamas are motivated to end.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu stated that talks centered on efforts to free the remaining hostages in Gaza. “We are not letting up for a moment,” he said, crediting Israel’s military pressure for sustaining momentum. He reaffirmed Israel’s aim to dismantle Hamas’s military and governing structures to ensure Gaza never again threatens Israeli security.

President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/O59D7JXUMC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 8, 2025

Netanyahu also conferred briefly with Vice President JD Vance after the Trump meeting. The Prime Minister noted they discussed regional opportunities following what he described as Israel’s “great victory” over Iran. He said this shift could expand the Abraham Accords and deepen regional cooperation.

In a symbolic gesture, Netanyahu presented Trump with a mezuzah shaped like a B-2 bomber, a nod to the American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites last month.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration is backing a ceasefire plan, already approved by Israel, and is pressing Hamas to accept the Qatar-mediated proposal. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Doha to support those negotiations.

A senior official told Israel Hayom that Washington sees Qatar as key to pushing Hamas toward an agreement, especially now that Jerusalem has accepted the latest deal.

Qatari spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed that while formal negotiations haven’t begun, preliminary efforts are underway to set a framework.

Trump last week suggested a breakthrough could be near. “There’s a good chance we’ll have a deal this week,” he said, hinting that several of the 50 remaining hostages—20 of whom are believed alive—may soon be freed.

Israeli Forces Arrest Militant Planning Terror Network in Jenin

Israeli security forces arrested a terror suspect in the northern Samaria town of Al-Yamun overnight, foiling a plot to establish a new militant network in the volatile Jenin area, the IDF reported early Wednesday.

The operation was led jointly by the IDF and Shin Bet and relied on targeted intelligence. In a separate but related raid in the village of Bir al-Basha, four armed individuals were detained and six illegal weapons were confiscated.

Further counter-terrorism sweeps across Judea and Samaria led to the arrest of six more suspects involved in terror activities, according to the military. All detainees were handed over for further interrogation. No injuries to Israeli personnel were reported.

Later in the day, Israeli forces launched a brigade-level counter-terror operation in the village of Surif, near Bat Ayin. The move came after locals reportedly threw rocks and torched cars near the Jewish community overnight. Two suspects were arrested and dozens of buildings were searched.

Israeli soldiers operate in the West Bank city of Jenin, June 30, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

In a separate incident, six Israeli civilians were rescued overnight from Palestinian-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria. According to the Civil Administration, the individuals mistakenly entered high-risk zones, including Jericho, Qalqilya, and Bethlehem, and were safely returned with assistance from both Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The IDF also announced it will demolish the homes of four Palestinian terrorists responsible for recent deadly attacks. The residences targeted belong to militants linked to shootings and bombings that killed six Israelis and injured nine more. The families were given legal notice and a chance to appeal.

Over the weekend, Col. A., commander of the IDF’s Samaria Brigade, reported a 90% increase in counter-terror raids in the region. The intensified efforts, he said, have helped reduce stone-throwing incidents by 75%, bolstering security for local Jewish communities.

IDF Encircles Beit Hanoun in Key Offensive Against Hamas

Israeli forces have surrounded the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza as part of a sweeping military campaign to eliminate Hamas’s remaining strongholds, the IDF announced Tuesday.

The assault, which began Monday night, has come at a heavy price. Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 wounded during fierce clashes with Hamas operatives. According to IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effi Defrin, troops advancing alongside armored vehicles encountered a series of explosive traps and came under intense gunfire.

The fallen soldiers were all young men in their early twenties, hailing from Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beit Shemesh. The IDF offered condolences to their families, calling the loss “deeply painful.”

Beit Hanoun, situated just a mile from the Israeli border, is known for its dense Hamas infrastructure and underground tunnel systems. Defrin explained that controlling the city is essential to securing nearby Israeli towns like Sderot and Nir Am.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion led the charge, killing dozens of Hamas fighters, including senior commanders, and demolishing strategic terror sites. The battalion has operated in multiple conflict zones, including Syria and southern Lebanon.

Israeli soldiers seen operating in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, December 12, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The IDF now controls more than 65% of the Gaza Strip. Five divisions are currently active in Gaza as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” targeting Hamas assets in northern, central, and southern parts of the territory.

The military also reported the elimination of Taha Abu Ayadeh, the Hamas commander responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, gas station attack near Kibbutz Magen. He was killed on July 1 in an airstrike in Khan Yunis.

In Shejaiya and Zeitoun—eastern Gaza neighborhoods—troops found a cache of explosive devices hidden in civilian buildings. Operations elsewhere dismantled Hamas weapons facilities and anti-tank posts, and airstrikes hit over 100 targets in the past 24 hours.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited southern Gaza this week to assess operations firsthand. Addressing troops, he emphasized the mission: dismantle Hamas, bring the hostages home, and restore security to Israeli communities.

“We are determined to reach every goal we’ve set,” Zamir declared. “We will continue with resolve, with strength—and we will achieve victory.”