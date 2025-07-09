Ten From the Nations Announces Special Three-Week Zoom Series: “Stories for Reflection and Repentance”

July 8, 2025 – Ten From the Nations, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting reconciliation between Christian and Jewish communities, announced a special three-week virtual series titled “Stories for Reflection and Repentance.” The series will run from July 13th through August 1st, 2025, leading up to the organization’s annual Tisha B’Av (Ninth of Av) virtual event.

The daily Zoom meetings, scheduled for 12 PM EDT/11 AM CDT (except on Shabbat), will explore the theme “Are you ready for retirement or redemption?” The series focuses on biblical stories of individuals who might be considered “finished” or “retired” by worldly standards, but whom God used to bring about ultimate salvation.

Samuel Wearp, international speaker and author of “The Dire Straits of Redemption: A 21-day journey to transform Jewish and Christian relations,” will guide participants through the daily sessions. Wearp is recognized for his ability to convey deep scriptural insights in a way that makes them both relatable and relevant to contemporary audiences.

The timing of the series coincides with the traditional Jewish period known as “Bein HaMetzarim” or “between the Dire Straits,” which begins on the 17th of Tammuz and culminates with Tisha B’Av. This 21-day period represents a time of deep introspection, reflection, and remembrance in the Jewish calendar, commemorating historical tragedies, including the destruction of the Holy Temple.

Destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem by Francesco Hayez. Oil on canvas, 1867 via Wikipedia

“Our desire for these 21 days is that we would all gain a deeper understanding of God’s plan of restoration and reconciliation for Jews and Christians alike,” stated the organization. The series aims to address the historical tensions between the two communities and promote healing through prayer, study, and repentance.

The virtual format allows participants from around the world to join in what the organization describes as “an insightful and encouraging journey.” Each session will combine scriptural study with prayer, creating space for both learning and spiritual reflection.

The series serves as preparation for Ten From the Nations’ annual Tisha B’Av virtual event, scheduled for August 2nd-3rd, 2025. The organization draws inspiration from the prophetic vision in Zechariah 8, which speaks of days of mourning being transformed into “joy and gladness and cheerful feasts.”

Ten From the Nations operates with the mission to “turn the hearts of the Nations toward Jerusalem and the Jewish people through prayer, education, inter-community events, strategic networking, and activism.” The organization particularly emphasizes the importance of Christians coming alongside Israel during difficult seasons.

Participants can find additional information and access the Zoom meeting link on the “Three Weeks” page of the Ten From the Nations website.

About Ten From the Nations: Ten From the Nations is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading awareness and promoting reconciliation between the Christian and Jewish communities. The organization works to bridge historical divides through education, prayer, and community engagement, with a focus on supporting Israel and the Jewish people.

Media Contact: Ten From the Nations Website.