From Dyslexia to Leadership: Rabbi Rami Goldberg Shares His Story on The Longest Day

The Longest Day podcast recently welcomed Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Director of Strategic Relationships at Israel365 and host of the Biblical Money podcast, for a heartfelt conversation about perseverance, purpose, and the power of community.

In the episode, Rabbi Rami described what it was like growing up with dyslexia at a time when educational systems were far less accommodating. Diagnosed in third grade, he recalled the sinking feeling of being asked to read aloud in class, something he dreaded so much he would bow his head and hope to disappear. “There was a lot less sensitivity back then,” he shared. “Teachers didn’t always understand.”

But rather than frame dyslexia as a limitation, he spoke about it as a long, quiet challenge that shaped his resilience. With the help of a study partner who insisted he practice reading Talmud daily, he built the skills and confidence that carried him through higher education and beyond. Today, Rabbi Rami holds degrees in computer science, Jewish education, and rabbinical studies, and he’s the first to admit that getting there took focus, scheduling, and relentless determination.

Throughout the interview, he reflected on how his personal struggles became tools for empathy and leadership. “In school, everything is about sitting still and reading,” he said. “But in the business world, it’s about people, creativity, and perseverance. That’s where I found my strength.”

Rabbi Rami now uses those strengths to teach business ethics, mentor entrepreneurs, and bridge Jewish and Christian communities in support of Israel. His podcast, Biblical Money, features interviews with CEOs and thought leaders on the intersection of faith and finance, a topic he believes is long overdue for honest conversation.

He also spoke movingly about Israel’s current challenges and the unity that has emerged from crisis. “Our greatest generation is the one serving in the army today,” he said, praising the young people who have put their lives on hold to defend their country. In one especially poignant story, he shared how his wife brought supplies to a displaced mother fleeing rocket fire. When she offered the items, the woman didn’t say thank you, instead, she said, “We’re all doing our part.” That sentence, Rabbi Rami said, captured the spirit of a nation.

