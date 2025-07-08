IDF Soldiers Killed in Gaza Blast as U.S. Envoy Set to Travel to Doha; Reuters Corrects Report on U.S.-Backed Aid Group

Five IDF Soldiers Killed, 14 Injured in Gaza Explosion

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 more wounded after an improvised explosive device detonated in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday, July 8.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech, 20, Staff-Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar, 20, Staff-Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian, 20, all from Jerusalem; Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, 20, from Haifa; and Staff-Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll, 21, from Beit Shemesh.

Four of the deceased belonged to the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, while Asulin was part of the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade.

Among the 14 injured, two members of Netzah Yehuda were critically hurt, according to military sources.

The incident occurred during a ground operation launched by the IDF over the weekend, targeting renewed militant activity in Beit Hanoun—a location previously taken and re-taken during the extended conflict. On Monday night, at around 10 p.m., Netzah Yehuda soldiers were ambushed while advancing on foot, according to Israel’s Kan News.

We lost five heroes in Gaza



Sergeant first class (res.) Benyamin Asulin

Staff sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian

sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech

Staff sergeant Meir Shimon Amar

May their memory be a blessing forever🕯️ pic.twitter.com/2bCB3OWekt — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) July 8, 2025

Reports indicate that evacuation efforts were complicated by further gunfire from militants. The IDF said air support had preceded the maneuver, though it remains uncertain when the IED was planted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “painful morning,” paying tribute to the soldiers’ sacrifice. “They gave their lives in the mission to defeat Hamas and bring home the hostages,” he said. “Their heroism will remain in our hearts forever.”

President Isaac Herzog echoed those sentiments, expressing heartbreak over the loss and emphasizing the need to learn all lessons to protect Israeli forces in future operations. He also extended prayers for the wounded and condolences to the grieving families.

Since Israel began its ground campaign in Gaza on October 27, 2023, 444 soldiers have died in the Strip. Across all operational fronts since Hamas’s October 7 attack, the IDF’s total death toll now stands at 888.

The military continues its operations under “Gideon’s Chariots,” aimed at dismantling Hamas’s remaining military infrastructure, securing key areas in Gaza, and securing the release of roughly 50 hostages still held in the Strip.

U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff to Join Gaza Ceasefire Talks in Doha

White House officials confirmed Monday that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Doha later this week to take part in ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Biden administration is backing a Qatar-mediated proposal already accepted by Israel, with President Donald Trump reportedly pressing Hamas to agree. “An appropriate ceasefire arrangement has been presented to Hamas,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Leavitt emphasized the key role of Qatar and Egypt as mediators in the effort to end the war in Gaza.

Witkoff, speaking before a dinner meeting with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said, “We have an opportunity to finally reach a peace agreement, and I’m hopeful we can do so very soon.”

WASHINGTON D.C., USA – February 4, 2025: Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks to the press outside the White House. (Source: Shutterstock)

Despite the diplomatic momentum, senior Israeli officials within Netanyahu’s government expressed fierce opposition to any potential deal.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich insisted that the fight must continue, warning that a premature ceasefire could lead to even greater violence in the future. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed that sentiment, urging the prime minister to call back Israel’s delegation and cease all negotiations with Hamas. Ben-Gvir also called for harsh measures against the group, including the end of humanitarian aid.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli also advocated for a decisive military victory, saying Hamas must be defeated without delay.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, meanwhile, urged the government to end the conflict for the sake of soldiers, hostages, and the broader public. “This war must be brought to an end,” he stated.

Negotiators updated Netanyahu on Monday with a positive assessment of the talks in Doha. A source familiar with the discussions told Israel Hayom that it’s now up to Qatar to secure Hamas’s cooperation, given Israel’s acceptance of the latest terms.

Indirect discussions resumed Tuesday, focusing on implementation details, including IDF withdrawal and expanded humanitarian access, according to Palestinian sources cited by AFP.

President Trump suggested last week that a deal could be imminent, saying, “I think there’s a good chance we reach an agreement with Hamas soon.” Roughly 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with at least 20 believed to be alive nearly two years after being captured in the October 7, 2023 attack.

Reuters Issues Correction Over Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ‘Camp’ Proposal

Reuters has retracted and corrected a controversial report that alleged the U.S.-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) submitted a plan to establish “camps” for Palestinians during the dismantling of Hamas.

The news agency acknowledged on Monday that the origin of the document it referenced could not be verified. “We deleted an earlier post to clarify it could not be determined who created or submitted the document,” the correction read.

The original article, headlined “Exclusive: US-backed aid group proposed ‘Humanitarian Transit Areas’ for Palestinians in Gaza,” claimed GHF had outlined a $2 billion initiative to build voluntary camps aimed at deradicalization and temporary relocation.

Although the revised story still mentions that the GHF name and that of its partner, the private contractor SRS, appeared in the document, Reuters admitted it could not confirm whether the presentation originated from GHF or was officially submitted to U.S. officials.

Palestinians carrying bags of flour outside a distribution point controlled by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation’ in Deir al-Balah, in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

A senior administration official stated clearly that the idea is not under consideration.

GHF forcefully rejected the report, stating it had no involvement in the alleged proposal and had not authored or seen the document in question. “Reuters cited a supposed ‘GHF presentation’ that we never created or submitted,” the organization said in a statement.

GHF also said it asked to view the document but was denied access by the news agency. “They published the story anyway,” the group said. “This is not journalism—it’s agenda-driven clickbait relying on unreliable sources meant to provoke, not inform.”

Reuters’s correction comes amid heightened scrutiny of media accuracy in reporting on the Gaza conflict and related humanitarian efforts.