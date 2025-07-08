World Joins in Prayer for Texas Flood Tragedy 

KERR COUNTY, Texas —Governor Gregg Abbott declared a day of prayer in Texas in response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas and the Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A devastating and historic flood event has claimed at least 104 lives across Central Texas, with Kerr County at the epicenter of the disaster. The deadly flooding began on July 4 and persisted through July 7, triggered by intense rainfall from a mesoscale convective complex that was partially fueled by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry.

In a matter of hours, 5 to 11 inches (130–280 mm) of rain fell across the Texas Hill Country, causing rivers to swell with frightening speed. Along the Guadalupe River, water levels surged 26 feet in just 45 minutes, and up to 29 feet in some areas, such as Hunt. The flooding struck swiftly and without mercy—many residents were caught asleep or unprepared as waters inundated homes, roads, and campgrounds.

Among the worst-hit areas was Camp Mystic, a girls’ Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe. At least 27 people, including 10 girls still missing, perished at the camp. The victims included children as young as eight: Renee Smajstrla, Sarah Marsh, Eloise Peck, and Lila Bonner, as well as camp director Richard Eastland.

According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, of the confirmed 104 deaths, 84 occurred in Kerr County alone, including 56 adults and 28 children. The Kerrville and Mason areas were under multiple flash flood emergencies on July 4, as rivers broke banks and roadways became impassable. The Colorado River watershed, including Lake Travis, saw additional warnings and rising water levels into July 5.

“This is a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has deployed over 20 state agencies and 1,000 volunteers to assist with the ongoing rescue and recovery effort. A massive search continues for at least 41 people still unaccounted for. “We will never presume they’re dead,” said one volunteer searcher. “Every effort is being made to bring them home.”

Damage following the floods in central Texas by wckitchen via Wikipedia

The National Weather Service issued dire warnings in the early hours of Friday, with radar detecting the rapid development of a flash flood scenario. One urgent alert called for “catastrophic damage and a severe threat to human life.” By 5:20 a.m., rising waters were already overwhelming neighborhoods in Kerrville.

The scale of destruction has drawn national attention. Former President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Texas “later in the week,” with some officials suggesting he will arrive Friday. Trump previously referred to the flood as “a national tragedy that demands every resource we can muster.”

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, July 6, 2025, as a Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the devastating floods.

“Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience,” said Governor Abbott. “Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines.”

Governor Abbott encouraged all Texans to pause in reflection and prayer on Sunday, July 6, and to seek God’s wisdom, peace, and mercy in this time of need for so many Texas families.

A statewide day of mourning is expected to be declared by the end of the week. Flags are flying at half-staff across the region.

Speaking in English at the conclusion of the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo offered his sincere condolences “to all the families who have lost loved ones—in particular their daughters who were at summer camp—in the disaster caused by the flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States. We pray for them.”

In a statement Friday morning, the Archdiocese of San Antonio requested prayers for all affected by the “historic” flooding, especially for those who died and for those still missing. Noting the many individuals and organizations assisting victims, the Archdiocesan statement said, “It is our prayer that those impacted by the floods will find the strength to rebuild,” adding, “We pledge to be with the people in these challenging circumstances. Let us answer Christ’s call to love one another.”

Vice President JD Vance offered up prayers.

Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families. Just an incomprehensible tragedy.



I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans.



***Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine… — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 5, 2025

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated, “…all we know to do at this moment is pray.”

Mike Johnson on Texas floods: "In a moment like this, we feel just as helpless as everyone else does … all we know to do at this moment is pray." pic.twitter.com/f6fP3V7MMg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz also offered prayers.

Heidi and I continue to lift up in prayer the families of the victims.



It is imperative that all Texans heed the warnings and guidance of law enforcement.



Please stay safe. https://t.co/a51mp4K5j2 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 5, 2025

In a sobering analysis, The New York Times reported that the Texas Hill Country floods may rank among the deadliest U.S. flood disasters since 1925, placing this event in a grim historical category alongside major hurricanes and levee failures.

Though forecasts are improving—Central Texas is expected to remain mostly dry through the week—the damage has already been done. Entire communities are grieving, camps are in ruins, and families remain in anguished limbo, awaiting news of missing loved ones.