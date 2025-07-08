Defend the Word Week Reveals the Prophetic War Behind Iran’s Hatred of Israel

Why does Iran, a nation with no shared border with Israel, spend billions funding terror groups to destroy it? Why is the Jewish state condemned in international courts while rockets fall on its cities? Why has the Bible become such a lightning rod in public discourse?

According to Israel365’s Defend the Word Week, the answer is clear: the war against Israel is ultimately a war against the Bible itself.

“It’s not just about land or politics,” says Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365. “It’s about a rebellion against the God of Israel—and the Word He gave us.”

This week, Israel365 is calling believers everywhere to recognize what’s truly at stake. Launched in the midst of ongoing war and rising spiritual confusion, Defend the Word Week is a call to take a stand—not just for Israel, but for the truth of Scripture. As part of the initiative, Israel365 is offering 25% off The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times, Rabbi Mischel’s timely and prophetic book exposing the ancient spiritual forces driving today’s headlines.

Behind the Missiles: A Spiritual Battle

Since the horrors of October 7th, Israel has faced one of the greatest coordinated attacks in its history. Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen have launched wave after wave of terror—with Iran orchestrating the strategy and funding behind them all.

But Rabbi Mischel argues this conflict didn’t start in 2023—or even in 1948. It started thousands of years ago, when God chose Israel to carry His Word, and the world began to push back.

In The War Against the Bible, Mischel shows how ancient enemies like Ishmael, Esau, and Elam (biblical Persia, modern-day Iran) were prophesied to rise against Israel in the End Times. Today, their spiritual descendants are aligning—politically, militarily, and ideologically—in exactly the ways Scripture foretold.

Rabbi Mischel outlines several key biblical prophecies that are no longer theoretical—they are unfolding now, in real-world events of 2024:

The Alliance of Esau and Ishmael

In Jewish tradition, Esau symbolizes the secular West, and Ishmael represents radical Islam. Though historically opposed, they now share one goal: to tear down the God of the Bible and those who live by His Word. Whether on college campuses or in terror tunnels, this unholy alliance is on full display.

Gog and Magog’s Coalition

Ezekiel 38 predicts an End Times coalition rising against Israel. Today, Iran, Russia, and Turkey—once divided—are aligned in military cooperation, proxy wars, and anti-Israel rhetoric. Their unity mirrors the prophetic vision in disturbing detail.

🕊️ The Nations Against Jerusalem

Zechariah 12 warns that the world will be burdened by Jerusalem. Iran has declared the city’s “liberation” a national goal, while Western governments and institutions increasingly pressure Israel to surrender its biblical capital. The global obsession with dividing Jerusalem is not just political—it’s prophetic.

A Famine of the Word

In Amos 8:11, God declares a famine—not of bread, but of hearing the words of the Lord. As Scripture is silenced in schools, mocked in media, and stripped from public life, this prophecy is coming to pass in our generation.

In a world where truth is under siege, believers can no longer afford to stay silent or uninformed. That’s why, as part of Defend the Word Week, Israel365 is offering powerful resources to help you understand the times we’re living in—and what the Bible says comes next.

More than a commentary, The War Against the Bible is a prophetic roadmap for believers seeking clarity in the chaos. It equips readers with a deep understanding of the spiritual forces at play—and why Israel remains the world’s most controversial nation.

“This isn’t a political fight,” Mischel writes. “It’s a battle for truth—and we’re all part of it.”

For believers seeking courage and clarity, Defend the Word Week is more than a message—it’s a movement. Stand with Israel. Defend the Bible. Understand the prophecy that’s coming to life right now.