An Apology and Thank You from an Iranian Christian to the IAF

As a death row inmate in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, arrested and sentenced to death because of the “crime” of converting to Christianity, I never imagined I would ever be able to visit Israel, much less make so many warm and close relationships with Israeli Jews. Dreams have always been vivid and significant in my life and faith. Jesus has shown himself to me in my dreams. In my search for truth, growing up in an extremist and misogynist Islamic country, Jesus showed me the truth of Islam, unmasking the face of evil. I dreamt that my cellmates would be released, which happened, and I dreamt that some were executed, which, sadly, also happened. I wrote about these and more in my two books.

But I never could have dreamed that today I would co-found a program, Root & Branch, along with my Orthodox Jewish Israeli friend and partner, to bring Christians to Israel and show solidarity and love through harvesting olives —a tangible and spiritual blessing to Israel and the Jewish people.

Watching reports from Israel and Iran during the recent Operation Rising Lion, my heart leaped in joy and I cheered on from afar, as Israel’s brave fighters eliminated IRGC military and nuclear sites, the leaders and masterminds behind them, and important symbols of the Islamic Republic regime which has ruined so many lives in Israel, in Iran, and across the world.

During our November 2024 pilot of the Root & Branch program, with the sound of artillery fire in the background, I thanked many IDF soldiers. I apologized to them for the evil enemies they have had to face due to the extremist Islam that hijacked the land of my birth, and through the Islamic regime’s proxies. I explained that Israelis and Iranians have shared suffering at the hands of the same common enemy, the ayatollahs.

Recently, I had the opportunity to express my thanks specifically to IAF pilots and crew following their remarkable achievements, which were also very personal to me.

“My dear Israeli brothers and sisters,

I am an Iranian woman who knows the evil nature of the Islamic Republic Regime in Iran, the enemy you fight while sacrificing your life to protect your homeland and people. Like you, I have endured the brutality of this regime. In 2009, I was imprisoned for nearly nine months solely for my faith in Jesus sentenced to death by hanging. I witnessed the execution of my cellmates and best friend, as well as the torture and abuse of countless innocent women. The regime killed my husband and destroyed my father’s life. I endured immense pain, trauma, and suffering because of these radical Islamists in my homeland.

Millions of Iranians have faced unimaginable brutality. We share a common enemy. I also understand the suffering your people have endured due to the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies, who seek the destruction of your country and the extermination of your people.

I have felt ashamed my entire life because of these demonic rulers who share my language. Often, I hesitate to admit I am Iranian, because of their actions. Please know that Iranians are not the Islamic Republic. Millions, like me, have been oppressed and held hostage by the ayatollahs and their terrorist organizations in Iran and beyond. Like many Iranians, I have never harbored hatred towards you. Our cultures share similarities—kindness, hospitality, and a love for life.

I have visited your beautiful country, which has connected me to your rich culture and faith, the foundation of my own. Each visit to Israel felt like coming home, welcomed warmly by your people—experiences I will cherish forever.

Yet, I feel deep shame for the pain the Islamic Republic has inflicted upon you. As I write, tears fill my eyes because of the demonic rulers in my country. I feel compelled to apologize on behalf of my people for the suffering, hatred, and loss you have endured. I am sorry for the loved ones you have lost, the families torn apart, and the wars you have been forced to fight. I apologize for the hostages taken, the trauma endured by Israeli children, the hatred directed at you by the ayatollahs and their followers, and the missiles launched from my country that have destroyed your homes. I am sorry for the decades of animosity between our nations.

Jews and Persians share a great history. Persian kings, such as Cyrus and Darius, respected and supported you, God’s chosen people. Yet, figures like Haman and the ayatollahs have sought to divide us. Yet, the God of Israel has consistently defended His people, proving His faithfulness.

I must thank you. Thank you for understanding that Iranians are not the Islamic Republic. Thank you for risking your lives to fight our shared enemy, helping Iranians reclaim their freedom. Thank you for eliminating IRGC leaders, nuclear facilities, and military bases, bringing joy to millions of Iranians. Thank you for amplifying our cries for freedom and for your courage in confronting this barbaric enemy.

I am especially grateful for your role in attacking Evin Prison, where I was imprisoned and my best friend, Shirin Alamhooli, was tortured and executed. Her body, like those of many political prisoners, was never returned despite my begging outside the infamous gate that you destroyed. I pray for the survival and escape of those still imprisoned and for the destruction of that dark, wicked place after the regime’s fall.

You are God’s army, bringing justice against Iran’s evil rulers, as foretold in Jeremiah 49:38-39, which promises judgment on Elam (modern Iran) and the restoration of its people. Your courage is fulfilling this divine promise.

It is an honor to call you my brothers and sisters. I pray that soon, Persians and Jews will restore our friendship, celebrating together over the defeat of our mutual enemies. May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob bless and protect you, granting wisdom and victory in every battle. I hope one day, the lions of Judah and Persia will stand united, that our nations become close allies, and that Iranians rise to reclaim their dignity and freedom, never again allowing evil to hijack our country.

I love and admire your bravery on behalf of my people. I will keep you and your nation in my prayers until we celebrate victory together.

Sincerely,

Your Iranian sister,

Marziyeh Amirizadeh”

The successful strike on Evin Prison brings me back to many hours of masked interrogations, pressure to deny my faith and the trauma and suffering I experienced and witnessed all around me. Looking at the picture of where the Israeli missiles hit, behind the gate is near building 209, nowhere near the prison cells. I know there is no way that inmates were attacked because the area hit is one used by the interrogators, administrators, and beasts that deny inmates the most basic of humanity. It is no surprise that the regime lied about this to gain world condemnation of Israel. But it is just that, a lie. The regime cannot ever be trusted. I fear that the regime will exploit this to expedite the execution of prisoners to avoid international pressure and blame Israel, claiming they were killed as a result of the strike.

In another dream, God showed me that he will allow the Islamic regime to repent, but if not, He will bring His justice. I believe that’s what we have seen.

I know all Israelis have suffered at the hands of the Islamic Republic for all of my life. I pray that the regime will fall, and that we will see friendships between Israel and Iran restored, emulating the shared history that we have going back as far as King Cyrus, and that the direct flights between Israel and Iran will not be F-35s, but 737s filled with tourists, pilgrims, and business people building a bright future together.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), public speaker, and columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.