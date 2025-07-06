Evangelical Leaders Call on Trump to Stand with Israel’s Biblical Covenant in Open Letter

A group of prominent evangelical leaders has penned an urgent open letter to President Donald Trump, calling on him to recognize Israel’s biblical right to its covenant land without restriction and warning against any attempts to divide the Holy Land through diplomatic pressure.

The letter, dated July 5, 2025, arrives amid ongoing Middle East tensions and active diplomatic negotiations in the region. The signatories appeal directly to Trump’s previous pro-Israel record while urging him to take an even stronger stance based on biblical principles.

“You have done more for Israel than all U.S. Presidents combined,” the letter begins, praising Trump’s previous actions, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

However, the evangelical leaders are calling for something unprecedented: complete restraint from pressuring Israel on matters concerning what they term “covenant land” — the biblical territories of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

“No U.S. president — not George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Biden, nor even during your first term — successfully controlled Israel’s internal decisions regarding their covenant land,” the letter states. “Each attempt invited instability, judgment, or unintended consequences on America.”

The letter grounds its arguments firmly in Scripture, citing Genesis 12:3: “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

Most significantly, the authors invoke Genesis 15:18, which they describe as God’s irrevocable covenant: “In the same day the Lord made a covenant with Abram, saying, Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates.”

“The land of Judea, Samaria, and even Gaza was deeded — not by the UN or any earthly government — but by Almighty God,” the letter declares. “This covenant is irrevocable.”

The evangelical leaders issue a stark warning about the consequences of pressuring Israel to divide its land, claiming such actions could result in consequences “far greater than 9/11 or the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They argue that both of these catastrophic events followed diplomatic pressure on Israel regarding its covenant land, costing the U.S. over $13 trillion and fundamentally reshaping the nation.

“This is not just geopolitics. This is covenant. This is prophetic,” the letter states, citing Joel 3:2 as a warning about God’s judgment on nations that divide His land.

The letter makes several concrete requests of the president:

Recognize Israel’s right to act without restriction in its covenant land

Remove any reference to Israel’s land in future Abraham Accords negotiations

Refrain from pressuring Israel into military or political concessions, especially regarding Gaza

Publicly affirm opposition to any two-state plan that divides Israel’s biblical inheritance

Declare that Israel’s boundaries, as defined in Genesis 15:18, are not subject to negotiation



While praising Trump’s Abraham Accords as a diplomatic achievement, the signatories urge him to ensure that future negotiations “categorically exclude any notion of transferring Israel’s covenant land — whether in part or in full — for political or economic incentives.”

They emphasize this as a “firm, non-negotiable position” that should be communicated clearly to all Middle East leaders involved in future accord discussions.

The letter concludes by referencing Trump’s Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who reportedly reminded the president: “Mr. President, you hear many voices — but the most important of all is His voice. And you know you love Him.”

“Now is the time to listen to that voice — and to act accordingly,” the evangelical leaders write, promising daily prayers for God’s wisdom and the Genesis 12:3 blessing promised to those who bless Abraham’s descendants.

Several notable evangelical figures sign the letter: Michele Bachmann, the former congresswoman and presidential candidate who has been a longtime advocate for Israel and biblical prophecy; William Koenig, a White House correspondent and author who has written extensively on U.S.-Israel relations from a biblical perspective; Tania Curado-Koenig, who works alongside William Koenig in ministry focused on Israel and prophecy; and Jan Markell, founder of Olive Tree Ministries and a prominent voice in evangelical eschatology and Israel advocacy.

The open letter represents a significant moment in evangelical engagement with Middle East policy, directly challenging the president to align U.S. foreign policy with biblical principles rather than conventional diplomatic approaches. Whether the administration will heed this call remains to be seen, but the letter underscores the continued importance of evangelical voices in shaping American policy toward Israel.