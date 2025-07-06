Sanhedrin Sends Strong Support Letter to President Trump

In a striking and passionate letter, the Sanhedrin in Israel expressed unwavering support for U.S. President Donald J. Trump, commending his foreign policy stance—particularly regarding Iran and Gaza—and issuing stark warnings about threats to both the United States and Israel.

Quoting Exodus 4:22, “Israel is My son, My firstborn,” the letter begins with a religious framing of Israel’s unique role in global affairs. The court expresses deep appreciation for President Trump’s immigration initiative for Gaza residents and his approach to eliminating terror from the region:

“The court thanks you and strengthens your hand for the immigration plan for Gaza’s Arab residents and for the goodwill to solve the problem of terror from Gaza once and for all.”

A Defense Against Critics

The letter voices strong disapproval of political figures in the U.S. who have opposed Trump’s policies, particularly regarding Iran:

“We were very surprised that there are voices in America calling to impeach you due to intervention in Iran.”

In a pointed rhetorical series of questions, the court justifies action against the Iranian regime:

“In which country in the world do they call for death to America in parliament and in rallies in the streets? Which country is preparing ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons?”

They argue that Iran represents a direct and existential threat to the United States and cite the biblical principle: “He who comes to kill you, rise early to kill him first.”

Gratitude to Israel, and Warnings About Iran

The court frames Israel’s efforts against Iran as not only self-defense but as a service to the entire free world:

“It is proper and decent to thank Israel for removing the nuclear threat to the U.S., because this is, in fact, a salvation not only for Israel but for the U.S. and the entire free world.”

The letter also draws a controversial spiritual-historical comparison between Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the biblical enemy of the Jews, Haman:

“Surely you know, Mr. President, that in Persian, the name ‘Khamenei’ translates to ‘Hamanai’—he is a direct descendant of Haman the Agagite, who sought to annihilate the Jews.”

They warn that unless Iran’s regime is changed, peace will not be possible.

Reversing Past Mistakes

Referring to previous U.S. interventions in the Middle East, the Sanhedrin calls on Trump to correct what they describe as past missteps:

“Just as President Carter changed the regime in Iran and caused great wars and suffering, so you now have the opportunity to correct that distortion… God has given the President an opportunity to help Israel repair the Middle East and turn it into a place of peace and prosperity.”

The letter sharply criticizes the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran:

“Please, President Trump, do not make the same mistake as Obama—strengthening a radical Shiite regime in Iran and oppressing the Iranian people.”

Syria, ISIS, and U.S. Policy

Turning to Syria, the Sanhedrin cautions Trump against unintentionally aiding radical elements:

“Any U.S. support for the ISIS regime in Syria will directly result in the murder of more Christians, Druze, and Alawites.”

They also criticize Trump’s past decision to prevent an Israeli military strike in retaliation for attacks on Israeli civilians:

“When Israeli planes were on their way to Iran in response to the murder of Israeli civilians, you stopped them… We must inform you that the Holy One, blessed be He, is very happy with Israel, for we act according to the Torah that the Creator gave us at Mount Sinai.”

A Final Plea for Wisdom

The letter ends with a direct appeal for deeper understanding of the ideological and cultural mindset of America’s enemies:

“We strongly recommend that the President take advisors who understand the language and mentality of the enemies of the U.S., or else the U.S. may find itself destroyed by the very forces it funded and nurtured.”

In closing, the rabbinical court expresses a religious blessing for Trump and the world:

“The Creator of the Universe gives you the strength to do good in the world, to use divine justice to punish the wicked destroyers of the world, and to protect the children of light who build the world with their goodness. In the blessing of complete redemption for the whole world in joy.”

Note: The Sanhedrin is a modern-day attempt to revive the ancient Jewish supreme court. While it does not hold official status within the Israeli government, it seeks to influence both religious and political discourse through theological and national messaging.

TEXT OF THE LETTER

“With God’s Help”

To the Honor of the President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump

“My firstborn son, Israel” [Exodus 4:22]

The Beit Din [Jewish court] thanks you and strengthens your hand regarding the emigration plan for the Arab residents of Gaza and for the good will to solve the problem of terror from Gaza once and for all.

We were very surprised that there are voices in the U.S. calling to impeach you from the presidency due to the intervention in Iran.

To those calling [for impeachment], we ask: In which country in the world does the parliament call “Death to America,” and similarly call in the streets at rallies?

In which country do they prepare ballistic missiles to carry nuclear weapons?

Which country prepared for decades a nuclear program with explicit threats against the U.S. to use deadly nuclear weapons against it?

That is, Iran has the clear intention, the means, and the capability to harm the U.S. This is a direct threat to the U.S. The very bombing of Iran’s nuclear program is the Divine command: “If someone comes to kill you, rise early to kill him.”

It is appropriate and proper to thank Israel for removing the nuclear threat against the U.S. For this is actually salvation not only of the State of Israel but salvation of the U.S. and the entire free world.

It is clear to all that as long as the regime in Iran is not replaced, the nuclear threat will remain directed against the U.S. and Israel.

Certainly, His Honor the President knows that the translation of the name Khamenei in Persian is: Haman. That is: Khamenei is a direct descendant of Haman and continues the path of Haman the Agagite who sought to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, God forbid. Khamenei has an obsession to kill the good in the world. Today Khamenei wants to destroy America as well and issued a Muslim religious ruling to kill President Trump.

The eyes of all upright and healthy people with good will are lifted to the U.S. President that the U.S. will act to replace the government in Iran, just as Jimmy Carter’s U.S. replaced the government in Iran and caused terrible wars and great suffering in the world – so it has fallen to your lot now to have the right to repair what was damaged.

And also after Obama’s speech in Egypt, the U.S. replaced the moderate government in Egypt and Tunisia with the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, who are the radicals among Muslims, in order to build its “proxy” network in the Middle East – so God has given the President an opportunity to help Israel repair the Middle East and turn it into a good place of peace and prosperity.

King Solomon said: “A time for war and a time for peace” Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, Verse 8. As long as there is a government in Iran that calls “Death to America,” the U.S. is at war, whether the U.S. is aware or not. Only after replacing the government will it be possible to speak of peace, of grants, of rehabilitation. Otherwise, His Honor the President, you can make the same mistake as Obama who gave 150 billion dollars to Iran to build all its proxies and its nuclear program and its ballistic missile program that directly threaten the U.S.

Please, President Trump, do not make the same mistake as Obama in strengthening an extremist Shiite government in Iran and oppressing the residents of Iran.

Similarly to the above, please President Trump, do not make exactly the same mistake as Obama in strengthening ISIS rule in Syria. The fact that Jolani the terrorist wears a suit does not change his essence. Already now dozens or hundreds of Christians are being murdered in Syria every day, and any strengthening by the U.S. of ISIS rule in Syria will directly cause the murder of more Christians, Druze, and Alawites.

When Israeli planes were on their way to Iran in response to the killing of Israeli civilians, you stopped them and said two things. One, that you are not happy with Israel, and second, that Israel and Iran have been fighting each other for a long time.

We must inform you that the Holy One, Blessed be He, is very happy with Israel. For we act according to the Torah that the Creator gave us at Mount Sinai.

Second, everyone must distinguish who is the attacker and who is the attacked. Did we in the State of Israel prepare missiles and nuclear weapons to destroy Iran? Did we in the State of Israel prepare proxies like Hamas, Houthis, and Hezbollah to destroy Iran?

Iran prepared proxies costing 500 billion dollars and even larger sums for a ballistic missile program and nuclear bomb program. We in Israel must according to the Torah attack them with or without connection to the ceasefire you declared.

We very much recommend that His Honor the President take advisors who understand the language and mentality of America’s enemies, otherwise the U.S. could find itself in destruction that the U.S. itself financed and nurtured.

The Creator of the world gives you strength to do good in the world, to use Divine justice to punish the wicked sons of chaos who destroy the world, and thereby protect the sons of light who build the world with good hearts.

With blessings of complete redemption for all the world with joy.

The Beit Din of the Sanhedrin in the Land of Israel