With U.S. support rising, Israeli leaders push for Judea and Samaria sovereignty

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for his upcoming trip to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, members of his own party are urging him to take bold action at home. In a rare show of full unity, all Likud ministers—along with the Speaker of the Knesset—have signed a joint letter calling for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria before the end of the Knesset’s summer session.

The message is direct: the time for waiting is over.

The statement, organized with the support of the Yesha Council, appeals to Netanyahu to seize what they call a “historic window of opportunity.” With Iran’s regional influence diminished and the U.S.-Israel alliance growing stronger, the ministers believe the conditions are finally right to take the long-debated step of extending Israeli law to the disputed territories.

“The government must act now,” the letter declares. “We have a responsibility to complete the mission and secure Israel’s future.” The ministers referenced the October 7th massacre and the broader threat posed by terrorist factions operating in the region as proof that Israel can no longer afford to rely on interim solutions or ambiguous territorial arrangements.

BREAKING: All Likud ministers have signed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to apply full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria before the Knesset’s summer session ends on July 27.



This isn’t just politics. This is about identity. Judea and Samaria… pic.twitter.com/ZLX4vo1lua — AP (@Average_NY_Guy) July 2, 2025

Among those who signed the call are Defense Minister Israel Katz, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, alongside more than a dozen other senior Likud officials. They argue that any delay risks missing a rare moment of political alignment between Jerusalem and Washington.

Adding to the pressure is support from other key figures outside Likud. Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist Party and leader of the Settlement Administration, voiced full backing for the initiative. He pledged that his office is fully prepared to implement sovereignty measures the moment Netanyahu gives the go-ahead.

“This is the right answer to those who seek Israel’s destruction,” Smotrich said. “Sovereignty is not just a political move — it’s a declaration of national resilience.”

During a previous press appearance in Washington, President Trump addressed the topic when asked about U.S. support for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. While he stopped short of confirming an official stance, he acknowledged the conversation is ongoing and suggested a formal announcement could come within weeks.

As Netanyahu heads to Washington, the stakes are high. The alignment of political will in Israel, the strategic timing, and support from key U.S. figures all point to a critical inflection point. For Likud leaders, the message is clear: the moment for sovereignty is now — and it should not be missed.