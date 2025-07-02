Head of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Tells How UN Actively Working Against His Efforts to Feed Gazans

This past Monday night, at the State Leadership Summit on Antisemitism and Support for Israel, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Johnnie Moore, Executive Chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), slammed the United Nations for what he called its attempts to thwart the GHF’s efforts to supply aid to the people of Gaza without benefiting Hamas.

“I’m surprised that something so right, something so simple as feeding people, has become so controversial,” said Moore. “We have poked a lot of bears. We thought we were poking the bear of a designated terrorist organization that wants to steal the aid from people, but what we have discovered every second of every day is the underbelly of the United Nations and all of these organizations around the world.”

“We were actually told that the United Nations sent a directive to all of their agencies telling them to not work with us, despite the fact that most of the aid coming into the Gaza Strip right now is from us. And top it all off, Hamas itself actually attacked some of our volunteer Gazan aid workers, killed 12 of them, injured others of them, piled their bodies in front of Nasser Hospital in Gaza, refusing to allow them any medical treatment at all, and the United Nations, which receives billions of dollars from the United States government and the Europeans, didn’t even have the audacity to issue a statement condemning Hamas’ murder of these local Gazan aid workers.”

Coming in the immediate aftermath of the Israel-Iran war and amid the ongoing post-October 7th worldwide surge of Jew-hatred, the CAM Summit brought together influential decision-makers, faith leaders, terror survivors, and community activists to strengthen collective state-level efforts to combat antisemitism and reinforce the enduring U.S.-Israel alliance.

Over two days, participants engaged in strategic policy exchanges, security briefings, and educational panels on topics ranging from rising campus antisemitism to deradicalization and law enforcement strategies. CAM provided state leaders with resources and information to help them take meaningful steps to protect Jewish communities and uphold shared democratic values.

“This Summit showed the strength that emerges when state leaders unite to confront antisemitism as a moral imperative,” said David Soffer, Director of State Engagement at CAM. “We’re equipping legislators with practical knowledge, credible data, and strategies to respond to hate and build safer communities for all.”

One of the most impactful moments of the Summit was when Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the signing of Executive Order 13, which condemns antisemitism and directs the Iowa Board of Regents to ensure Jewish students are protected under federal civil rights laws.

“Since the October 7th attacks, we’ve seen an increase in antisemitism across the U.S., including on college campuses,” said Governor Reynolds. “While many of Iowa’s colleges and universities have condemned such activity, we want to be clear that antisemitism has no place in Iowa.”

Thank you, @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds, for your exemplary state-level leadership in standing with the Jewish people and State of Israel! https://t.co/aFI41TnQEz — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) June 30, 2025

Speakers throughout the Summit emphasized the importance of state-level leadership in responding to antisemitism with moral courage and action.

“We will continue leading, we will continue educating, and we will continue to stand in solidarity,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, referencing efforts in his state to combat antisemitism on campuses and beyond.

Appearing virtually, United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called on leaders to meet the moment with conviction, stating, “We need to stand up with moral clarity against antisemitism. All the ways in which this irrational system of hate takes place need to be addressed and confronted, and what you’re doing is learning exactly how to do that in your individual states.”

Other Summit speakers included Attorney General Kris Kobach (KS), Attorney General Brenna Bird (IA), U.S. Congressman Randy Fine (FL), and Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), alongside leading experts from civil rights organizations, law enforcement, and the counter-extremism space. Ron Segev, who survived the Nova Music Festival massacre on October 7th, also shared personal testimony.

Palestinians carrying bags of flour outside distribution point controlled by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation’ in Deir al-Balah, in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson emphasized the importance of shared frameworks to guide action, referencing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

“It takes a unified definition [of antisemitism] to create a consensus around a policy framework,” Masterson said. “Then, it takes that policy framework to take action, and it’s the action that develops the peace.”

Summit sessions also explored how state-level action can help secure Jewish institutions, enhance Holocaust and Jewish history education, and promote the use of widely accepted definitions of antisemitism, such as the IHRA working definition.

This year, CAM has led an organized effort to engage and educate U.S. state lawmakers on antisemitism-related issues and potential policy remedies. This includes advancing model legislation to address and prohibit antisemitic discrimination in public K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. Through strategic partnerships and ongoing outreach, CAM is helping to inform and support state-level initiatives aimed at combating antisemitism nationwide.