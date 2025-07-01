Freed hostage rejoins IDF as army busts terror cells and Boulder firebombing victim dies amid rising antisemitism

Freed from Hamas Captivity, Liri Albag to Rejoin IDF in Key Role, Father Says

After surviving 477 harrowing days in Hamas captivity, 19-year-old Liri Albag is set to return to service in the Israel Defense Forces in what her father describes as a “meaningful position.”

Albag was among several female soldiers abducted from the Nahal Oz military outpost during Hamas’s brutal Oct. 7, 2023 assault. Freed during a January ceasefire agreement, she has since spent months focused on personal recovery and travel. But now, according to her father, Eli Albag, she is ready to resume her military path—this time, with greater purpose.

“She isn’t afraid of anything,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet radio. “To me, she’s a hero. And whatever path she chooses, I support her completely.”

Liri has been a vocal advocate for the remaining hostages still held in Gaza, speaking regularly at rallies, including one on June 29 in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square. Marking five months since her release, she reminded the crowd that many others remain trapped in what she called “hell on Earth.”

Former hostage Liri Albag speaks during a rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv, April 5, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

During her speech, Liri recounted chilling memories of her time in captivity, including being disguised in hijabs and jalabiyas and moved between buildings in Gaza—sometimes through holes smashed in walls—to avoid detection. In one haunting episode, she described being led to an underground hideout by a knife-wielding captor.

“I saw the knife, and my heart sank. That’s when I was told I’d be taken underground,” she recalled. “It was terrifying.”

Liri was released alongside fellow IDF soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy. Since their return, their families have shared glimpses of their ordeal—stories too painful and complex to fully tell while dozens of others still remain in captivity.

Eli Albag emphasized the urgency of securing their freedom. “We have to make another deal,” he said. “If we can end conflicts with Lebanon or Iran, surely we can reach one with Hamas.”

IDF Busts Terror Cell, Discovers Explosives Lab Near Ramallah

Israeli forces uncovered a hidden explosives lab and arrested a terror cell operating near Ramallah, the IDF announced on Monday—part of its continued push to disrupt threats in the West Bank.

During the same round of operations, IDF troops and other Israeli security personnel moved into the Silwad area, where they targeted a compound and several illegal structures reportedly used as staging points for attacks along Route 60. Terrorists had been launching rocks at Israeli vehicles from those buildings, the army said.

The operation came as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir led a security briefing in Judea and Samaria. Meeting with commanders of reserve battalions at the Samaria Regional Brigade headquarters, Zamir praised their readiness and resilience.

“You are the backbone of Israel’s security,” he told the assembled troops. “It’s thanks to your strength and dedication that we’re able to dismantle terror networks and strike their leaders wherever they hide.”

Zamir acknowledged the immense burden on Israel’s reservists—many of whom were called up without notice in January during “Operation Rising Lion,” a mission sparked by escalating threats from Iran.

“There’s never been this level of reserve activity in the nation’s history,” he said. “For almost two years, everyday citizens have stepped up, put on uniforms, and served without hesitation. That sacrifice is remarkable.”

Senior commanders, including Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Brig. Gen. Yaakov Dolef, echoed Zamir’s call for continued offensive operations. The military has scored key successes in recent months, eliminating high-ranking terrorist leaders and dismantling bomb-making infrastructure.

Karen Diamond, Boulder Firebombing Victim, Dies from Injuries

Karen Diamond, 82, a cherished member of Boulder’s Jewish community, has died from injuries sustained in the June 1 firebombing attack that targeted pro-Israel demonstrators in downtown Boulder, Colorado.

Her death has sent shockwaves through the city and across Jewish communities nationwide, with leaders calling it a tragic milestone in the rise of antisemitic violence in the U.S.

“This horrifying attack is part of a wider trend that can no longer be ignored,” said the Jewish Federations of North America in a statement. “When hate spreads online, at city halls, and on campuses, it doesn’t stay virtual. It fuels real-world violence—just like what we saw here.”

This is Karen Diamond. She’s a Jewish woman who just wanted the innocent hostages in Gaza home. A pro-Palestinian man set fire to her in Boulder. She has now died of her injuries.



This hateful movement is killing Jews. pic.twitter.com/Gzm07snNiJ — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) June 30, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League’s regional director, Susan Rona, called Diamond’s death a devastating reminder of how dangerous antisemitic rhetoric has become. “Karen was a beloved part of Boulder. Her loss is profound, and her memory should be a call to action,” Rona said.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office confirmed that criminal charges against the suspects will be upgraded from attempted to actual first-degree murder, citing Diamond’s passing. The June 1 attack injured 13 physically and impacted 29 people overall. At least one victim remains hospitalized.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty pledged to seek justice. “This community lost someone deeply loved,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable.”

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse expressed his condolences, calling the death “a heartbreaking loss for our Boulder community.”

Diamond had been attending a peaceful gathering calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas when attackers struck. Her death now symbolizes not just the tragedy of that day—but the growing danger faced by Jewish communities nationwide.