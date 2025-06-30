Israel Foils Iranian Spy Network, Advances in Gaza, and Eyes Regional Peace After Strategic Wins

Three More Israelis Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Iran

Two suspects were reportedly tasked with planning an assassination.

Israeli security forces have apprehended three Israeli citizens suspected of working with Iranian intelligence and compromising national security, authorities announced on Monday.

The arrests—carried out during coordinated raids on June 14 and 15—involved Mark Morgain, 33, from the Jordan Valley, and two younger men, Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Omri Mizrahi, 20, both residents of Tiberias in northern Israel.

According to police, Segal and Mizrahi were directed by Iranian operatives to conduct surveillance on various public locations, including prominent shopping centers like the Grand Canyon Mall in Haifa, Big Fashion Tiberias, and Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center, as well as Ichilov Hospital. They allegedly gathered information on security arrangements and other sensitive details.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – MARCH 20, 2023 : Shopping mall Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Source: Shutterstock)

The pair even requested more assignments from their handlers, officials said—highlighting what authorities called a “grave transfer of information” that could aid in plotting attacks on civilians.

Even more disturbing, investigators believe the two were offered a significant sum to carry out an assassination. The plan allegedly involved overseas training prior to receiving the identity of the intended target. However, their arrests prevented the plot from advancing.

In a separate case, Morgain is accused of having ongoing contact with Iranian intelligence throughout June. He reportedly followed instructions to relocate a grenade, knowing it could be used against civilians. He is also said to have sent Tehran a video of a missile interception during May’s Operation Rising Lion.

The Petach Tikvah Magistrate’s Court extended all three suspects’ detention by four weeks as prosecutors prepare to file indictments.

These arrests mark the latest in a string of Iranian recruitment efforts since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. Authorities have documented roughly two dozen such attempts targeting Israeli citizens.

Adding to the concerns, a report by Channel 12 News revealed that Iran nearly succeeded in assassinating Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier this year. Roi Mizrahi, one of two suspects arrested in April, allegedly placed a powerful explosive device near Katz’s home. Though the device detonated, it caused no harm.

IDF Discovers and Destroys Explosives Site in Northern Gaza Operation

Weapons were found hidden inside civilian homes, army reports.

Israeli forces continue to intensify operations in northern Gaza, focusing heavily on the Jabalia region as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. Over the past several weeks, the IDF has eliminated numerous militants, seized weapons, and dismantled Hamas strongholds.

During a mission on Sunday, troops uncovered a site used for assembling explosives. An Israeli Air Force strike, guided by the brigade’s Fire Control Center, swiftly neutralized the threat.

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, are conducting complex maneuvers targeting both surface and underground terror infrastructure. In some cases, weapons were located within civilian buildings—underscoring Hamas’s tactic of using populated areas as cover.

The military on Monday issued an urgent evacuation call to residents in Gaza City and Jabalia, instructing them to head toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian corridor. IDF Arabic Spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee listed several neighborhoods to evacuate, warning of imminent danger as forces push deeper into the area.

#عاجل ‼️تحذير خطير الى كل المتواجدين في منطقة مدينة غزة وجباليا وفي أحياء الزيتون الشرقي، البلدة القديمة، التركمان، اجديدة، التفاح، الدرج، الصبرة، جباليا البلد، جباليا النزله، معسكر جباليا، الروضة، النهضة، الزهور، النور، السلام وتل الزعتر

⭕️جيش الدفاع يعمل بقوة شديدة جداً في هذه… pic.twitter.com/xFEX5aUxK6 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 30, 2025

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed the death of Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, a combat engineer from Ra’anana. He fell in combat against Palestinian gunmen in northern Gaza. His death brings the toll among Israeli forces to 436 since the October 2023 ground offensive began, with 880 fallen across all fronts since the Hamas massacre.

According to IDF estimates, 50 hostages remain in Gaza. Of the original 251 abducted on October 7, 28 are confirmed dead, around 20 are presumed alive, and serious concerns persist about two more. The hostages include the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, killed during fighting in 2014.

Launched on May 16, Operation Gideon’s Chariots aims to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, secure the return of hostages, and establish Israeli control in key areas of Gaza while rerouting humanitarian aid to bypass the terror group.

Netanyahu Says Iran Defeat Opens Door to Regional Peace Push

Victory could also boost efforts to free Gaza hostages and dismantle Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the successful military campaign against Iran has paved the way for significant regional opportunities—including renewed momentum toward expanding peace agreements.

During a visit to the Shin Bet headquarters, Netanyahu praised the destruction of Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, calling it the removal of “two major existential threats.” He expressed confidence that this strategic success will support Israel’s goals of defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

“Thanks to this victory, new regional possibilities are unfolding,” Netanyahu said. “These include the opportunity to resolve the Gaza conflict and broaden peace in the region—with you, the Shin Bet, playing a critical role in each.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit and caused damage at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, June 20, 2025. Photo by Itai Ron/POOL

The head of the Shin Bet, known publicly only as “S,” revealed that the agency thwarted an average of two major terror plots per day during the 12-day Operation Rising Lion. In total, roughly 24 attacks were foiled during that period, in addition to 700 already prevented since the start of 2025.

He credited the agency’s covert operations—many in collaboration with the IDF and Mossad—for preventing Iranian infiltration and neutralizing threats. Technological tools developed during the war also played a key role.

Netanyahu was briefed on various Shin Bet activities, including missions inside Gaza to retrieve hostages, efforts to counter Iranian espionage, and intelligence operations that shaped battlefield decisions.

On Thursday, Netanyahu reiterated that victory over Iran could catalyze a “dramatic expansion” of the Abraham Accords. Reports suggest he and former U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed ending the Gaza conflict and advancing regional normalization.

“We must not waste even a single day,” Netanyahu emphasized. “Alongside defeating Hamas and returning our hostages, we now have a window of opportunity to build lasting peace.”