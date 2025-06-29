Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel365 Action Rallies Supporters to Sign Open Letter Urging President Trump to Reject Land Concessions in Future Peace Plans

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

June 29, 2025

2 min read

Washington DC, USA - September 15, 2020: President Donald Trump participates in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE and Bahrain at the White House in Washington, DC. (Source: Shutterstock)

In response to growing speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump may revive elements of the 2020 “Peace to Prosperity” plan should he return to office, Israel365 Action is mobilizing its global network to sign an open letter urging him to steer clear of any future proposals that include the division of Israel’s biblical heartland.

The letter written by Michele Bachmann and William Koenig, addressed directly to President Trump, expresses appreciation for his historic support of Israel—including the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital, affirmation of Israeli sovereignty, and strong stance against Iran—while also raising deep concerns over the parts of his original peace initiative that outlined a future Palestinian state.

“While we are grateful for President Trump’s past leadership on Israel,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder and Director of Israel365 Action and a signatory of the letter, “we must be equally clear-eyed about the dangerous precedent that was set when the 2020 plan included a map dividing Judea and Samaria. That cannot be repeated.”

The letter outlines ten core principles underscoring the group’s position that any effort to partition the land of Israel—especially land with clear historical, legal, and biblical significance—undermines both peace and sovereignty. Drawing on scripture, past political outcomes, and international law, the letter warns that redrawing borders, even under phased or conditional frameworks, would invite instability, not resolution.

Among the key points:

  • Dividing covenant land violates biblical mandates (Genesis 15:18, Joel 3:2).
  • Gaza’s withdrawal did not yield peace, but rather a humanitarian and security crisis.
  • Judea and Samaria are not occupied territory but legally part of Israel under international law.
  • Peace plans rooted in land concessions have consistently failed and emboldened hostility.
  • The Abraham Accords were a breakthrough, but should not become an excuse for indefinitely suspending Israeli sovereignty in its heartland.

Other prominent signatories include former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, White House correspondent Bill Koenig and his wife Tania Curado Koenig, and interfaith bridge-builder Rabbi Pesach Wolicki.

“We are at a turning point,” said Bachmann. “President Trump has a chance to reaffirm his legacy, not by repeating old formulas, but by rejecting the failed two-state paradigm once and for all.”

Israel365 Action, an Israel-based nonprofit that engages Christian and Jewish audiences in political advocacy for the State of Israel, is urging supporters worldwide to add their names to the letter. The campaign aims to present thousands of signatures as a unified moral and political voice, urging the former president to resist international pressure to revive territorial concessions as part of any renewed peace initiative.

“With war in Gaza, threats from Iran, and an unstable region, this is not the time to push for land division,” said Weisz. “It’s time to double down on sovereignty, security, and the biblical foundations of Israel’s right to its land.”

The open letter is available online for viewing and signature through Israel365 Action’s website. Advocates from around the world—particularly Christian Zionists and pro-Israel supporters—are encouraged to join what organizers call a “crucial moment of spiritual and geopolitical clarity.”

Sign the open letter and learn more about Israel365 Action’s advocacy efforts by  visiting Israel365Action.com

Share this article

Related articles

Join the emergency webinar: Israel’s Multifront War

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

The Exodus and the Heartland: Rabbi Weisz Speaks on His Groundbreaking Passover Guide

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

The Courage of Shabbat HaGadol: From Egyptian Idols to Modern False Gods

Picture of Shlomo Skaist

Shlomo Skaist

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .