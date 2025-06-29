Israel365 Action Rallies Supporters to Sign Open Letter Urging President Trump to Reject Land Concessions in Future Peace Plans

In response to growing speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump may revive elements of the 2020 “Peace to Prosperity” plan should he return to office, Israel365 Action is mobilizing its global network to sign an open letter urging him to steer clear of any future proposals that include the division of Israel’s biblical heartland.

The letter written by Michele Bachmann and William Koenig, addressed directly to President Trump, expresses appreciation for his historic support of Israel—including the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital, affirmation of Israeli sovereignty, and strong stance against Iran—while also raising deep concerns over the parts of his original peace initiative that outlined a future Palestinian state.

“While we are grateful for President Trump’s past leadership on Israel,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder and Director of Israel365 Action and a signatory of the letter, “we must be equally clear-eyed about the dangerous precedent that was set when the 2020 plan included a map dividing Judea and Samaria. That cannot be repeated.”

The letter outlines ten core principles underscoring the group’s position that any effort to partition the land of Israel—especially land with clear historical, legal, and biblical significance—undermines both peace and sovereignty. Drawing on scripture, past political outcomes, and international law, the letter warns that redrawing borders, even under phased or conditional frameworks, would invite instability, not resolution.

Among the key points:

Dividing covenant land violates biblical mandates (Genesis 15:18, Joel 3:2).



Gaza’s withdrawal did not yield peace, but rather a humanitarian and security crisis.



Judea and Samaria are not occupied territory but legally part of Israel under international law.



Peace plans rooted in land concessions have consistently failed and emboldened hostility.



The Abraham Accords were a breakthrough, but should not become an excuse for indefinitely suspending Israeli sovereignty in its heartland.



Other prominent signatories include former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, White House correspondent Bill Koenig and his wife Tania Curado Koenig, and interfaith bridge-builder Rabbi Pesach Wolicki.

“We are at a turning point,” said Bachmann. “President Trump has a chance to reaffirm his legacy, not by repeating old formulas, but by rejecting the failed two-state paradigm once and for all.”

Israel365 Action, an Israel-based nonprofit that engages Christian and Jewish audiences in political advocacy for the State of Israel, is urging supporters worldwide to add their names to the letter. The campaign aims to present thousands of signatures as a unified moral and political voice, urging the former president to resist international pressure to revive territorial concessions as part of any renewed peace initiative.

“With war in Gaza, threats from Iran, and an unstable region, this is not the time to push for land division,” said Weisz. “It’s time to double down on sovereignty, security, and the biblical foundations of Israel’s right to its land.”

The open letter is available online for viewing and signature through Israel365 Action’s website. Advocates from around the world—particularly Christian Zionists and pro-Israel supporters—are encouraged to join what organizers call a “crucial moment of spiritual and geopolitical clarity.”

Sign the open letter and learn more about Israel365 Action’s advocacy efforts by visiting Israel365Action.com