NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in a stunning upset victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, has made international headlines with his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city.

The 33-year-old socialist candidate, who defeated Cuomo in what many consider one of the biggest political upsets in recent times, made the controversial statement during an interview with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan in December.

When asked by Hasan whether he would “welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to New York City,” given that the U.S. is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mamdani responded unequivocally: “No. As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also.”

Mamdani doubled down on his position even when pressed about Israel not being part of the ICC, stating: “It’s time that we actually step up and make clear what we are willing to do to showcase the leadership that is sorely missing in the federal administration.”

The candidate later reiterated his stance at a UJA-Federation town hall, telling Jewish voters: “I believe our city should be in compliance with international law. And if I was asked the same question about Vladimir Putin, I would have had the same answer… Ultimately, it’s wanting to show the leadership that I think is missing in our city, and also in our country.”

As mayor, Mamdani would not have the authority to issue arrest warrants, which are issued by the judicial branch. Furthermore, Netanyahu enjoys diplomatic immunity since he is the lawfully elected leader of a recognized country. If Mamdani is claiming that he intends to arrest Nteanyahu for the International Criminal Court, he would have to go through the Federal Court system and the Federal Courts are not going to comply with a warrant that the Feds actively oppose. Mamdani doesn’t control US foreign policy.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on November 21, 2024, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The warrants relate to Israeli military actions in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

International law professor Eliav Lieblich of Tel-Aviv University characterized the decision as “the most dramatic legal development in Israel’s history,” noting that all 124 States Parties to the Rome Statute, including “most of Israel’s closest allies,” were legally obliged to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they are present in their territories.

However, the United States is not a party to the ICC and has rejected the court’s jurisdiction. Israel and the US have voiced opposition to the issuing of the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, with threats to sanction persons connected with the Court made from time to time. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February sanctioning the ICC for its arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

The ICC’s decision has faced significant criticism from Israeli officials and their supporters, who argue the court lacks jurisdiction and that the charges are politically motivated. Israeli leaders have characterized the warrants as an attack on Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

Legal experts have questioned the court’s authority, particularly given that neither Israel nor the United States recognizes ICC jurisdiction. Critics argue that the timing and nature of the charges represent an unprecedented interference in a democratic nation’s military operations during wartime.

A political action committee affiliated with Cuomo alleged that Mamdani “spews antisemitic tropes” and that his actions “raise serious concerns for Jewish New Yorkers.” At the same time, Cuomo repeatedly insisted that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism”.

Cuomo accused Mamdani of “enabling the forces of antisemitism” through his affiliation with the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, widely condemned for defending the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel at a demonstration in Times Square a day later.

Mamdani has accused the Israeli government of carrying out a “genocide” and defended the use of the slogan “globalize the intifada” as a rallying cry for Palestinian human rights during an interview with The Bulwark.

Mamdani, addressing the accusations, said “it pains me to be called an antisemite” and has stated “at every opportunity that there is no room for antisemitism”.

Mamdani is a self-identified socialist candidate whose platform extends far beyond foreign policy. The Uganda-born candidate, who now lives in Queens, has built his campaign around progressive economic policies that would fundamentally reshape New York City’s approach to governance.

His economic platform includes a 2 percent income tax on New Yorkers earning over $1 million and higher corporate taxes, projected to raise $20 billion. This revenue would fund universal childcare, tuition-free public college, subsidized grocery stores in underserved areas, and fare-free public transit.

On housing, Mamdani has pledged an immediate rent freeze on all rent-stabilized units and proposed the establishment of a Social Housing Development Agency to build 200,000 publicly owned, affordable homes over the next decade. He has also called for a minimum wage of $30 per hour by 2030.

His public safety approach rejects traditional policing models, instead proposing a new Department of Community Safety focused on housing, mental health care, and outreach, along with an 800 percent increase in funding for anti-hate programs targeting antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Asian violence.

Mamdani’s activism dates back to college, where he co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. His mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, has expressed similar views, boycotting Israeli cultural events in protest of what she has called “apartheid” policies.

A day after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, Mamdani posted on X/Twitter: “I mourn the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine in the last 36 hours. Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba will undoubtedly lead to more violence and suffering in the days and weeks to come.”

My statement on the last 36 hours across Israel and Palestine: pic.twitter.com/ulF8D4UHOV — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 8, 2023

He concluded by claiming that “the path toward a just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.” His use of the term “Nakba” (catastrophe) to refer to Israel’s 1948 War of Independence and his references to Israeli “apartheid” and “occupation” have drawn sharp criticism from pro-Israel groups.

Mamdani has also stated he would not visit Israel, breaking with a tradition upheld by New York mayors since 1951 to show solidarity with the Jewish state and Jewish constituents. He is the first Democratic nominee to pledge to publicly back the boycott Israel movement as mayor.

Despite his strong stance, polling suggests Mamdani faces challenges on this issue. A Honan Strategy Group survey of 817 likely voters shows 45% oppose acting on the ICC warrant, while only 36% support it, with 19% undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

Bradley Honan, who conducted the poll, noted: “Here’s a signature issue where only a third of voters are behind him on that. There’s not a majority support for that sentiment today.”

Mamdani now faces incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the November general election. His upset victory over Cuomo has positioned him as a prominent voice in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, but his controversial foreign policy positions may prove challenging in a city with a significant Jewish population.

Netanyahu typically visits New York City every September to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Should Mamdani win the mayoral election, his pledge to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister would likely trigger a constitutional crisis, as the federal government would almost certainly challenge any such action.

The controversy surrounding Mamdani’s statements reflects broader tensions within the Democratic Party over Israel-Palestine policy and highlights the challenges facing progressive candidates who take strong stances on international issues in local elections.