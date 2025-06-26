The Turning Tide: How War and Politics Are Setting the Stage for Mass Aliyah

In a striking convergence of recent events, the winds of history are beginning to shift. On one side, much of the Arab world is quietly confronting the reality that the dream of erasing Israel and reclaiming the land for a Palestinian state may finally, irrevocably, be slipping into the past. On the other side, Jews in the diaspora—especially in America—are awakening to the uncomfortable truth that exile is no longer safe or sustainable, especially with the election of openly anti-Israel figures like Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York, a city once seen as a bastion of Jewish life in exile.

Together, these developments are forming a perfect storm—one that may finally break the dam of delay and bring about the long-awaited mass return of the Jewish people to their homeland.

The Arab Reckoning

In the aftermath of the recent wars, including the devastating blows dealt to Hamas and the growing regional isolation of Iran, more and more voices in the Arab world are coming to a sobering realization: the dream of eliminating Israel is over. Not only has Israel endured, it has thrived—technologically, militarily, and diplomatically. Even among Arab populations, there is growing fatigue with the idea of endless conflict and a mounting focus on economic stability and internal reform.

The Abraham Accords and quiet cooperation between Israel and Sunni Arab states are not mere diplomatic curiosities—they are signals that the Arab-Israeli conflict, as we once knew it, is dying. In its place is a new regional alignment, one that accepts Israel’s permanence and even seeks partnership with it. For many in the Arab world, especially in leadership circles, the Palestinian cause has become a symbolic burden rather than a viable national project. This quiet abandonment marks a major psychological turning point.

Here is NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani with Streamer Hassan Piker, who said “America deserves 9/11” and was investigated by Homeland Security.



How could New York City possibly elect this man? pic.twitter.com/Hg2XgfjkbA — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) June 24, 2025

The Jewish Awakening in Exile

At the same time, Jews in the West—particularly in the United States—are witnessing a moral and political unraveling. The recent election of Zohran Mamdani, a politician with a documented history of hostility toward Israel and sympathies for radical anti-Zionist movements, has sent a shudder through Jewish communities. That such a figure could rise to power in New York—the symbolic heart of American Jewish life—demonstrates how far the Overton window has shifted.

Antisemitism in the U.S. is no longer confined to the margins. It is embedded in academia, mainstream media, and now, political leadership. For many American Jews, especially younger generations, the illusion of safety in the diaspora is beginning to crack. If even New York can no longer be relied upon to protect Jewish identity and dignity, what place truly can?

A Converging Destiny

These two shifts—Arab resignation and Jewish disillusionment—are not isolated. Together, they are setting the stage for something momentous. The end of the Arab world’s national fantasy and the end of Jewish comfort in exile are part of a divine choreography. The exile is ending, not just spiritually but geopolitically.

New York, New YorkUSA – October 7, 2024: Sign held by a protester during a Pro Palestine march on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel in New York City (Source: Shutterstock)

For the first time in decades, the conditions are aligning for a mass movement of Jews back to the Land of Israel. No longer can Jews tell themselves that their place is in Paris, London, or Brooklyn. And no longer can Israel be seen as a temporary refuge or a political experiment. It is becoming what it was always meant to be: the only true home.

A Time to Move

It is time to stop waiting for redemption to fall from the sky and recognize that it is unfolding before our eyes. The tremors of change are not coincidental. They are a call. The walls of exile are collapsing, and the gates of return are wide open.

Jews who have been sitting on the fence must ask themselves: if not now, when? If not in the wake of rising antisemitism and the decline of Arab hostility, then when will the time ever be right?

The confluence of world events has created a rare and holy moment. History is knocking on the door. The only question that remains is: who will answer?