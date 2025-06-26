Israeli Minister: “Trump is the Cyrus of our times… and more”

In a recent interview with Arutz Sheva–Israel National News, Israel’s Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi likened former U.S. President Donald Trump to a Biblical figure of monumental importance: King Cyrus of Persia.

“Trump is the Cyrus of our times, and even more than that,” Karhi said, drawing a direct comparison between the former president and the ancient monarch who facilitated the Jewish return to Israel from Babylonian exile.

Karhi elaborated on the analogy, stating that while Cyrus permitted the Jews to return to the Land of Israel, Trump went further. “Trump not only allowed the Jewish people to act per their understanding, and not only provided Israel with the weapons it needed, [but] he actively participated in the subterfuge preceding the attack and in the attack itself,” Karhi claimed, referencing Israel’s recent military campaign, Operation Rising Lion.

Karhi is religiously observant and has garnered criticism for bringing his religious beliefs into politics. Karhi is known for his opposition to the LGBT community and has been quoted as saying that Israeli Pride parades are “contrary to nature.”

The comparison between Trump and Cyrus is not new in certain religious and political circles. During Trump’s first term, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, publicly compared him to the Persian king. In 2018, the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center even minted a silver coin depicting Trump’s image superimposed on that of Cyrus, who historically enabled the construction of the Second Temple in 538 BCE.

The Biblical justification for the comparison comes from Isaiah 45:1, where Cyrus is the only non-Jewish leader explicitly called Moshiach—“His anointed one”:

“Thus said Hashem to Cyrus, His anointed one—Whose right hand He has grasped, treading down nations before him… opening doors before him and letting no gate stay shut.”

Israeli minister of communications Shlomo Karhi during a discussion about the Israel Broadcasting Authorities at an Economic Affairs committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Some have also pointed to gematria, the traditional Jewish numerological system, as a sign of Trump’s spiritual significance. Trump’s name in Hebrew (דונלד טראמפ) adds up to 424—the same numerical value as Moshiach ben David (משיח בן דוד), or “Messiah for the House of David.”

Minister Karhi also linked recent Israeli actions to a kind of historical and spiritual reckoning. He described the national resolve shown during Operation Rising Lion as a correction for the biblical Sin of the Spies, when fear prevented the Israelites from entering the Promised Land.

“Now,” he said, “the people have risen like a lion with courage, both in the spirit of the IDF soldiers and in the resilience of bereaved families and the nation at large.”

Asked whether he had concerns that Trump might not fully support Israel during the covert operations and diplomatic maneuvering meant to mislead Iran, Karhi was unequivocal. He expressed faith in divine providence, or Siata D’Shmaya—a term Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has used to describe what he sees as spiritual backing in political affairs.

“I wasn’t afraid of whether Trump would join or not,” Karhi said. “I knew Israel was fighting for its existence and that we would complete the mission, alone if necessary, and with help if available. Thank G-d, we received help. But our ultimate victory is within reach and depends on us, divine mercy, and the miracles we are witnessing in this war, and what we will continue to see.”

When asked about reports that Trump may now pivot to a diplomatic role, Karhi remained skeptical, citing the multiple smokescreens used during the campaign. “It may simply be another diversion,” he said. “But it doesn’t really matter, because we’re there until the existential threat to Israel is eliminated.”

According to Karhi, much of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has likely been destroyed, though he acknowledged the presence of lingering threats, including ballistic missile production and other terrorist capabilities. “We are staying there until this capability has been eliminated,” he said.

Karhi also raised the prospect of regime change in Iran as a possible, though not primary, outcome. “Maybe we’re now breathing a wind of spring, peace, prosperity, and security,” he said, estimating that “around 80% of the Iranian people do not support the regime and live in fear.” He added, “They’ll realize this regime has brought disaster, fear, terror, and destruction. That may come too, but it’s not the goal of our war with Iran. Our goal is to remove the threat to the State of Israel, and that is what we are doing.”

Turning to Israeli politics, Karhi affirmed that elections would proceed as scheduled. He suggested that even the opposition now sees the wisdom of the government’s actions in cooperation with the U.S.

“They now realize that mocking Netanyahu was misplaced, and that elections now would not serve them well,” he said.