Would Korah Be A Christian If He Were Alive Today?

He appears to be the original “supercessionist”.

Photo by Débora Silva on Unsplash

I am excited about the work HaShem is doing by uniting Christians and Jews. After 2,000 years of abusing the Jewish people, he is finally turning the hearts of the church back to our Jewish roots. For this relationship to be healthy, both Christians and Jews have work to do. We must get our prospective houses in order.

The Jewish people are making phenomenal strides towards unification. An emboldened enemy has allowed them to set aside theological and political differences to form a cohesive front. It’s beautiful to watch, and I’m proud of them. Plus, the “once bitten, twice shy, hidden Christian agenda” philosophy is starting to wither as we earn Jewish respect through untainted service and sincere fellowship.

We Christians, on the other hand, have work to do. Maybe we haven’t discarded our denominational differences yet because of the lack of a very present enemy. We will soon, because we MUST collaborate with the Jewish people to stand shoulder to shoulder against the Sharia-only Caliphate.

One of our first tasks is to drop a spiritual MOP on “replacement theology” or “supersessionism”. It is the belief that the Christian Church has replaced Israel in God’s plan and that the promises made to Israel in the Bible now apply to the Church, not to the Jewish people or the modern nation of Israel.

Supersessionism isn’t new. It first reared its hideous head around 1,400 BC at the rebellion of Korah.

Numbers 16 tells a remarkable story. Korah, a Levite and Moses’ cousin, rebelled against Moses and Aaron, challenging their divinely appointed leadership. Moses and Aaron were “God’s chosen people”. But Korah and his allies somehow became convinced that they were just as good, if not better than the ones HaShem personally appeared to, talked with, and made a covenant with. Korah’s defiance was rooted in pride and a desire for power, reflecting a broader theme of rebellion against God’s appointed leaders. His assembly (church) included 250 important leaders, indicating significant support and widespread influence. Korah’s evil “went viral”.

Remember, they were Levites, which meant they were already special. They had a place in God’s service, and their role of ministering to both God and man was an honor. The Christian church is also in an appointed place of ministry and service. Why not swim in our lane and acknowledge the Jewish people for being HaShem’s special treasure? The discontentment of Korah and his colleagues was a poison with a dire consequence.

The Rebellion of Korah IS Replacement Theology.

Think about the similarities. There are five doctrinal and thematic comparisons:

1. A Challenge to Divine Election. Replacement Theology replaces God’s covenant people (Israel) with the Christian Church, questioning Israel’s enduring “chosenness”. Korah also challenged God’s choice of Moses and Aaron, asserting that others are equally holy and qualified.

2. A Presumption. Replacement Theology assumes the authority to reinterpret God’s covenants and reassign promises without any divine mandate. Korah also presumed priestly authority without divine calling, offering incense unlawfully.

3. Usurping a God-ordained Role. The Church hijacks Israel’s unique covenant identity and blessings in replacement theology. Christians are the recipients of the blessings and protection of Genesis 12:3, not the Jews. Korah and his followers attempted to take the priesthood from Aaron, violating divine appointment. (Ex 7:1)

4. The True Underlying Motive. To be blunt, replacement theology involves theological arrogance or a desire to rewrite covenantal history. The rebellion of Korah was fueled by jealousy, pride, and political ambition among the Levites.

5. Impending Judgement and Consequences. Replacement theology leads to Antisemitism, persecution, and a rupture in Christian–Jewish relations. The rebellion of Korah resulted in direct, catastrophic judgment by God: death by fire and being swallowed alive. Can the false prophets of replacement theology expect anything less?

What was the response of an unchanging God?

HaShem gave them a day to repent because His mercy endures forever. Then He showed up and defended His choosing of Moses and Aaron with Korah and his congregation of rebels. He didn’t negotiate or correct Korah, Dathan, and Abiram. He didn’t establish a new religion. There was no “new branch of Judaism”. He brought immediate judgment. It was miraculous, supernatural, and ugly. It was a clear message to over a million people illustrating the consequences of opposing God’s appointed leaders.

Photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash

An attack on God’s chosen is an attack on God himself. God chooses whom He chooses. Trying to override or redefine that choice is rebellion, not reformation.

Paul makes this especially clear in Romans 11:1–2:

“Has God rejected His people? By no means!… God has not rejected His people whom He foreknew.”

Likewise, in Numbers 16:5, Moses says:

“The Lord will show who is His, and who is holy…”

What will God do with today’s voices of replacement theology? Are the blatant proponents of anti-Jewish blather experiencing the day before their judgment with a censor of incense in their hands? Have Adam Narciso, Andy Stanley, Stephen Sizer, Michael Horton, and John Piper been led from the truth by important, charismatic, misguided leaders? Or are they co-conspirators in a rebellion that God Himself will squelch?

This false doctrine has endured because few Christians dare to speak up and tell the truth. We are excellent at disagreeing internally, yet we give tacit consent by keeping silent. Remember the Holocaust? Or the Israel Summit in Texas? Enough said.

Photo by Hayley Murray on Unsplash

My dear Jewish friends, please be patient with us Christians. We are getting our house in order. Progress is moving at a glacier’s pace. But it is progress, nonetheless. Watching you dance and sing in a bomb shelter is encouraging many Christians to rise and become strong. Our comfort has lulled us to sleep. Although Moses, in his anger, prayed that God would not respect the sacrifices of Korah and company, I’m asking you for a bit of tolerance and “Chesed”. Take the position of Moses and Aaron, the recipients of the attacks:

“But Moses and Aaron fell face down on the ground. “O God,” they pleaded, “you are the God who gives breath to all creatures. Must you be angry with everyone when only one man sins?” Numbers 16:22

I salute the few voices against replacement theology, like John Hagee, David Jeremiah, Joel Rosenberg, and Erick Stakelbeck. There are others.

But to my Christian brothers and sisters who want to revive a 3,500-year-old supersessionist power play, please stop. I beg you. This rebellion against God’s appointed didn’t work out well for Absalom, and it won’t end well for you. The elders of Israel were with Moses, not Korah. Jewish people need to see the growing number of Christians taking a stand with them.

God values His covenant people so highly that He will move/remove entire nations for their sake.

“Since you are precious and honored in my sight, and because I love you, I will give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for your life.” Isaiah 43:4

Is this our day to repent? God is calling many Christians to separate themselves from supercessionists. Can you feel it? The ground is starting to shake.