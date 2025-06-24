The Watchman’s Test: Seeing God’s Victory Through the Chaos

Israel has brought Iran to its knees—a small nation dismantling a powerful regional enemy in just days. Then came President Trump’s decisive action, halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. These are not ordinary military victories; they feel like miraculous reversals that our ancestors could only dream of.

Yet beyond some social media excitement, there is surprisingly little serious discussion about what we are witnessing. Could it be that redemption—the long-awaited restoration promised in Scripture—is happening before our very eyes?

Growing up in the Jewish community, many of us sang an upbeat song called, “We want Redemption now!” But most of the time, the conversation stopped there. Redemption was something distant and mysterious, sometimes even treated as an abstract religious idea rather than a tangible reality.

It’s understandable to be cautious. History teaches us the dangers of false messianic hopes. But when we look closely at Scripture—especially the prophecies of Ezekiel, Isaiah, and Zechariah—we begin to see patterns unfolding right now. For example, ancient prophecies suggested that before the Messiah comes, the powers opposing God’s people would be defeated. We are witnessing just that: the West halting Iran’s plans, just as the prophets foretold.

At the same time, the pain and suffering are real and heartbreaking. Ballistic missiles hit apartment buildings in Tel Aviv. Innocent people are being killed, injured, and rendered homeless. How can we speak of redemption when real people endure real pain? Can this chaotic, bloody reality truly be the redemption we’ve yearned for?

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit and caused damage in Tel Aviv, June 22, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Jewish tradition teaches that King Hezekiah was chosen by God to lead the people into a new era of redemption—a time when peace and restoration would begin. After God miraculously saved Jerusalem from Sennacherib, wiping out the Assyrian army in one night, Hezekiah was expected to respond with songs of praise, openly declaring God’s deliverance and signaling the start of this hopeful future.

But surprisingly, Hezekiah did not sing. The Sages explain that this was a critical failure, not simply a missed opportunity. Because Hezekiah did not raise his voice in praise, God withheld the full redemption that had been promised at that time. As a result, Jerusalem and the Temple were eventually destroyed by the Babylonians years later, leading to a long period of exile and suffering.

Why didn’t Hezekiah sing? RabbiShmuel Eliyahu explains that it was far harder for Hezekiah to sing than we might think. Yes, God miraculously saved Jerusalem, but in the months beforehand, Sennacherib had conquered and destroyed many cities throughout Judea, killing and exiling thousands of people. Given this terrible suffering, how could Hezekiah possibly sing songs of praise to God?

But that was Hezekiah’s test—to recognize salvation alongside tragedy, to see God’s hand even when the picture remained incomplete and painful—and to sing praises to God for His miracles! Hezekiah was meant to see redemption even through pain, to sing even when the picture was incomplete. His failure was not one of gratitude, but of vision.

Hezekiah’s story is a warning and a challenge. It reminds us that redemption requires spiritual vision—not just seeing immediate victory, but trusting God’s plan and praising Him even when the full picture is unclear. Will we, like Hezekiah, respond with praise and faith in the midst of hardship? Or will we miss the moment God is offering us today?

The great Jewish thinker Maimonides taught that even in the days of the Messiah, the world will continue largely as it always has. Redemption will come not through obvious miracles, but through gradual, natural transformation. This means the fulfillment of God’s promises will happen step by step.

As of now, it seems all injuries in Israel are light or moderate.



These are open miracles. Hashem has our back.



See this missile for example.



If you don’t see miracles, clean your glasses because you’re missing the splitting of the sea 2.0. pic.twitter.com/5zclvVKoDG — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) June 22, 2025

But what is the ultimate purpose of redemption? The prophet Habakkuk declares it plainly: “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea” (Habakkuk 2:14). Isaiah echoes this vision: “My name will be great among the nations… in every place incense and pure offerings will be brought to me” (Isaiah 66:20).

How will this global knowledge of God come if redemption unfolds quietly and naturally? This is where we come in. We have a responsibility to open the eyes of the world—to help others see the signs of redemption happening around them.

The Sages teach that when we stand before God after this life, we will be asked: “Did you watch for redemption?” Not just “Did you hope for it?” but did you actively watch for it, ready and alert? The prophet Isaiah describes watchmen on the walls—those who see from a higher vantage point and warn the people of what is coming. To be such watchmen today means to study Scripture and current events carefully, to understand God’s plan unfolding in history, and to share that vision with others.

The world is watching Israel achieve what once seemed impossible. Many do not understand what they are seeing – but we do. We have the Scriptures, the prophetic promises, and the spiritual insight to make sense of these extraordinary times.

This is our moment—to be the watchmen Hezekiah was meant to be. To recognize the hand of God moving through history, even when the picture is incomplete. To do what Hezekiah could not: to lift our voices in praise amid the uncertainty, to declare that God is faithful to His promises, and to help the world see that the dawn of redemption is breaking. The victories unfolding before our eyes are not accidents of history—they are invitations to faith. The only question is: will we have the vision to see them?