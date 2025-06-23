Persia Then & Now: A biblical webinar you don’t want to miss

As Israel achieves stunning victories over Iran and ancient patterns of divine deliverance repeat before our eyes, join renowned biblical scholars for an extraordinary exploration of how Queen Esther’s triumph over Haman mirrors our current moment in history.

“Persia Then & Now: Esther, Cyrus & the Final Redemption”, hosted by Israel365, is more than just a history lesson. Happening Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM Israel time / 1:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 AM Pacific, this live webinar connects the dots between the biblical world of ancient Persia and the modern-day threats facing Israel, showing how age-old wisdom speaks directly to today’s most pressing challenges.

Register now to explore these questions: What does the Book of Esther reveal about Israel’s miraculous dominance over Persia? How do ancient Jewish teachings about the final war before redemption illuminate Israel’s victories? What divine patterns connect ancient Shushan’s deliverance to modern Israel’s triumph?

Who’s Speaking?

This event brings together some of the most thoughtful and dynamic voices in the world of Jewish learning and current affairs:

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki Executive Director of Israel365 Action and author of Verses for Zion and Cup of Salvation: A Powerful Journey Through King David’s Psalms of Praise, Rabbi Wolicki is a frequent guest on Steve Bannon’s War Room and Erick Stakelbeck’s The Watchman. He is a regular contributor to Israel365news.com and The Jerusalem Post, bringing biblical perspectives to contemporary Middle Eastern affairs.

Mrs. Sepha Kirshblum A distinguished teacher of Tanach and Jewish Thought at seminaries throughout Israel, Mrs. Kirshblum is recognized as an expert on the Book of Esther. Her acclaimed lecture series Esther Revealed: From Palace to Purpose can be found on Israel365’s Bible Plus platform, offering deep insights into the timeless lessons of Queen Esther’s story and its relevance to modern Jewish experience.

Why This Moment—and This Webinar—Matters

Israel is at war. The world is watching. But within the chaos lies something deeper: a story that’s been told before, in the scroll of Esther, in the words of our prophets, and in the legacy of a people who have always stood against the odds.

“Persia Then & Now” invites you to look at today’s headlines through a biblical lens—one filled with faith, purpose, and the promise of redemption.

