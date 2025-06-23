The Prayer Response to the US Airstrike on the Iranian Nuclear Sites

President Trump set the tone for the response to the US strike on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday when he addressed the nation, invoking ‘God’ five times in the closing paragraph of his speech.

“I want to just thank everybody,” President Trump said. “And, in particular, God. I want to just say, we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded in kind, ending his video praising the US airstrike by saying, “May God bless Israel, may God bless the forces of civilization everywhere.”

Bibi took this even further by visiting the Kotel (Western Wall) with his wife, Sara, on Sunday to offer prayers of thanksgiving. Joined by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, Netanyahu offered up Prayers of praise and thanksgiving in gratitude for the manifest miracles that were continuously occurring during the “Rising Lion” war.

They recited a special prayer for the well-being of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and the security forces, and for the well-being of the hostages in Gaza.

The rabbi of the Western Wall, together with the prime minister, recited a special prayer for Trump, known in Hebrew as Hanoten teshua (“He who grants deliverance”), asking that God bless him for standing with

A special prayer for President Trump was given to Netanyahu at the Western Wall

This prayer emphasizes Jewish loyalty to the broader polity and asks God to “bless, guard, protect, help, exalt, magnify, and highly aggrandize” the sovereign in the hopes that these words of praise and God’s grace would protect the local Jewish community.

After the prayer, the prime minister placed another note between the stones of the Wall with the words:

“Am Yisrael kam – Am Yisrael chai!”

(“A nation has risen like a lion – the Nation of Israel lives!”)

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, also blessed the US airstrike. He posted on Facebook, opening with the “Shehecheyanu” blessing, recited upon hearing joyous tidings. Jews generally refrain from reciting blessings that are not mandated or necessary according to strict Torah requirements, since it might be considered taking God’s name in vain, making Saar’s blessing all the more significant.

‏”US President Donald Trump tonight wrote his name in letters of gold in the history books. In his courageous decision to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, he proved in practice that he is worthy of the title of leader of the free world. He will be remembered forever as a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

‏”It is now clear that the Security Cabinet, in its decision on June 12 to launch Operation “Am Kalavi,” removed the danger of annihilation from the people of Israel. Quite literally. I had the privilege of participating in an unprecedented decision-making process, which is still not over. Many partners in the political and security echelons have contributed to the successes. But there is one without whom this would not have happened: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu led this bold,a historic move and demonstrated extraordinary leadership.

“He has skillfully navigated both the discussions on operational aspects and the political activity with the US over the past few months. He has shown determination and wisdom.”

Israel’s gratitude for the airstrike was also expressed publicly. U.S. flags and colors are lit up on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday night.

As a gesture of thanks, U.S. flags and colors are lighting up Jerusalem's Old City tonight.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building in Israel was illuminated with the Israeli and American flags, symbolizing solidarity between the two nations.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building in Israel is illuminated with the Israeli and American flags, symbolizing solidarity between the two nations.

A massive banner was displayed in Tel Aviv thanking Trump personally.