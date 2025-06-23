U.S. Strikes Shake Iran, Iranian Missiles Rain on Israel, and Israel Denounces Deadly Church Bombing in Syria

Trump Hints at Possible Regime Change in Iran After U.S. Strike

President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested that a change in Iran’s leadership could be on the table, even though his administration had previously downplayed the possibility.

“It’s not politically correct to say ‘regime change,’” Trump posted on Truth Social, “but if Iran’s leadership can’t MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t that be the outcome?”

The statement followed his earlier claims that U.S. forces delivered “monumental damage” to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, referencing satellite imagery and calling the impact “obliteration.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the military’s success in “Operation Midnight Hammer,” stating that the campaign aimed to significantly weaken or dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program — not to change its government. The strike involved 14 bunker-busting bombs, over 25 Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 aircraft, according to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

Three primary nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — were reportedly hit with heavy damage. While no definitive statements were made about the full extent of the damage, initial assessments were said to be severe.

Vice President JD Vance noted that the operation set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions and reiterated Washington’s interest in reaching a diplomatic resolution. President Trump was expected to convene with his national security team to evaluate the next steps.

Iran Launches Missile Barrages Across Israel; Power Facility Hit, No Casualties Reported

Tensions escalated further on Monday morning as Iran fired approximately 15 ballistic missiles toward Israel in multiple waves, triggering air-raid sirens from the country’s northern border with Lebanon to the southern edge near Gaza.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the missiles were launched in four separate barrages. Although no injuries were reported, several impact sites were confirmed. Emergency services responded to a blaze near Safed in the Upper Galilee, and another missile landed in an open area outside Ashdod. The attacks caused significant concern but limited physical damage.

One missile struck a strategic energy installation in Israel’s south, temporarily cutting power to around 8,000 residents. Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that crews worked quickly to restore service, and full power was resumed within hours.

Later that morning, Israel’s military launched retaliatory airstrikes targeting regime sites in Tehran, signaling a swift and forceful response.

The early hours of Monday also saw a separate incident when a single missile aimed at central Israel was intercepted, setting off alarms across Tel Aviv and surrounding areas. Though no injuries occurred, emergency services reported multiple stress-related incidents and minor injuries as civilians rushed to shelter.

In addition, the IDF intercepted an Iranian drone near Eilat before it crossed into Israeli territory. No alerts were triggered in that case, in line with standard protocol.

Since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion on June 13, Iran has launched over 950 rockets and drones at Israeli territory, according to official figures. The attacks have resulted in 24 fatalities, more than 1,200 injuries, and thousands displaced from their homes. Structural damage has also been widespread, with over 25,000 reported incidents affecting buildings and thousands more involving vehicles and personal property.

Israel Condemns Church Bombing in Damascus as ‘Cowardly Terror Attack’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar strongly denounced the deadly suicide bombing that struck a Christian church in Damascus on Sunday, describing it as a “cowardly act of terror.”

The attack, which targeted the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood during a service, left at least 20 people dead and many more injured. Syrian sources reported that one of the attackers detonated an explosive vest after opening fire inside the church. Authorities linked the incident to Islamic State operatives.

This marks the first deadly ISIS-linked attack in Syria since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s regime in December, according to security officials speaking to Reuters.

International condemnation followed quickly. Greece’s foreign ministry called the bombing “abhorrent,” demanding immediate action from Syria’s transitional government to ensure the protection of religious communities.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, called the attack “an act of cowardice” and said it stands in direct opposition to the inclusive future Syrians are striving to build.

Graphic footage from inside the church showed the aftermath of the blast, underscoring the attack’s brutality and its impact on one of Syria’s Christian minority communities.