Israeli Rabbis Call for Special Prayers Following US Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Following a US military strike on Iran’s nuclear reactors that received full support from President Donald Trump, prominent Israeli rabbis have called upon Jewish communities to modify their daily prayers and add special thanksgiving services.

Leading Rabbis Issue Prayer Guidelines

Two prominent Israeli religious leaders issued specific instructions to their communities on Sunday regarding prayer modifications in response to the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Safed, announced in a video message shared online that Jews should omit the tachanun prayer—a weekday supplication where worshippers traditionally fall on their arms while asking for God’s forgiveness. “There is no tachanun today. There is a prayer of thanks (mizmor letodah),” Eliyahu declared.

Instead, he instructed congregants to recite the “Hatov metiv” blessing, typically reserved for joyous occasions that benefit multiple people. Eliyahu also quoted from the Book of Esther, citing Zeresh’s prophetic words to her husband Haman: “If Mordecai, before whom you have begun to fall, is of Jewish stock, you will not prevail against him, but you will surely fall before him.” This passage, from chapter 6, verse 13, foretells the downfall of Haman, who sought to destroy all Persian Jews.

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a popular Israeli kabbalist with a significant following, called for the recitation of Hallel—a compilation of psalms typically reserved for Jewish holidays. “The people of Israel should say Hallel for this miracle,” he stated in his video message. Ben Artzi had previously predicted in 2017 that Israel would attack Iran’s nuclear program, reiterating this prediction in June 2025.

The Military Context

The rabbinical responses came after President Trump ordered airstrikes on multiple high-profile Iranian nuclear targets, including the Fordow facility. This underground site had previously been beyond Israel’s capability to destroy and required specialized US bunker-buster bombs to penetrate.

Community Responses Across Israel

Jewish communities throughout Israel responded to the rabbinical guidance with various prayer services. In the communities of Mitzpe Netofa and Otniel, congregants recited the Hallel prayer, while in Petah Tikva, some communities recited the Nishmat Kol Chai prayer to thank God for the reactor’s destruction. In Ramat HaSharon, Rabbi Hanania Reichel led the blessing “Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, who is good and bestows good,” comparing the day to Purim, when Jews were saved from Persian annihilation.

Rabbinical Statements and Theological Context

Rabbi Avinadav Abukarat of Givat Shmuel wrote to his congregants about reciting thanksgiving psalms while continuing to pray for mercy. He characterized the current conflict as divine providence: “The war constitutes a process through which we are privileged to witness the hand of Divine Providence lifting us from the depths and reestablishing us within the land of the living.”

Referencing the October 7th attacks, which he termed the “Simchat Torah massacre,” Rabbi Abukarat described the current events as a “profound reversal” where “the Jews have prevailed over their enemies.” He emphasized that these are “days marked by extraordinary and unprecedented victories” while acknowledging that “the conflict remains ongoing.”

Rabbi Achiya Ben-Pazi of Ofra emphasized the magnitude of the day’s events, noting that entire families recited thanksgiving blessings and added special prayers while continuing to pray for “complete redemption.” He encouraged his community by asking, “My dear friends, do you know what a great thing has been done today by God in Israel!”

Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Schwartz, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba-Hebron, expressed “great joy” at news of the bombing, stating that “those sworn enemies who promised to destroy the State of Israel – their plan has been destroyed. Not entirely, but almost.” He called for continued thanksgiving prayers and blessings for all involved in the mission, concluding with the traditional phrase: “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever.”

Religious Significance

The prayer modifications represent significant departures from standard Jewish liturgy. The tachanun prayer, normally recited on weekdays, is traditionally omitted during times of joy when congregants believe God is blessing them, similar to its omission during weddings. The addition of Hallel outside of holidays reflects the rabbis’ view of these events as miraculous interventions worthy of the same praise typically reserved for religious festivals.

The invocation of the Purim story, where Persian Jews were saved from annihilation, provides historical and theological context for how these religious leaders are framing current events. They see this as a modern parallel to ancient Jewish survival against Persian threats, with Rabbi Abukarat specifically noting the transformation from “grievous days of national humiliation” to a time when “the Jews have prevailed over their enemies.”