“We Are Fighting the Wars of God” – Rabbi’s Prophetic Words Come True

Three days before American stealth bombers obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities in coordinated strikes with Israel, Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer stood before a global audience and declared something that sounded almost impossible to believe: “For the first time in thousands of years, we have an opportunity to fight the wars of God in the literal sense.”

His words weren’t metaphorical. They weren’t theological abstractions. As bunker-buster bombs would soon prove, they were prophecy.

Speaking to viewers from around the world on Thursday evening, the renowned author of “Prophecies and Providence: A Biblical Approach to Modern Jewish History” articulated a vision that now seems less like religious interpretation and more like prescient insight into divinely orchestrated events. Within 72 hours, six 30,000-pound bombs would penetrate deep into Iran’s most fortified nuclear facility at Fordo, while Tomahawk missiles launched from American submarines would devastate enrichment sites at Natanz and Isfahan.

“We are living in miraculous times,” Rabbi Pfeffer had told his audience. “From that terrible disaster of October 7th grew this salvation, this opportunity to strike against the head of the serpent, to strike against the source of all of this evil.”

The head of the Charedi Division at the Tikvah Fund and rabbi of the Ohr Chadash community in Jerusalem wasn’t simply offering comfort to a war-weary people. He was articulating something far more profound: that the Jewish people have returned to their biblical role as instruments of divine justice in a cosmic war between good and evil.

Every time Jews take out the Torah scroll, Rabbi Pfeffer explained, they recite ancient words from Numbers: “Arise, O Lord, and your enemies shall be scattered and those who despise you shall flee from before your countenance.” For millennia, these words remained symbolic, spiritual, metaphorical. But not anymore.

“This is a declaration of war,” Rabbi Pfeffer declared. “We are here at the end of the day in order to fight the wars of God.” When President Trump announced that Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity had been “completely and totally obliterated,” those ancient words suddenly became contemporary reality.

But Rabbi Pfeffer’s vision extends beyond military victory. He sees something far more significant unfolding: the final confrontation between biblical values and their antithesis. This isn’t merely Israel versus Iran, he argued. It’s a struggle between everything the Torah represents – family, community, justice, righteousness, godliness – and what he called an “unholy alliance” between radical Islam and extreme secular ideology that “despises all of these values.”

“Today it’s Israel that’s fighting against that unholy alliance,” he explained. The subsequent joint US-Israel operation seems to validate his thesis that this conflict transcends geopolitics to become something approaching biblical prophecy.

The rabbi drew a crucial parallel to one of the Torah’s most significant failures: the sin of the twelve spies who refused to enter the Promised Land. “The nature of that sin was a lack of trust,” Rabbi Pfeffer explained, quoting from Deuteronomy: “In this matter you do not trust in the Lord your God.” Unlike the golden calf, which was forgiven, this sin of faithlessness condemned an entire generation to perish in the wilderness.

“Because the nation didn’t trust the word of God, they despised the land,” he continued. “They didn’t have the confidence to go into the land to conquer the land, to wage war against the evil that was there.” The contemporary lesson couldn’t be clearer: “Our mission today is the deepest calling of trusting God. We need to place our trust in the God of goodness.”

That trust has now been spectacularly vindicated. As American B-2 bombers returned safely from their mission over Iran, Rabbi Pfeffer’s call for faith in divine providence appears prophetic. His vision of Israel and its allies as actors on “a godly stage” with “a divine director” orchestrating events has been dramatically confirmed by recent developments.

Perhaps most remarkably, Rabbi Pfeffer referenced prophecies from Ezekiel and Zechariah about a great war in the land of Magog, which biblical commentators identify with modern Iran. While cautioning about the “delicate” nature of prophetic interpretation, he emphasized that “whichever prophecy is about to be fulfilled now, it’s certainly a prophecy that’s being divinely ordained and divinely revealed.”

Three days later, as Iran’s nuclear program lay in ruins and President Trump declared “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE,” Rabbi Pfeffer’s words seem less like theological speculation and more like divine insight into unfolding history. The ancient promise that those who bless Abraham’s descendants will be blessed, and those who curse them will be cursed, has been fulfilled with precision-guided munitions and overwhelming force.

The wars of God, it appears, are no longer metaphorical.