False Prophet: How Tucker Carlson Leads America Away From Scripture’s Call to War

As Israel fights for its survival against Iran’s nuclear ambitions and terrorist proxies, Tucker Carlson has launched his own campaign—not against America’s enemies, but against President Trump’s support for Israel’s righteous war.

Back in February, when photos surfaced of Carlson posing with Trump and Elon Musk at the White House, evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore sounded the alarm, declaring that “Tucker Carlson’s antisemitism does not reflect the values of the Trump Administration” and demanding he be banned from the White House.

Carlson’s response revealed everything about his character. In a twenty-minute phone call, the former Fox News host questioned Cardoza-Moore’s evangelical credentials and accused her of having “lost her way as an Evangelical.” The audacity is staggering: a man who has systematically abandoned every biblical principle about confronting evil is lecturing the President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations—one of America’s leading evangelical Zionist organizations—about her theology. His campaign to undermine American support for Israel represents the most dangerous form of biblical illiteracy: the kind that gets people killed.

Cardoza-Moore’s response exposed Carlson’s theological bankruptcy: “I explained to him that he clearly hadn’t made it past the book of Genesis which clearly states: ‘I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you'” (Genesis 12:3). Where the Bible demands action against evil, Carlson counsels retreat. Where Scripture calls for righteous war, Carlson preaches surrender. Where God commands His people to stand with Israel, Carlson stands with Iran.

This is not a theological disagreement. This is biblical apostasy wrapped in the language of Christian virtue.

Scripture is unambiguous about the necessity of confronting evil through force when circumstances demand it. When God commanded Moses to “Take revenge for the children of Israel against the Midianites” (Numbers 31:2), He wasn’t offering a suggestion—He was establishing doctrine. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is not a pacifist deity who shrinks from conflict. He demands His people engage in righteous battle against those who would destroy the innocent.

The biblical account of Israel’s journey through the wilderness provides perhaps the clearest teaching on this principle. When the camp of Israel prepared to move toward the Promised Land, two signs marked each stage of their journey: the movement of the Ark of the Covenant and the blowing of trumpets. But these same instruments served a dual purpose—declaring war. As Scripture records: “And it came to pass, when the ark set forward, that Moses said: ‘Rise up, O Lord, and let Your enemies be scattered; and let them that hate You flee before You'” (Numbers 10:35).

This dual function was no accident. The path to the desired peace—dwelling securely in the Promised Land—passes through war. The Ark of the Covenant marches at the head of the camp precisely because Israel’s journey toward peace necessarily involves confronting those who would destroy them. The trumpets that call the people forward also serve to “declare war” against adversaries: “And if you go to war in your land against the adversary that oppresses you, then you shall sound an alarm with the trumpets” (Numbers 10:9).

Why does the sign for beginning Israel’s journey take this warlike form? Because reaching God’s promises requires defeating those who would prevent His people from claiming His gifts. Carlson deliberately rejects this biblical reality, advocating for withdrawal precisely when America should be sounding the trumpets alongside Israel.

King David understood what Carlson refuses to grasp. When the Moabites murdered David’s family—his parents and brothers whom he had entrusted to their protection—David’s response was neither measured nor diplomatically nuanced. Scripture records: “And he smote Moab, and measured them with a line, making them lie down on the ground; he measured out two lengths of cord for those who were to be put to death, and one length for those to be spared” (II Samuel 8:2).

David’s actions were harsh, but they were both moral and devastatingly effective. By exacting a price that made terror untenable, David eliminated the threat permanently. Most significantly, God not only approved of David’s decisive action but ensured his victory: “And God saved David wherever he went” (II Samuel 8:14).

Yet Carlson continues advocating for the very policies that make atrocities inevitable. When he opposes American support for Israel’s efforts to prevent Iran’s nuclear program, he is not promoting peace—he is ensuring war. When he criticizes American assistance in neutralizing Iranian terrorist proxies before they can strike, he is not preventing violence—he is guaranteeing it will be visited upon the innocent. His campaign against Trump’s support for Israel’s survival repeats Neville Chamberlain’s fatal error: assuming that avoiding conflict prevents war, when it actually ensures a larger, more devastating conflict later.

Iran’s theocratic regime has committed itself to destroying Israel and America. When Carlson opposes American support for preventing Iranian nuclear capability, he inverts moral reality. The warmongers are those who chant “Death to America” in Tehran and seek weapons capable of annihilating cities. Those who seek to prevent such capability are preventing genocide.

Cardoza-Moore was right to expose Carlson’s biblical illiteracy and demand Trump ban him from the White House. Trump’s dismissal of “kooky Tucker Carlson” shows even the President recognizes that abandoning Israel contradicts both Scripture and strategy. As Trump noted: “IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

As Cardoza-Moore observed: “The God of Israel has handed us our enemy on a golden platter. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been bent on America’s destruction from day one—they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The trumpets are sounding. We can follow the biblical mandate to stand with Israel as it confronts evil, or follow Carlson’s campaign to abandon our allies. Scripture tells us the consequences of each path—and so does history.