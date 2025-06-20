American Christian High School Students Stand in Solidarity with Israel During Transformative DC Experience

Amid rising global tensions and recent Iranian attacks on Israel, over 140 American Christian high school students from across the U.S. gathered in the nation’s capital for Passages’ inaugural High School D.C. Experience, a transformative program focused on faith, advocacy, and solidarity with the Jewish people.

Held at Washington D.C.’s Museum of the Bible, the multi-day event introduced students to the complexities of modern Israel, the biblical and historical foundations of the Jewish state, and how to be effective pro-Israel advocates in their own communities. What began as a study-focused journey quickly evolved into a deeply emotional and spiritual experience marked by growing solidarity in light of current events.

“While this event was arranged a while ago, the message of the hour quickly became solidarity with and support for the State of Israel as it defended itself against an existential threat from Iran,” said Passages CEO Zach Bauer. “These may have been high school kids, but they instinctively understood the message and the calling of the hour to stand in our nation’s capital and send a message of strength to our Jewish brothers and sisters fighting against tyranny and for their survival.”

“Passages designed this experience to help students grow spiritually while also learning how to stand with Israel and the Jewish people in today’s world. This week, that purpose became even more real.”

As part of the comprehensive program, students also heard directly from released hostage Iair Horn and hostage advocate Noa Reuveni. Their testimonies offered a deeply personal perspective on the ongoing crisis, bringing the reality of current events in Israel into sharp focus for participants.

“To some people, they’re just hostages. But to me, that’s my best friend,” said Noa Reuveni, an Israeli hostage advocate whose closest friend, Ziv, remains in captivity. “I stopped my life on October 7. We will never be able to begin healing until all our brothers and sisters return home.”

“Every coffee I drink, every little thing I do—I think of my brother still in captivity,” said Iair Horn, a recently released Israeli hostage who spoke to the Passages participants. Throughout his presentation, he referenced his sibling who remains in Hamas captivity after 621 days and counting. “You are my megaphone. I need you to keep sharing our stories, praying for us, and doing more. We cannot forget those left behind.”

Students explored themes ranging from the Holocaust and antisemitism to the geopolitical challenges Israel faces today. The experience was further enhanced by hands-on tours, expert-led workshops, and interactive sessions within the Museum of the Bible.

“They’re obviously getting a clearer understanding of Israel and the worldview,” said AJ Hillebrand, Youth Pastor at Life Point Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. “The tours have been great. The kids have been very engaged.”

“I think that they’ve been really surprised at how much they’ve learned and grown through this experience,” said Brittney Ford, Director of Student Life at Fort Bend Academy in Sugarland, Texas. “There were tears. The impact on students will be lasting.”

Throughout the program, participants also engaged in sessions that emphasized why standing with the Jewish people is not only a political issue, but also a biblical and moral imperative. The recent escalation in the Middle East added a sense of urgency and clarity to the program’s mission.

The Passages High School D.C. Experience marks a significant milestone as the organization expands its programming beyond Israel trips to include domestic opportunities that strengthen Israel advocacy, Christian faith and biblical literacy while building bridges with the Jewish community.

The attached picture is of Sebastian Parra, Vice President of Advocacy and Strategy at Passages, speaking to the high school students.

Photo Credit: Monica Winters