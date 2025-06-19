The Edom Test: How America’s Response to Iran Will Determine Its Fate

Tucker Carlson is issuing dire warnings. So is Marjorie Taylor Greene. Both are telling President Trump that if America helps Israel destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, it will “blow up the coalition” and drag the United States into a forever war that could kill thousands of American soldiers. Carlson declares he won’t be told “who to hate,” while Greene insists that foreign intervention puts “America last” and leads to American “destruction.”

They are not alone. From the antisemitic left, voices like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar echo similar refrains, warning against American involvement in what they frame as Israel’s war of choice. Meanwhile, Carlson, Greene, and figures like Candace Owens and Ian Carroll represent a growing “woke right” that has found common cause with the progressive left in opposing American support for Israel. This unholy alliance spans the political spectrum, united in their conviction that America must stand aloof from Israel’s struggle against Iran.

Their predictions are apocalyptic. They see only quagmire, only American blood spilled for foreign interests, only the repetition of Iraq and Afghanistan’s failures. But in their determination to avoid foreign entanglement, these voices are pushing America toward a fate far worse than military casualties: the divine judgment that befell ancient Edom for abandoning Israel in its hour of greatest need.

The isolationist argument collapses on its own terms. Iran is not some distant nation with whom America has no quarrel—it has spent four decades declaring “Death to America,” funding terrorist attacks against American targets, and killing hundreds of American servicemen through its proxies. Iran has already chosen war with America; the only question is whether America will fight back effectively or allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons while pretending that distance provides safety.

But there’s a deeper reckoning coming. God judges nations by how they treat Israel, and Scripture provides a devastating case study in what happens when a powerful nation chooses neutrality over righteousness.

Twenty-six centuries ago, the prophet Obadiah delivered one of the Hebrew Bible’s most devastating indictments against a nation that thought it could remain neutral when Israel faced annihilation. In just twenty-one verses, he condemned Edom not for what they did, but for what they failed to do when Jerusalem was under siege.

“On the day you stood from afar, on the day strangers captured his possessions, and foreigners came into his cities, and on Jerusalem they cast lots; you, too, are like one of them” (Obadiah 1:11).

Rashi’s commentary explains the depth of Edom’s sin: “that you did not come to aid him… I account it for you as though you were one of their attackers.” Edom wasn’t actively destroying Jerusalem, but their calculated neutrality made them complicit in the destruction. Divine justice recognizes no distinction between the aggressor and the bystander who could have intervened but chose not to.

The principle established in Obadiah transcends time and geography: When a nation possesses the unique capability to prevent Israel’s destruction but chooses to “stand from afar,” God judges that nation as an accomplice to Israel’s enemies.

Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, buried 250 feet underground, represent an existential threat to Israel that grows more acute by the day. Iran has repeatedly declared its intention to wipe Israel off the map and actively pursues the means to fulfill this genocidal ambition.

Only one nation on earth possesses the military capability to destroy these hardened underground facilities: the United States. America’s GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator” bunker-buster bombs exist nowhere else in the world. No other nation, no international coalition, no diplomatic initiative can accomplish what American military technology can achieve.

This is providence, not coincidence. America alone has been given the capability to prevent Iran from acquiring the means to commit genocide against God’s chosen people.

Israel is not just another nation. It is God’s chosen people, returned to their ancient homeland after two millennia of exile. How America treats Israel in this moment of existential crisis will determine America’s own fate. This is the lesson embedded in God’s promise to Abraham: “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse” (Genesis 12:3).

The pattern repeats throughout biblical history. Nations that stood with Israel when it mattered most earned eternal honor and divine blessing. Nations that abandoned Israel in its hour of need faced divine judgment and ultimate destruction.

“For the day of the Lord over all the nations is close; as you have done shall be done to you; your recompense shall be returned upon your head” (Obadiah 1:15). This is not merely ancient history but prophetic warning. God judges nations by how they treat Israel, and that judgment follows the principle of divine reciprocity: those who abandon Israel will themselves be abandoned.

Carlson, Greene, and their allies warn that helping Israel will lead to American destruction. They have the equation exactly backwards. American destruction lies in repeating Edom’s mistake—in standing aloof when America alone possesses the power to prevent a second Holocaust.

America now faces the same test that Edom failed. Like Edom, America has been blessed with extraordinary power. Like Edom, America has a relationship with Israel. And like Edom, America must choose whether to act when Israel faces existential threat.

The Iranian nuclear program represents a clear and present danger to the Jewish people. The mullahs seek not territorial conquest but complete annihilation. They have declared this intention repeatedly, without shame.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tours an exhibition in Tehran on Iran’s nuclear industry, June 11, 2023. Source: X.

When faced with such explicit evil, neutrality becomes complicity. As Obadiah makes clear, those who “stand from afar” when genocide threatens become “like one of them” in God’s eyes (Obadiah 1:11).

President Trump faces the most consequential choice of his presidency. He can listen to the isolationist voices urging him to stand aloof, or he can recognize America’s divine obligation to prevent genocide when it alone possesses the capability to do so.

If America chooses to “stand from afar” while Iran completes its nuclear program, it will have chosen Edom’s path of divine abandonment and national decline. But if America destroys Fordow and prevents nuclear genocide, it will have chosen the path of divine blessing.

Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are wrong. America’s destruction won’t come from helping Israel—it will come from abandoning Israel. Edom learned this lesson too late. America still has time to learn it and act accordingly.