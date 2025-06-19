Iranian Missile Strike Hits Be’er Sheva Hospital, Six Seriously Injured



An Iranian missile attack on Thursday morning struck several cities across Israel, with one projectile hitting Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva directly. At least six people are reported to be in serious condition, and dozens more sustained injuries across multiple locations.

Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon were among the cities impacted during the large-scale missile barrage. In Holon, a direct strike on a residential building seriously injured four people, according to Wolfson Medical Center, which is also treating 19 individuals for mild injuries.

In Ramat Gan, two more people were reported to be seriously hurt following another direct hit, according to Israeli media outlets. This latest assault, involving around 30 ballistic missiles, marks one of the most intense launched by Iran in the past two days.

Emergency responders from Magen David Adom were quickly dispatched to several affected areas, providing immediate treatment and transporting patients to nearby hospitals. In total, 22 individuals with mild injuries were treated, many also suffering from emotional distress.

At Soroka Medical Center, the missile impact caused visible structural damage. Early concerns about a possible hazardous materials leak led to a brief evacuation of one of the hospital’s floors, though authorities later confirmed there was no chemical threat. Notably, the affected section of the hospital had been cleared the day before, under instructions from the Health Ministry — a move that likely prevented further casualties.

“A direct hit on a surgical wing that had just been evacuated — it’s nothing short of a miracle,” said a doctor from Soroka, speaking to Kan News.

Massive damage to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, following the impact of a ballistic missile fired by Iran. pic.twitter.com/8rXhGeuk0z — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 19, 2025

Health Minister Uriel Buso condemned the strike, calling it a deliberate act of terrorism and a violation of international law. “This was a targeted attack on civilians and medical staff,” he stated. “Thanks to swift and careful planning, we avoided an even greater tragedy.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also issued a strong statement, accusing the Iranian leadership of launching missiles at innocent civilians, including hospital patients, the elderly, and children. He warned of the danger posed by a regime that would not hesitate to use even more destructive weapons if given the chance.

Ben-Gvir described Israel’s ongoing military operation, Operation Rising Lion, as “a just and necessary response to an unacceptable threat.” He called for national unity, saying, “The people of Israel stand strong together. We are committed to eliminating this danger — fully and decisively.”

Authorities continue to assess the damage as emergency teams remain on high alert across the country.

