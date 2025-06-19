Happening Tonight: Jews and Christians Unite for Solidarity Evening Supporting Israel

Nashville, TN – A powerful evening of unity, prayer, and support for Israel will bring together Jewish and Christian communities on Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 PM at Sherith Israel Synagogue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Israel365 and Sherith Israel are presenting the “Solidarity Evening for Israel,” inviting Jewish and Christian participants to stand together in unwavering solidarity with the Land and People of Israel during these challenging times.

Rabbi Mark Fishman, Israel365’s Manager of North American Engagement, who recently made Aliyah from Montreal to Efrat, emphasized the importance of gatherings that bring Jews and Christians together in support of Israel.

“In times of trial, the Jews and Christians of Nashville have consistently come together in unity and mutual support,” Rabbi Fishman said. “Bound not by identical beliefs but by a deep sense of faith, friendship, and shared values, they have stood shoulder to shoulder in the face of hardship. Israel has always been a central focal point of what has brought together these faith communities. This enduring partnership reflects a profound commitment to being a light in the darkness, offering hope and strength to one another and to the broader community.”

Sherith Israel is a century-old Orthodox synagogue with a rich history in Nashville’s Jewish community. The synagogue provides a meaningful backdrop for this interfaith gathering focused on solidarity and support.

The evening will feature:

Prayers for Israel’s safety and peace

Inspirational words from local faith leaders

Remarks from Israel365’s Rami Goldberg

Opportunities to take meaningful action in support of Israel

The solidarity event comes at a pivotal moment in Israel’s history. Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that sparked the current war, Israel has faced unprecedented challenges on multiple fronts. The conflict has evolved from the initial Gaza operations to a broader regional confrontation involving Iranian proxies across the Middle East.

Most recently, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, 2025, a large-scale military operation against at least 100 targets in Iran, including the Tehran regime’s military leadership and strategic sites of the Iranian nuclear programme. The operation eliminated key Iranian military and scientific personnel, degraded the country’s missile infrastructure, and neutralized its early-warning systems, representing a significant escalation in Israel’s efforts to counter Iranian threats.

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion killed top commanders, including the highest-ranking General Mohammad Bagheri, and scientists critical to Tehran’s strategic programs. The timing was significant, as the operation came just as a two-month US deadline for Iran to secure a nuclear deal had expired.

As threats continue to rise globally, organizers emphasize the importance of Jews and Christians standing together in unity during these challenging times. “We stand together – Jews and Christians – in unwavering solidarity,” event organizers stated.

All participants must register in advance. The event is open to both Jewish and Christian community members who wish to show their support for Israel during these critical times.

For more information and to register, please click here. Space is limited, and an advance RSVP is essential to reserve your place at this important community gathering.

“Let us stand together. Let us stand with Israel.”