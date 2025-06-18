Israel Intercepts Iranian Attacks, Evacuates Tourists, and Foils Terror Plot

Iran Launches Overnight Missile Attacks on Israel; Most Intercepted

Israel faced a tense night as Iran launched two successive waves of ballistic missiles early Wednesday morning. Air raid sirens echoed across central Israel and parts of Judea and Samaria shortly after 12:40 a.m., when the first barrage began. A second wave followed about 40 minutes later.

According to initial reports, the first attack involved approximately 15 missiles, while around 10 more were fired in the second round. Most of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israeli defense systems. However, at least one missile reached central Israel, sparking a fire in a parking lot and damaging several vehicles. Fire crews were quick to respond, but it remains unclear whether the fire was a result of a direct impact or falling debris.

No injuries have been reported so far, and overall damage appears limited.

Drone Threats Persist

The threat didn’t end with missile fire. Throughout the morning, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a total of 10 drones launched from Iran in two separate incidents. Sirens blared across the southern Golan Heights during the interceptions, which took place between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. All UAVs were brought down before they could cross into Israeli airspace.

People take shelter in an underground train station in Tel Aviv during ongoing missile attacks from Iran, June 17, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

In another early morning incident, two drones were intercepted after triggering alarms in the Dead Sea area between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. Again, no damage or casualties occurred.

Later, just before 6 a.m., air raid sirens were heard across parts of northern Israel as a hostile aircraft crossed from the east. The IAF quickly neutralized the threat.

Earlier Missile Attacks

Tuesday evening saw three separate missile assaults launched from Iran toward different parts of Israel. The final attack, aimed at the north—including Haifa, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights—was fully intercepted, with no casualties or damage.

Southern Israel, including Beersheva, also came under threat. In that attack, one missile was intercepted, while another landed outside Israeli borders. A third earlier barrage targeting central Israel set off sirens in cities including Tel Aviv. Fewer than 10 missiles were fired in that instance, with U.S.-supplied THAAD missile defense systems aiding in the interception.

Though no one was killed, four people were injured while rushing to take shelter.

Escalating Conflict

This spike in hostilities follows Israel’s massive air campaign on June 13, during which more than 200 fighter jets struck Iranian military and nuclear sites in a precision operation. Since the war began, 24 Israeli civilians have died—three on Friday, 13 on Saturday night, and eight early Monday.

According to reports, Iran has launched 17 waves of missile and drone attacks involving over 400 projectiles since the start of the conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the campaign “as long as necessary” to eliminate the threat to Israel’s existence.

1,500 Birthright Participants Evacuated from Israel by Sea Amid Conflict

In a remarkable and swift emergency response, Birthright Israel has evacuated 1,500 of its participants from the country, following the outbreak of full-scale conflict with Iran. The operation marks the first time in the organization’s history that such a mass evacuation has been required.

The group of young Jewish adults departed from Ashdod Port on Tuesday aboard a cruise ship bound for Cyprus. The 13-hour journey across the Mediterranean was conducted under Israeli Navy protection.

Once safely ashore in Larnaca, the evacuees will continue on to their home countries. U.S. participants will be flown directly to Tampa International Airport on four chartered planes arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Other nationalities are being provided alternative arrangements, all fully funded by Birthright.

Thank you to Florida governor Ron DeSantis @RonDeSantis for helping repatriate 1,500 young Americans from their birthright trips in Israel. pic.twitter.com/VlTqquSGgA — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) June 17, 2025

Priority was given to those nearing the end of their scheduled 10-day trip when the conflict intensified.

“This was more than a logistical mission—it was a reflection of the core values of our organization,” said Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel. “We acted not just as a tour operator, but as a global family ensuring the safety of every participant.”

Mark added that his team continues working around the clock to evacuate the remaining participants still in Israel.

Birthright Israel provides free educational trips to the Jewish state for young adults aged 18 to 32. It has facilitated more than 850,000 journeys since its inception, making it the world’s largest Jewish educational travel initiative.

IDF Prevents Stabbing Attack Near Bethlehem, Arrests Five Terror Suspects Across Samaria

Israeli forces prevented a potential terror attack late Tuesday night in the village of al-Walaja, just northwest of Bethlehem. According to the Israel Defense Forces, a knife-wielding individual attempted to attack troops and seize their weapons. Soldiers responded quickly, neutralizing the assailant. No Israeli personnel were injured in the confrontation.

In coordinated overnight operations across Judea and Samaria, the IDF and Israel Border Police arrested five individuals linked to terrorism.

In the village of Tamun, security forces apprehended a suspect believed to be planning an imminent attack. Meanwhile, a covert operation in Far’a led to the arrest of a man involved in terror financing and weapons smuggling.

Israeli soldiers operate with their armored vehicles in the West Bank city of Jenin, March 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Additionally, two suspects were detained near Jenin for allegedly manufacturing explosives intended for use in attacks against Israeli targets.

“Israeli security forces will persist in their efforts to dismantle terror networks and maintain the safety of all citizens,” the IDF said in a statement summarizing the night’s operations.