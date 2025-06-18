Huckabee Tells Trump: “You Will Hear from Heaven”

President Trump shared on Truth Social a screenshot of an impassioned message from his ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. In the message, Huckabee, a Baptist minister, told Trump that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet to play an important role at this pivotal time in history.

“Mr President,” Huckabee wrote. “God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential president in a century–maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. I am your appointed servant in this land and I’m available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No president in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you.

“I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.

“You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave.

“I will Not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you! Mike Huckabee”

"From Mike Huckabee, a Pastor, Politician, Ambassador, and Great Person!" –President Donald J. Trump @USAmbIsrael pic.twitter.com/hB9oD0WTQk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2025

Trump’s Biblical role has been noted by many, and he has been compared to Persian King Cyrus. In his first term in office, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israe365, compared the US president to the Persian king.

“This strengthens the comparison many have made between President Trump and Cyrus the Great,” Rabbi Weisz said. “The Edict of Cyrus in 538 BCE led directly to the unfolding of the Purim story decades later. The Jews were all supposed to return to Israel, but found it too comfortable in Persia. Only the threat of annihilation woke the Jews up from complacency and assimilation. Mordechai and Esther reminded the Jewish people to fast, pray, and turn towards our Father in Heaven. Once again, a non-Jewish ruler, President Trump, has issued a decree recognizing the eternal connection between the People of Israel and the Land of Israel, and on Purim no less! I only pray that, unlike the original Edict of Cyrus the Great, more Jews from around the world hear this great decision and use it as the motivation to return to our eternal homeland.”

In 2018, the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center minted a silver coin featuring an image of Trump superimposed on an image of King Cyrus, who facilitated the building of the Second Temple that ended the Babylonian Exile in 538 BCE.

Cyrus’s connection to the Messiah is found in the Book of Isaiah. The Persian king is the only non-Jewish leader to be referred to in the Bible as Moshiach, literally ‘His anointed one’. The word for ‘anointed one’ in Hebrew is ‘Moshiach’ (משיח), which means “Messiah”.

Thus said Hashem to Cyrus, His anointed one— Whose right hand He has grasped, treading down nations before him, ungirding the loins of kings, opening doors before him and letting no gate stay shut. Isaiah 45:1

Trump’s connection is found through Gematria. Using the method to break down the value of Hebrew letters, Donald Trump’s name in Hebrew (דונלד טראמפ) equals 424 – which is also the numerical equivalent of ‘Moshiach for the House of David’ (משיח בן דוד).