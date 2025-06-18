WEBINAR TOMORROW: War & Redemption: Understanding Israel’s Historic Victory Through the Lens of the Bible

Live Webinar • Thursday, June 19, 2025 • 8:00 PM Israel | 1:00 PM Eastern | 10:00 AM Pacific

What if Israel’s battles today are more than just a fight for survival—they’re the fulfillment of ancient prophecy? As Iran’s escalating threats intensify, Israel’s struggle appears to mirror the very prophecies written thousands of years ago.

This Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM Israel time (1:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 AM Pacific), join us for an exclusive live webinar exploring how Israel’s fight for survival against Iran connects to ancient prophecies of redemption. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear from two of the top biblical scholars, Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer and Rabbi Yosef Bronstein, as they break down the prophetic significance of Israel’s modern-day challenges.

Israel faces an escalating threat from Iran’s missile attacks, and the modern conflict eerily mirrors ancient prophecies found in Scripture. How do these events align with the Bible’s promises of redemption? In this webinar, you will gain a deeper understanding of how divine providence shapes Israel’s victories despite overwhelming odds. You’ll learn how the Bible explains Israel’s miraculous survival and discover the big picture—what does Israel’s struggle mean for the future of the Jewish people and the world? This is your chance to uncover how biblical promises of redemption are unfolding right before our eyes.

Meet Our Expert Speakers

Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer

Author of Prophecies and Providence: A Biblical Approach to Modern Jewish History

Rabbi Pfeffer is a respected leader in Jewish thought, serving as the head of the Charedi Division at the Tikvah Fund. He’s the founding editor of Tzarich Iyun and serves as Rav of the Ohr Chadash community in Jerusalem. Rabbi Pfeffer’s expertise focuses on linking modern Jewish history to the prophecies in the Hebrew Bible.

Rabbi Yosef Bronstein

Author of Engaging the Essence: The Torah Philosophy of the Lubavitcher Rebbe

Rabbi Bronstein holds a PhD in Talmudic Studies from Yeshiva University and is a renowned educator in Jewish philosophy. He teaches at Yeshiva University’s Isaac Breuer College and specializes in contemporary Torah scholarship. Rabbi Bronstein offers unique insights into biblical redemption in the context of today’s challenges.

What You’ll Discover:

How ancient prophecies align with Israel’s current battle for survival against Iran.

align with Israel’s current battle for survival against Iran. The critical role of divine providence in Israel’s victories and miraculous resilience.

in Israel’s victories and miraculous resilience. Biblical insights into the unfolding story of Israel’s redemption.

into the unfolding story of Israel’s redemption. How the modern world is witnessing the fulfillment of God’s promises to His people in real time.

This is your chance to dive deeper into the biblical significance of Israel’s historic moments. As Israel fights for its survival against Iran, understanding the Bible’s connection to these events is more important than ever.

